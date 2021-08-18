Glenswomen will prove formidable foe for the Kingdom

All Ireland Intermediate Quarter-Final

Kerry V Antrim

Saturday, August 21

St. Rynaghs, Banagher, Offaly 3pm

Kerry camogie have been enjoying one of their most successful years ever, with young players having blended well into the side and the steadying influence of experienced players like Michelle Costello, Elaine Ryall, Niamh Leen, Patrice Diggin and Jackie Horgan having led the way to some big successes this year.

They beat Galway B in their opening National League game by 0-14 to 1-8 – a big scalp that really ignited the whole squad. Defeat to Cork followed by 2-14 to 0-5. Once upon a time that might have been enough to derail a young squad, but they absorbed the lesson and came back stronger, sweeping Tipperary aside on their home ground by 3-10 to 0-11. Unfortunately, they shared two wins out of three games with Galway, who had beaten an already qualified Cork in their final game, and Galway went through on scoring difference.

Kerry then commenced their Munster Junior campaign with a 0-16 to 1-6 victory over Limerick, and followed it up with a 2-16 to 0-5 victory of Cork's C team (a team that gave the Kingdom plenty of trouble in the past – it's a sign of how far Kerry have improved in recent years).

That put them into the Munster Junior Final against Clare, and Áine O'Connor lifted her first silverware as captain when Kerry won by 2-12 to 0-7.

That set them up nicely for a tough enough group in the All Ireland Intermediate Championship. Kerry opened with a hard-fought 1-11 to 0-11 win over Tipperary at home, lost to Derry by 2-17 to 0-9, and finally avenged last year's defeat to Laois on a 2-11 to 0-5 scoreline. That was enough for second place in the group and a berth in the quarter-finals.

This Saturday all roads lead to Banagher in Offaly, where Kerry will take on Antrim to try and get into the last four.

Unfortunately, while Kerry have been having a successful year, they will be up against it when they meet a very formidable Antrim side. They lost to Down in last year's Intermediate Final, with Down winning promotion to Senior on a 4-16 to 2-10 scoreline.

Antrim avenged that defeat by 1-13 to 0-13 in their opening game in Division 2 of the Littlewoods National League this year, but lost out again to Down in the Division 2 Final. They also lost to Down by just a single point in the Ulster Senior Final, 1-18 to 3-11, while their B team lost to Armagh in the Ulster Intermediate Final.

They opened this year's Intermediate campaign by beating Kilkenny by 2-13 to 1-12. They went down to Cork after a long journey by 2-14 to 2-11 – it was one of the best games this year – before finishing off their group with a 3-16 to 1-7 win over Kildare.

An obvious worry for Kerry, of course, have to be the big tallies that players like Roisín McCormick, Ciatrin Dobbin, Maeve Kelly, Áine Magill, and Ciara Laverty have been putting up. Team captain Lucia McNaughten (sister of Antrim senior hurler James, whom Kerry supporters know all too well from the McDonagh Cup!) and Amy Boyle are a formidable midfield pairing.

Nicole O'Neill is another option for Antrim in that area, although she has mostly played as a full-forward target this year. Antrim's half back of Maeve Connolly, Caoimhe Conlon, and Clare McKillop may well be their strongest line, while Chloe Drain at full-back is outstanding in front of experienced keeper Caitriona Graham, with Katie McKillop and Maria Lynn likely to man the corners.

Paul McKillen also has a strong bench to call on, with the likes of Colleen Patterson, Niamh Donnelly, Katie McAleese Carey, and Anna Connolly all strengthening the team when introduced.