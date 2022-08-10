Kerry

Goal-scorer Colum Harty revels in a ‘sweet one’ as Causeway reclaim the Neilus Flynn

Former Kerry captain pays tribute to former colleagues who ‘are still part of this team’

Colum Harty of Causeway celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Kerry County Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Ballyduff and Causeway at Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

John O'Dowd

Colum Harty has soldiered away in the colours of Causeway for the bones of 14 years since he made his senior debut back in 2008. He has witnessed some good days, and some bad ones, but through thick and thin, this group of players have stuck together, and rolled with the punches.

Winning a county championship in 2019 was a reward for their persistence. Lifting the Neilus Flynn Cup again last Sunday was even better, because this particular title was so unexpected. Big players had been absent all season, many people wrote the side off, but they just would not be denied.

