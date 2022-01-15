Gneeveguilla brush Ballina aside to become two-time Munster champions

Gneeveguilla captain Patrick O'Riordan raises aloft the Munster JAFC Cup in the presence of Munster GAA Council Treasurer Weeshie Lynch. Photo by John Tarrant

MUNSTER CLUB JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Gneeveguilla 4-18

Ballina (Tipperary) 1-6

Gneeveguilla showed no mercy in despatching Tipperary side Ballina to claim the Munster Junior Club Football title in Mallow today.

The Kerry side are now back in an All-Ireland Semi Final for the first time since 2010 after seeing off their opponents by 21 points in a clinical Saturday afternoon display.

It may have taken Gneeveguilla over a decade to regain a Munster crown however on this day they looked winners pretty much from the off as the Tipp side struggled to keep in touch from round about the 10th minute.

Cornilius Buckley, Shane O’Sullivan, John O’Leary and Michael Murphy were the attacking stars of the show for the victors as Gneeveguilla showed their worth from the third to the 65th minute.

In the middle Ronan Collins and Conor Herlihy impressed as did all of the Gneeveguilla defenders – in particular Padraig O’Connor, Darren and Pat Brosnan

For the beaten finalists, Tipp senior star Steven O’Brien was key with a host of rampaging runs and a personal tally of 1-2 but in truth he and his club mates were always up against it.

Ballina were first on the scoresheet with a pointed free in the opening minute from their talisman Mathew Power and had a chance to double that advantage moments later however Gneeveguilla showed their attacking prowess straight from the restart with two points in quick succession (Buckley and O’Leary).

The Kerry champions also spurned a gilt edged goal chance in a period of dominance but made up for the error with a trio of points (Buckley, Shane O’Sullivan and Michael Murphy all on target for the Kingdom side.

It didn’t take Gneeveguilla long to raise a green flag with both O’Leary and O’Sullivan finding the net in the opening half.

Ballina showed their worth with a well taken second from Power and an O’Brien goal from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute to keep them in the tie. 2-9 to 1-4 at the interval.

Credit must go to Ballina for the way they continued to push forward at every available opportunity however on this day the Ballina forwards invariably ran into a pair or more dogged defenders.

Points from O’Sullivan, O’Leary and Buckley in the third quarter had Gneeveguilla 11 up at the second water-break 2-12 – 1-4.

A second goal from O’Sullivan on 50 minutes ended this one as a contest with Buckley bagging the game’s last goal in added time sealing what really was a perfect day for the east Kerry side.

GNEEVEGUILLA: P O’Riordan; E Fitzgerald, D Brosnan, P O’Connor; S Crowley, P O’Leary, P Brosnan; R Collins, C Herlihy; P Doyle, C Buckley 1-7 (3f), P Warren 0-2; J O’Leary 1-4 (1f), M Murphy 0-2, S O’Sullivan 2-2. Subs: J Cremin for S Crowley (40), C O’Connor 0-1 for P Doyle (42), D Cronin for M Murphy (50), P Cremin for D Brosnan (52), JJ Herlihy for S O’Sullivan (54).

BALLINA: M McKeogh; S Loughran, J O’Brien, T O’Halloran; P O’Donovan, T Lee, M Grace; S O’Brien 1-2 (1f), G Kealy; A Hanley, M Breen, E Power 0-2; D O’Meara, M Power 0-2 (1f), F Looney. Subs: H Byrne for M Grace (inj)(24), C Power for S Loughran (34), D Finnerty for A Hanley (40), D Grace for F Looney (44), E Dalton for M Breen (50),

Referee: J Ryan (Cork)