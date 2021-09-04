Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Gneeveguilla warm favourites for 2020 Premier Junior

Austin Stack Park in Tralee is the venue for this weekend's clash of Ballydonoghue and Gneeveguilla in the final of the 2020 Premier Junior Football Championship Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile Expand

Close

Austin Stack Park in Tralee is the venue for this weekend's clash of Ballydonoghue and Gneeveguilla in the final of the 2020 Premier Junior Football Championship Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Austin Stack Park in Tralee is the venue for this weekend's clash of Ballydonoghue and Gneeveguilla in the final of the 2020 Premier Junior Football Championship Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Austin Stack Park in Tralee is the venue for this weekend's clash of Ballydonoghue and Gneeveguilla in the final of the 2020 Premier Junior Football Championship Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Kerryman

John O'Dowd

2020 COUNTY PREMIER JUNIOR FOOTBALL FINAL

Ballydonoghue v Gneeveguilla

Sunday, September 5

Most Watched

Privacy