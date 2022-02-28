Good return for Kerry teams at Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé as Listry win Dermot Earley Cup

The Listry team that won the Dermot Earley Cup after beating Cork's Carbery Rangers i the Seniro Men's competition at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2022, which took place all across the Dingle Peninsula last weekend.

Listry captain Joe Clifford, centre, receiving the Dermot Earley Cup from Lidl Ireland Head of Partnerships Joe Mooney (right) and Comórtas chairman Pádraig Ó Sé following Listry's victory over Cork's Carbery Rangers in the senior men's competition at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2022.

Over 500 visiting and local club players and management turned out for one of Ireland’s longest running Gaelic football club tournaments, the Lidl sponsored Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé, which took place last weekend in West Kerry after an enforced cancellation due to Covid-19 in 2021. Twenty men’s and ladies club sides from 14 counties played in a four-competition tournament at junior and senior grade with Kerry winning both of the men’s contests.

The Marc Ó Sé managed Listry team were comprehensive victors in the Dermot Earley Cup for the senior men. In the six-team round robin competition they overcame reigning Connacht senior champions Padraig Pearse of Roscommon and Galbally of Limerick to reach the final against Cork’s Carbery Rangers which took place in An Ghaeltacht’s Galarus pitch on Saturday evening. Carbery Rangers, backed by a strong north-westerly wind, led 0-3 to 0-1 by half time. However, they failed to score in the second half as Listry got the upper hand, chipping away at long-range scores thanks to points from Aodan MacGearailt, Aaron O’Shea and Anthony Sweeney, with the Kerry side winning on a scoreline of 0-7 to 0-3.

Lispole hosted Dublin’s Templeogue Synge Street in the first-round knockout junior men’s competition which proved to be the crunch game. The Dublin side boasted The Corona’s frontman and former Dublin minor Danny O’Reilly among their ranks, and it was the rock star who impressed most with three points from play and also setting up a goal in the last minute which brought the game to penalties.

A high standard of spot kicks brought the contest to sudden death with Lispole finally winning nine goals to eight. Lispole went on to win comfortably in the Junior Men’s Final, beating current Tipperary senior champions Loughmore-Castleiney in the final by 1-5 to 0-3 with Lispole’s Aodán MacGearailt and Mark Manning to the fore.

In the Senior Ladies competition, Corca Dhuibhne won a first round match, beating Laois’s Ballyroan Abbey 7-6 to 3-4 but fell in the semi-final to Meath’s Ratoath 1-6 to 0-6. Clonguish of Longford made it two-in-a-row at the Comórtas, bringing home the victory in the final, beating Ratoath by 4-9 to 1-4.

The other Kerry sides to compete in the Junior Ladies Cup were Anascaul/Castlegregory who lost out to everntual winners Mullingar Shamrocks 4-9 to 1-1 in the straight knockout semi-final, while Dingle Ladies lost to St. Vincent’s of Dublin on a scoreline of 3-8 to 1-1. The Kerry sides played in a Shield Final with Anascaul / Castlegreogy beating Dingle Ladies 0-3 to 0-2 at Pobalscoil Dingle pitch.

Comórtas Chairman Pádraig Ó Sé, who was thrilled with the festivities, said: “It was so important to get the festival going again and we were delighted with the strong interest once restrictions lifted. All clubs flew their club flag with pride over the weekend. I want to give a huge thanks to all volunteers who turned the organisation of the event around very quickly over the last month and a special thanks to our main sponsor Lidl Ireland as well as Lee Strand Milk, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, McKeever Sports, EJMensewear.com and Údarás na Gaeltachta who agreed to help make the event happen at the last minute and contributed to making it a weekend to remember for all participants.”