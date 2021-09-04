Gneeveguilla warm favourites for 2020 Premier Junior

2020 COUNTY PREMIER JUNIOR FOOTBALL FINAL

Ballydonoghue v Gneeveguilla

Sunday, September 5

Austin Stack Park, 6pm

They might have been hoping, and expecting for another couple of weeks to prepare, but after Kerry’s championship exit last weekend, there will be no hiding place for Gneeveguilla and Ballydonoghue when they come face to face in the 2020 County Junior Premier football final at Austin Stack Park on Sunday evening (6pm).

Having started their campaigns back in late July of last year, both sides have had to endure the agonising wait of almost eleven months of championship inactivity since the club season was brought to a premature conclusion last October because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It goes without saying that last year’s form guide will be thrown out the window this Sunday evening but, at the same time, it’s interesting to reflect on the journey that these respective East Kerry and North Kerry sides have undertaken in their journey to this point.

Seánie O’Leary’s Gneeveguilla navigated a group that included Fossa, St Pat’s and Ballyduff, while Thomas Dillon’s Ballydonoghue came through a section that featured North Kerry ‘derbies’ against St Senan’s and Listowel Emmets, as well as a trip down south to Skellig Rangers.

In the quarter-finals, Ballydonoghue encountered another outfit from the same district in Finuge and, thanks to 2-5 from ace attacker Jack Kennelly, they emerged victorious by seven points (2-12 to 1-8), while Gneeveguilla withstood a great second half comeback from Ballymac to edge through an absolute thriller (2-15 to 2-13).

The East Kerry side showed their true qualities in the semi-finals when they hit an unanswered scoring burst of 2-3 in the final ten minutes to stun the Cliffords-led Fossa (4-10 to 2-9), while Ballydonoghue got the better of yet another North Kerry opponent in Brosna in what was a less entertaining but hard-fought contest in terrible weather conditions (1-6 to 0-7).

That was then, and this is now however. Maybe it’s more instructive, at this moment in time, to look at how both of Sunday’s protagonists fared in Division 2 of the County League. Gneeveguilla finished second with four wins from five, and then beat Desmonds in the promotion play-off (0-19 to 1-9) to reach the top flight, while Ballydonoghue were relegated to Division Three after losing their relegation play-off to Listry (2-8 to 2-6).

Therefore, you would expect that, whatever momentum is present coming into this pretty much one-off game, is with Gneeveguilla. They have probably enjoyed the smoother preparations, and they will be expecting big performances from the likes of Eoin Fitzgerald, Pa Warren, Ronan Collins, Padraig Doyle, Conor Herlihy and Shane O’Sullivan.

Ballydonoghue will be keeping their fingers crossed that Jason Foley has fully recovered from the injury that forced his extra-time substitution in Croke Park last Saturday and, with himself, Jack Kennelly and Brendan O’Neill back in the fold after county commitments, the North Kerry men will be hoping for a much improved display on their league form.

The likes of Mitch Foley, Brian Ó Seanachain, Jack Foley and Paul Kennelly will also have huge roles to play, along with the afore-mentioned trio, but while we can expect Ballydonoghue to give it their all, Gneeveguilla must be fancied to lift the trophy.

Verdict: Gneeveguilla