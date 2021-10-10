Gneeveguilla complete semi-final line up in Premier Junior

Gneeveguilla completed the Premier Junior Championship semi-finals after their 1-14 to 1-7 win over at home to St Senans on Sunday afternoon.
A very early Cillian Trant goal gave St Senans a great start as they shot into a 1-2 to no score lead by the ninth minute, before Gneeveguilla hit back with five unanswered points to draw level. At half-time St Senans held a 1-4 to 0-6 lead.
The second half was just as competitive with the north Kerry club maintaining a slight throughout before a Gneeveguilla goal edged the home side ahead in the 56thth minute and the East Kerry side rallied with three late points to secure the win and set up a semi-final against St Michaels / Foilmore.
Meanwhile, in the last remaining Junior Championship quarter-final Firies booked their semi-final place with a win over Kilgarvan. They will play Renard in the last four of the competition.
County Premier Junior FC semi-finals
Listry v Skellig Rangers
Gneeveguilla v St Michaels/Foilmore
County Junior FC semi-finals
Renard v Firies
Cordal v Castlegregory
County Novice FC semi-finals
Sneem/Derrynane v Ballylongford
Cromane v Asdee or Moyvane