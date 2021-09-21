Gneeveguilla hold their nerve to see off resurgent Ballymac

COUNTY PREMIER JUNIOR GROUP 2

Gneeveguilla 2-12

Ballymacelligott 1-12

Gneeveguilla would have been forgiven for thinking that history was about to repeat itself when Ballymacelligott full-forward Vinny Horan ignited the home crowd with an excellent right foot point at the beginning of the fourth quarter of this County Junior Premier FC Group 2 Round 2 fixture on Saturday evening.

Horan’s score reduced the East Kerry side’s lead to a single point (1-9 to 1-8) and, having held a comfortable seven-point cushion at half-time, Seánie O’Leary and his management team must have allowed their minds to wander back two weeks when Gneeveguilla had the 2020 title in their grasp on a couple of occasions before being pipped at the post by Ballydonoghue in an unforgettable final.

Were they about to endure a similar nightmare once again? The momentum was all with a rejuvenated Ballymacelligott who, inspired by a herculean second half performance from midfielder Aidan Breen, now had the bit firmly between their teeth, in what was a must-win encounter for their prospects of advancing in the competition after an earlier defeat to Listry.

This was the moment when Gneeveguilla had to ignore all the demons flooding through their brains. This was the time for cool heads, composure and self-confidence. What immediately followed in the very next play after Horan’s point was hugely instructive.

The visitors won a side line kick around halfway and went straight for the jugular. Shane O’Sullivan and Pat Brosnan split the home rearguard, and the corner-back supplied the perfect assist for O’Sullivan to deftly flick the ball past the advancing Brian Lonergan and into the back of the Ballymacelligott net. Ecstasy for Gneeveguilla, agony for Ballymac. Such an admirable comeback from the hosts had been stopped dead in its tracks.

Ballymacelligott didn’t throw in the towel in the last ten or fifteen minutes. In fact, it was nothing of the sort, as mssrs Breen and Horan kept the scoreboard ticking over. But O’Sullivan’s goal was the undoubted trigger for Gneeveguilla to keep their opponents at arm’s length, even if it took a fantastic interception from midfielder Ronan Collins to possibly prevent the losers from creating one last goal opportunity near the finish.

Gneeveguilla, buoyed somewhat by a comprehensive victory over Finuge the previous weekend, flew out of the blocks with an unanswered five points in the opening ten minutes. With Pa Warren dictating proceedings in the middle of the park, Ballymacelligott were like a rabbit trapped in the headlights, unable to get their defence organised to deal with the significant attacking threat that they faced.

Slowly but surely, the home team settled, however, and three points of their own on the trot reduced the deficit at the first water break (0-5 to 0-3). The crucial moment of the half would then arrive in the 21st minute when a magnificent series of one-twos between elegant corner-back Paul O’Leary and wing-forward John O’Leary, ended with the former setting up the latter for the proverbial fisted tap-in at the back post.

With such a commanding advantage at the break (1-8 to 0-4), any intentions Gneeveguilla had of even slightly resting on their laurels in the second half were unceremoniously cast into the dustbin just three minutes after the resumption, when Ballymac centre-back Dan O’Shea sent the advancing Breen careering through the middle, and he buried a left-footed thunderbolt into the roof of the visitors’ net.

It really was game on now. Ballymacelligott, revitalised by Breen’s indefatigability, raised the tempo considerably, and took control in most sectors of the pitch. Gneeveguilla’s lead was soon whittled down to the bare minimum, leading, as stated earlier, to Shane O’Sullivan’s pivotal green flag that eventually was to prove so, so important to the end result.

After such a heart-breaking situation in the 2020 decider, Gneeveguilla have already shown some impressive powers of recovery. Even though ace attacker Pádraig Doyle has now returned to his workplace in Dubai, they now enter the 2021 quarter-finals in a positive frame of mind, especially with individuals like Saturday’s man-of-the-match John O’Leary keeping up their good form (he notched 1-5).

Ballymacelligott are left to wonder what might have been. One narrow defeat, followed by another, and now their championship season is over. The margins are as simple as that at times.

They must now prepare to raise themselves to beat Finuge to avoid being dragged into the potential relegation quagmire. That won’t be easy, but with Aidan Breen leading the charge, they should have the powers to recover.

GNEEVEGUILLA: Patrick O’Riordan; Paul O’Leary, DJ Murphy, Pat Brosnan; Connie O’Connor 0-1, Darren Brosnan, Eoin Fitzgerald; Pa Warren 0-1, Ronan Collins; John O’Leary 1-5 (0-2 frees), Mike Murphy, Sean O’Keeffe; Jack Cremin 0-2 (0-1 mark, 0-1 free), Conor Herlihy 0-2, Shane O’Sullivan 1-1 Subs: Damien Cronin for DJ Murphy, 40, Con Buckley for Cremin (inj), 45, Philip Cremin for O’Connor, 49, Pádraig O’Connor for O’Keeffe, 60, JJ Herlihy for M Murphy, 60

BALLYMACELLIGOTT: Brian Lonergan; Tadhg Brick, Micheal Reidy, Darragh Sweeney; Dylan Dunne, Dan O’Shea, Tomas O’Connor; Aidan Breen 1-3 (0-3 frees), Con Reynolds; Luke Sweeney, Cathal Dunne, Padraig McCarthy 0-1; Josh O’Keeffe, Vinny Horan 0-6 (0-4 frees), Daire Keane 0-2 Subs: Adam Kelly for D Dunne, 30 , Seán Horan for McCarthy, 43, Adam Sheehy for C Dunne, 51, Mike Herlihy for Keane, 55

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill (St Senans)