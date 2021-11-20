Gneeveguilla grind out Junior Premier final win to make up for the 2020 one that got away

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY JUNIOR PREMIER FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Gneeveguilla 0-12

Skellig Rangers 0-9

Gneeveguilla are the 2021 Junior Premier champions after a game that will hardly live long in the memory of anyone who witnessed it aside from the ecstatic victorious supporters that gave their side fantastic encouragement throughout the contest. And, of course, the Gneeveguilla players and mentors who dug out a tough win that will mean so much more to them than the manner in which they got there.

Indeed, Gneeveguilla’s ‘16th man’ above in the stands was much needed as a dogged Skellig Rangers team showed a spirit and tenacity that saw them right in the game up to the very last minute of extra-time, but at that stage Gneeveguilla had built up a three-point lead that, when the low scoring of the encounter is taken into account, was a sizeable enough advantage.

The Gneeveguilla players savoured the joyous blast of the final whistle because they had not only won the Championship, but they had also gone a long way towards eradicating some of the mental scars that had to be prevalent after the loss of the 2020 final to Ballydonoghue, which took place a mere 11 weeks ago.

Gneeveguilla had the title in their grasp that day when, with the clock in what the Yanks call garbage time, Ballydonoghue struck for four points to force extra-time and the north Kerry side sealed the deal with a penalty from Paul Kennelly helping them to a two-point victory.

That game was a high scoring gung-ho affair, a classic encounter, and whilst the 2021 version could definitely not be described in those terms, the golden-jerseyed Gneeveguilla troops will hardly care.

Gneeveguilla sprung a surprise before throw in when the Dubai domiciled Padraig Doyle started in the full forward position wearing number 35 despite team management having ruled him out during the week because of those work commitments abroad. Did anyone – least of all Skellig Rangers – buy that?

Nevertheless, while Doyle had some good moments in the game, the very tight marking Gerard O’Sullivan did a great job on the East Kerry club’s danger man.

Skellig Rangers got the start that all teams dream of and by the 20th minute led by 0-5 to 0-1. The lead was probably a bit flattering as an out of sorts Gneeveguilla kicked four wides in this period but some of the Portmagee side’s score taking was a delight to watch.

Diarmuid Keating got one from play and from two frees, Ciaran Keating scored a screamer, and Darragh O’Sullivan slotted a good free off the ground from 40 metres with the Gneeveguilla reply coming from the impressive Conor Herlihy.

Skellig Rangers lined out with seven positional changes on their team at the start of the game but it the relocation of Pa Warren to centre half forward by Gneeveguilla in the second quarter that was to prove to be the best move of the game. Warren got his side motoring with a point in the 24th minute, before the rangy Herlihy popped up with his second a minute later.

Gneeveguilla were moving nicely now and started to get a grip around the middle of the field with Mike Murphy, Herlihy and Warren really coming to the fore. Murphy then struck for a point on the stroke of half time and Gneeveguilla now found themselves just a point behind at the short whistle having shot eight first half wides.

Sean O’Keeffe levelled the game 24 seconds into the second half, but the quality of the contest really deteriorated after that as Gneeveguilla, in particular, continued to take the wrong option and shot wide after wide when really the ball needed to be recycled (they shot 18 wides in total).

The sides traded another couple of scores before the half time break with Skellig Rangers substitute Keith Brennan slotting the all-important free in the 53rd minute to level matters at 0-8 apiece and bring the game to extra time as Gneeveguilla continued to shoot aimless pot shots.

The first period of extra-time was all Gneeveguilla as they finally began to play some of the football that befits a side that will be playing Division One league football next season. Sean O’Keeffe started the ball rolling with a point and Pa Warren added another before substitute Jack Cremin took advantage of Skellig goalkeeper Padraig O’Sullivan’s misjudgement of a high ball to secure a third.

Ronan Collins had a half goal chance that was cleared but Paul O’Leary finished the first half extra-time scoring with a free to see his side take a 0-12 to 0-8 lead in at the break.

Four points was a sizeable lead at that stage of the game and really Skellig Rangers looked dead and buried. They refused to read the script though, and their irrepressible pride in the club jersey saw them take the game to Gneeveguilla once more. Ciaran Keating continued to be a major influence and his midfield partner, the veteran Aidan O’Sullivan, took the game to the Gneeveguilla defence.

In the dying moments O’Sullivan burst through but shot over the bar when he might have goaled, but in the end Gneeveguilla had time to shoot another wide at the final whistle. It mattered little though as they had done enough, and they jumped for joy when the final whistle sounded after what really was a deserved victory.

As well as claiming the Kerry Junior Premier Championship, Gneeveguilla will now embark on an exciting Munster journey where they will play the winners of Ballyvaughan of Clare and either Boherbue or Ballinhassig of Cork in a Munster semi-final on December 18/19 .

GNEEVEGUILLA: Patrick O’Riordan; Eoin Fitzgerald, Padraig O’Connor, Darren Brosnan; Paul O’Leary (0-2f), Pa Warren (0-2), Pat Brosnan;; Ronan Collins, Conor Herlihy (0-2), Connie O’Connor, Mike Murphy (0-1), John O’Leary (0-1f); Sean O’Keeffe (0-2), Padraig Doyle, Shane O’Sullivan. Subs: Damien Cronin for J O’Leary (43 min), Con Buckley (0-1) for C O’Connor (43 min), Paudie O’Leary for P Doyle (55 min), DJ Murphy for P O’Connor (et), Jack Cremin (0-1) for M Murphy (et), Padraig Doyle for S O’Keeffe (et, 67 min), Philip Cremin for P Brosnan (et, 75 min), Mike Murphy for S O’Sullivan (et, 77 min).

SKELLIG RANGERS: Padraig O’Sullivan; Gerard O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Shea, Stephen O’Sullivan, Shamus O’Sullivan, Anthony O’Driscoll, Bernard Walsh; Aidan Dash O’Sullivan (0-1), Ciaran Keating (0-1); Darragh O’Sullivan (0-3f), Diarmuid Keating (0-3, 2f), Alan Devane; Micheal O’Sullivan, Martin O’Sullivan, John Murphy. Subs: Brendan Murphy for A Devane (40 min), Keith Brennan (0-1f) for M O’Sullivan (51 min), Fionan O’Sullivan for M O’Sullivan (57 min), Adam Kennedy for S O’Sullivan (et, 66 min), Danny O’Sullivan for J Murphy (et, 67), Mike Keating for D Keating (et, 78 min).

Referee: Eamon Moran (Ballydonoghue)