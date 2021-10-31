Goals in each half help St Brendan’s march on past Kenmare Shamrocks

Corner back Enda O'Connor scores St Brendan's second goal early in the second half of their County SFC win over Kenmare Shamrocks in Fitzgerald Stadium

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC – ROUND 1

St Brendans 2-9

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-10

In the finish it was comfortable for St Brendan’s as the divisional team eased to a deserved five-point win – and a quarter-final against Killarney Legion – after overpowering a Kenmare Shamrocks side that that failed to register a single score from play in the second half.

A huge factor in St Brendan’s win was the organised way that they got bodies back into defence to squeeze out what on paper appeared to be a potent Kenmare Shamrocks attack, and when the opportunity arose, they attacked with pace and precision in a masterclass of counter-attacking football.

Although the half time score was a measly 0-7 to 1-1 in Kenmare Shamrocks’ favour, the quality of football was pretty decent in spite of the terrible wind and rain that blew intermittently throughout the game. The elements certainly contributed to St Brendan’s lack of scoring in the first half as they played into the gale, but they will certainly point to their goal in the 12th minute as being hugely important in the broader scheme of the contest.

St Brendan’s were gasping for air even at that early stage and Kenmare Shamrocks had built up a 0-4 to no score lead with their full forward line of Sean O’Shea, whose point from way out near the terrace sideline was special, Stephen O’Brien (2), and Tom Murnane dotting the scoreboard.

The district side’s goal came straight after O’Brien’s second point, and it would be fair to say that there was a touch of fortune about it. James Duggan looked at the posts but mishit his shot, only for Liam O’Donnell to show razor sharpness and steer the ball with his fist low past a hapless Kieran Fitzgibbon.

Wing back Thomas Kearns slotted a spectacular half volley soccer style point straight afterwards (the assist from Dan Goggin), and suddenly St Brendan’s were level as the water break arrived.

Kenmare Shamrocks clearly reorganised themselves at the break and with Sean O’Shea, James McCarthy, David Hallissey and Stephen O’Brien prominent they pushed two ahead, but a good St Brendan’s counter-attack saw the marauding Diarmuid O’Connor hauled down in the parallelogram by goalkeeper Fitzgibbon.

James Duggan stepped up and struck the spot kick well, but Fitzgibbon effected a brilliant save down low to his right to make amends for his indiscretion. A let off for Kenmare Shamrocks, and buoyed by this, Sean O’Shea pointed another free, this time off his hands from 21 metres, to see his side take a 0-7 to 1-1 lead in at the half time break.

Another pointed O’Shea free got Kenmare off to a great second half start but then came the goal that effectively was the turning point of what was a very entertaining affair, despite the elements.

Andrew Barry, brilliant all through in a type of quarterback play-maker role for St Brendan’s, was involved, but the goal in the 33rd minute came from the unlikeliest of sources as full back Trevor Wallace fed his corner back partner Enda O’Connor who finished past Fitzgibbon with the assurance of a seasoned forward.

St Brendan’s tails were up, their backs straightened, and their chests out as they hunted down everything that a courageous Kenmare Shamrocks threw at them. The hard-working centre half forward Daithi Griffin added a point, but Kenmare refused to go away and a couple of traded frees saw the sides go in level at 2-4 to 0-10 by the second half water break, although St Brendan’s substitute Joe Lenihan had a half chance of a goal just before the short whistle that whizzed wide.

The final quarter belonged to the victors and Diarmuid O’Connor gave St Brendan’s the lead for the first time in the 48th minute, before his side showed their strength in depth when livewire substitute Mikey Kelliher struck for a hat trick of points in an excellent 17-minute cameo.

Kenmare Shamrocks tried their damnedest to break down the St Brendan’s rearguard but they were met by a steel wall of resistance from the winner’s defence. Their performance was completed when Dan Goggin punched over their last point to seal an impressive victory and they are an experienced team that could have a huge say in the destination of this year’s championship.

ST BRENDAN’S: Eoghan O’Brien (Churchill); Enda O’Connor (1-0) (Na Gaeil), Trevor Wallace (Ardfert), Damian Bourke (Na Gaeil); Fergal Barry (Na Gaeil), Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil), Thomas Kearns (0-1) (John Mitchels), Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1) (Na Gaeil), Jack Barry (Na Gaeil); Liam O’Donnell (1-0) (Churchill), Daithi Griffin (0-1) (Ardfert), Fionan Mackessy (Ardfert); Dan Goggin (0-1) (Na Gaeil), Alan O’Donoghue (0-1f) (John Mitchels), James Duggan (0-1f) (John Mitchels). Subs: Joe Lenihan (Churchill) for F Mackessy (43 min), Mikey Kelliher (0-3) (John Mitchels) for J Duggan (46 mins), Tomas O Hanifin (Na Gaeil) for L O’Donnell (56 mins), Micheal Walsh (John Mitchels) for A O’Donoghue (60 mins), Kieran Dwyer (St Pats) for D Goggin (63 mins).

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: Kieran Fitzgibbon; Dara Crowley, James McCarthy, Tommy O’Sullivan; Dan McCarthy, Dara O’Shea, Shane O’Sullivan; Tommy Cronin, David Hallissey (0-1); Kevin O’Sullivan, Sean O’Shea 0-6 (4f, 1’45), Micheal McCarthy; Stephen O’Brien (0-1), Tom Murnane (0-1), Paul O’Connor (0-1). Subs: Cian O’Sullivan for M McCarthy (52 mins), Mark Crowley for D McCarthy (56 mins).

Referee: Jonathan Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)