Goalkeeper Jack O’Donoghue to the fore as Glenflesk claim Bill Tangney Cup honours

EAST KERRY GAA BILL TANGNEY CUP FINAL

Glenflesk 2-9

Gneeveguilla 2-5

In a match that produced a couple of brilliant goalkeeping performances, Glenflesk eventually got the better of Gneeveguilla after a tough hour of football, played in difficult conditions, to capture the Bill Tangney Cup.

Gneeveguilla had the advantage of the wind in the first half, and opened up the Glenflesk defence up early, with Evan Cronin fisting over the opening score, when a goal chance may have been possible.

Glenflesk then began to dominate, with Ian Roche and Jeff O’Donoghue both judging the wind perfectly, as they took an early four points to one lead. Only two brilliant saves from Tadhg O’Connor stopped the deficit from getting worse.

Two points from Connie O’Connor, the first one a well hit strike from far out, kept Gneeveguilla within three at the break, and grateful to O’Connor’s reflexes for keeping them in the contest.

Glenflesk upped the pace again to start the second half. Dylan Roche and Michael O’Shea both got excellent scores to push their side five ahead.

Then a pivotal 60 seconds arrived. Jack O’Donoghue firstly threw himself to his left to deny Gneeveguilla a certain goal. Referee Tom Corbett had already awarded a penalty though. Shane O’Sullivan sent his shot towards the corner of O’Donoghue’s net, but again he guessed right, and pushed the ball away to safety. From the resulting attack, Michael Mullane’s speculative shot looped into the net.

A six-point swing in a matter of seconds. It was going to take something special to beat O’Donoghue today. Ronan Collins provided that quality, with his superb effort flying in the corner of the net. As the weather worsened the play got scrappier, with lots of effort, but the quality dropping.

Glenflesk finally sealed the win when full forward Roche clever hand pass sent brother Ian in clear on goal. He made no mistake, finding the bottom corner, giving O’Connor no chance. Midfielder O’Connor’s late penalty for Gneeveguilla arrived too late to save them, and Glenflesk held on for a deserved victory.

Afterwards, East Kerry PRO Michael O’Mahony presented the Bill Tangney Cup to Glenflesk joint-captains, Sean Lacey and Donal O’Sullivan. Well done to Glenflesk on this victory, to Gneeveguilla on their dogged performance, and Tom Corbett for a strong refereeing performance in difficult conditions.

Glenflesk: Jack O’Donoghue, Emmett Finnan, Sean Lucey, Peter Cronin, Michael Mullane (1-0), Denis O’Connor, John Kelliher (0-1), Jeff O’Donoghue (0-1), Sean Lacey, Kevin Bowler, Ian Roche (1-1), Danny Lucey, Michael O’Shea (0-2), Dylan Roche (0-3), Gavin Kelly (0-1), Sean Doherty, Donal O’Sullivan, Johnathan Bowler, Alan Murphy.

Gneeveguilla: Tadhg O’Connor, Kevin Coughlan, Amie O’Sullivan, Damien Cronin, Paudie Murphy (0-1), Mike Brosnan, Ryan Daly, Ronan Collins (1-0), Connie O’Connor (1-3), Ciaran Cremin, Shane Crowley, Pauraic Finnegan, Danny O’Callaghan, Shane O’Sullivan, Evan Cronin (0-1), Daragh Fitzgerald, Lorcan Keane, Damien O’Sullivan.

East Kerry U-17 Championship Division 1 Final

Dr Crokes 2-9

Kenmare Shamrocks 2-7 (aet)

In a cold, wet and windy Lewis Road, Dr Crokes and Kenmare served up a good game of football. With Kenmare dominating the first fifteen minutes and Jimmy Kelliher scoring a great goal. It took Dr Crokes fifteen minutes to register their first score leaving the half time score Dr Crokes 0-1 to Kenmare 1-5.

Dr Crokes started the second half with a bang scoring two points. Kenmare replied with a goal from Jack O’Sullivan, Dr Crokes got on top in the last ten minutes scoring a goal from Niall O’Connell. Deep into injury time Dr Crokes attacked with all fifteen players and they scored a last gasp goal by Jack O’Sullivan to level the scores. Extra-time was played with Dr Crokes on top, and they ran out winners on a score of Dr Crokes 2-9 to Kenmare 2-7.

East Kerry Board chairman Johnny Brosnan presented the trophy to the Dr Crokes captain Adam Byrne. Jim O’Connor refereed the game.

East Kerry U-17 Championship Division 2 Semi-finals

Kilcummin 5-9 Glenflesk 3-10

Spa 1-5 Rathmore 4-10

East Kerry U-17 Championship Division 3 semi-final

Firies 4-9 Gneeveguilla 2-07