Goal-scorer Colum Harty revels in a ‘sweet one’ as Causeway reclaim the Neilus Flynn

Colum Harty has soldiered away in the colours of Causeway for the bones of 14 years since he made his senior debut back in 2008. He has witnessed some good days, and some bad ones, but through thick and thin, this group of players have stuck together, and rolled with the punches.

Winning a county championship in 2019 was a reward for their persistence. Lifting the Neilus Flynn Cup again last Sunday was even better, because this particular title was so unexpected. Big players had been absent all season, many people wrote the side off, but they just would not be denied.

“It was point for point really today, they got an early two-point lead, but we brought it back. We just tipped away with the points and it didn’t really matter who got the goal, but the goal kind of came at the right time, and we tagged on another point and we went in with a four-point lead at half-time, which was great,” he said.

“Then in the second half, it was all about work rate, and trying to hold onto the lead. We knew that Ballyduff were going to come at us, they’re a serious team, traditionally they stay going until the end, we knew that, so it was all about work rate, and then getting those scores when we could get them.”

Harty is not a character who is ever going to blow his own trumpet. So let’s blow it for him. His virtuoso individual piece of magic for Causeway’s first half goal was something very, very special. It was undoubtedly the principal catalyst in his side’s eventual victory. What does he remember about it?

“I was out the terrace side, I seen Joe [Diggins] coming, and I just gambled with the run, and I went off his shoulder, and he just popped it, eye of the needle, through two Ballyduff fellas, and it kind of went out in front of me.

"I suppose the touch was on, and I got it into the hand, and I was just straight through. I just went past Kyle [O’Connor] and the goal was there,” he modestly stated.

“Whoever would have got that goal, it was near enough to half-time, it was massive. In championship finals, goals are important. As for the second one from Brandon, I was out around the 21, I didn’t care, it was like a scrum there at one stage, I don’t know if it was a boot or a knee that put it over the line, but either would have done for us.”

While clearly enjoying the moment, the Causeway number 14 was quick to pay tribute to some of the missing players, who had all played their part in this success story down through the years, and he was adamant that work rate and fitness had been key factors for the team.

“The cushion with the lead at half-time was important because you know that you’re going to get scores in the second half, and we still knew the work rate was in us, and it was the work rate that saw us through. Our fitness as well was massive, this year we’re a serious fit bunch, we’ve trained very hard and it paid off,” he added.

“That was huge [beating Kilmoyley]. When you come back from six points down against a team like Kilmoyley, All-Ireland finalists, it gives you serious confidence.

"Kilmoyley are a hard team to beat on any day. If Ballyduff were going to throw something at us, we had that belief from the last day that we could deal with it.

“It’s sweet any time, and some of those boys [from previous years] are here today. I met Bryan Murphy, I met Seán Leahy, those boys have been with us all the way through, they are still part of this team, without their contributions down through the years, maybe this day wouldn’t have happened.”