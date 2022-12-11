Goalkeeper Shane Foley was confident that O’Rahillys would save their best for second half of Munster Final

Shane Foley says he might have to rethink his New Year’s Eve night out in Dingle with a group of his college friends from Galway, seeing as there is now the not so small matter of an All-Ireland semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes seven days later.

Well, Foley – recently qualified with a law degree from NUI Galway – is a safe pair of hands in the O’Rahillys goal, and one imagines that his manager William Harmon knows his goalkeeper can be trusted to be at the first training session of the new year in proper order, Dingle or no Dingle.

The 24-year-old Foley didn’t put a hand or a foot wrong against Newcastle West on Sunday – he couldn’t be faulted for Mike McMahon’s goal from point-black range – and the Strand Road net-minder will be an dependable last line of defence for O’Rahillys when they face the Leinster champions on January 7 or 8.

Having been part of two disappointing county championships in the last 12 months, Foley was beaming as he held the shiny prize of the Munster Club Championship cup in Mallow on Saturday.

“From last year it was very disappointing, it was last Monday that it was a year since we lost the county final so that was in the back of of minds, and to be out competing again at this time of the year was massive for us,” Foley said. “It’s massive for the club, it’s our first one, and we might have made hard work of it there at the end but, look, it’s just brilliant. I think it will take a bit of time to sink in.

“If you look at the last few games, against Templenoe, against Eire Og, losing Dave (Moran) so early in that game, it was a pure mind frame from us all to just keep going. I think since William (Harmon) and the lads have come in it’s been like that. You see guys really fighting hard for each other. There’s a great structure there, you can see that with the lads coming on, they know their job and what’s needed. It’s just brilliant.

“William and (selector) Daniel Murphy, Johnno and all the management have done massive work with us, and I don’t know a few years ago would anyone have envisaged Kerins O’Rahillys being here winning a Munster title.”

Foley – like the rest of his team mates and the management – knew the first 30 minutes wasn’t good enough, but there was no panic in the O’Rahillys dressing room at half time.

“From our point of view we knew we hadn’t played well in the first half, we were a bit slow to get going, but we’re a second half team, everyone knows that. We were only a point down at half time and we knew Newcastle are a great side and they’d throw everything at us. For us at half time it was just about settling down, then getting out and really going for it in the first fifteen minutes of the second half, and I think we did that.

“You look at Mush (Gavin O’Brien) catching the ball straight from the throw-in, running hard and we got a point straight away. Tommy (Walsh) was outstanding. You look at Paudie Neenan, we got him from Galway. Kilmacud got Shane Walsh so there must be something in the water up there. Karl (Mullins), Ross (O’Callaghan), a lot of those boys did a lot of the dirty work back in defence that nobody sees, and that’s massive.

“We conceded a poor enough goal in some ways but nobody dropped the heads and we just stuck at the game plan. When you have somebody like Tommy Walsh inside and players like Jack Savage and David Moran kicking the ball into him it’s a nice combination.”