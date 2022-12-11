Kerry

Goalkeeper Shane Foley was confident that O’Rahillys would save their best for second half of Munster Final

Kerins O'Rahillys goalkeeper Shane Foley

kerryman

Paul Brennan

Shane Foley says he might have to rethink his New Year’s Eve night out in Dingle with a group of his college friends from Galway, seeing as there is now the not so small matter of an All-Ireland semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes seven days later.

Well, Foley – recently qualified with a law degree from NUI Galway – is a safe pair of hands in the O’Rahillys goal, and one imagines that his manager William Harmon knows his goalkeeper can be trusted to be at the first training session of the new year in proper order, Dingle or no Dingle.

