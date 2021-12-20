Gneeveguilla boss O’Leary: ‘We want to keep this train moving to the next station’

A cool glow of satisfaction emanated from Gneeveguilla coach Seán O’Leary in the aftermath of a focused and well prepared side made light work of Boherbue in the Munster Club JFC semi-final.

Fourteen points clear at the finish reflected Gneeveguilla’s industry and purpose brought to the table yet there were some anxious moments in the opening half.

“In fairness, Boherbue asked some questions of us by applying pressure, but they kicked a number of wides.

"They have outstanding footballers, we did our homework, lucky enough to go to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Cork Final, our task was to curb the influence of Jerry O’Connor, Gerry O’Sullivan and Kevin Cremin by stopping the supply from out the field,” said O’Leary.

By the end of the hour, Gneeveguilla had done so and emerged a class apart, their pace and power, a delight to watch as was their teamwork.

Up for the challenge, the winners’ rear-guard was strong, combining defensive work with an eagerness to launch a series of attacks.

“We’re representing Kerry, it's a proud tradition. Today was about keeping the scoreboard ticking over. Leading by five points at half-time, the sides exchanged further points, but we pressed on, the goals came at the right time, truth be told, they killed Boherbue, all well executed scores," said O’Leary.

With Gneeveguilla holding a numerical advantage for the closing 20 minutes or so, allowed centre-back Eoin Fitzgerald became an effective sweeper in a department where the winners were strong and resolute all through the hour.

“One has to be prepared for all options, we introduced a number of substitutes, probably some disappointment for others given we operate from a big panel,” said O’Leary.

It’s been a hectic few months for Gneeveguilla, incurring an extra-time defeat to Ballydonoughue to the rearranged 2020 Kerry Final only for a resurgent side to answer back within weeks to account for an out of sorts St Michaels / Foilmore in a semi-final before requiring extra time to dispose the interest of Skellig Rangers in the decider that banished previous disappointments.

“We knocked on the door 15 weeks ago in a classic final only to lose, we brought on a lot of pressure on ourselves, having won a county, the shackles were off and that was evident in our performance here,” said O’Leary.

With Kerry clubs holding an impressive record in the Munster and All Ireland series, O’Leary confirmed Gneeveguilla didn’t get too carried away following the dramatic County Final victory over Skellig Rangers yet as the curtain falls on the old year they are entitled to be rated as genuine contenders for at least provincial honours but the team manager remains cautious.

“It wasn’t too difficult to focus on a Munster campaign, Gneeveguilla and Boherbue are close in proximity, it was one game at a time, our initial focus was all about Boherbue and I wasn’t too sure when the final was scheduled. We want to keep this train moving and thankfully, we’re heading to the next station,” he said.