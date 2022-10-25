Glenderry NS edge out north Kerry rivals from Abbeydorney in 6/7 Teacher final

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOIL 6/7 TEACHER FINAL

Scoil Naomh Eirc, Glenderry 4-5

Abbeydorney NS 2-8

This opening final of the Cumann na mBunscoil finals evening in Austin Stack Park was a real classic between staunch hurling rivals from Ballyheigue and Abbeydorney. Abbeydorney were back defending their title and what an achievement for themselves and Glenderry to reach this year’s final. The opening exchanges were frantic as Abbeydorney set about reversing the result of their group game in the round robin stage of the competition earlier in the competition.

Wind assisted Abbeydorney went on all out attack but met a resistant and mean Glenderry defence. In a counter attack move Glenderry struck for the opening goal with a peach of a finish from lively forward Darragh Flahive. Abbeydorney responded with two converted frees from midfielder Tom Slattery and Tom left the sides level with a peach of a point from play.

Jason Gaynor restored Glenderry’s lead with a beautifully weighted shot into the wind and in the next movement William Duggan was put through and sent a rocket of a shot to the Abbeydorney net. Another Tom Slattery free and points from play from Andy Costello and Luke Kavanagh left the minimum between the sides as we approached half time. An Abbeydorney goal on the stroke of half time from their corner forward Luke Kavanagh saw the champions lead at the break 1-7 to 2-1.

Three minutes into the second held Andy Costello sent a speculative shot goal ward and when the ball eventually landed Ben Donovan was first to react. He won possession, evaded defenders and slipped the ball to the net to give his side a six point lead. Brendan Duggan landed a point for Glenderry but this was cancelled moments later by converted free into the wind by Tom Slattery.

Glenderry needed a goal to claim the title and with the wind at their backs they rose to the challenge and comet the hour comet the man and between the 10th and 13th minutes of this second half star player Jason Gaynor sent two powerful shots to the Abbeydorney net. He also convert two frees to see his side lead by two as the crowd in the stand urged on their players.

The tension was palpable as Abbeydorney went on the attack but their effort at goal was well defended and Naomh Eirc secured victory with the final move of the match when the outstanding Brendan Duggan landed the insurance point. Along with the scorers Bruno Grzybowski, Jamie McEvoy, Dylan McEvoy and in particular Stephen Harty were outstanding for Glenderry. Dean O’Leary, Tom Slattery, Andy Costello and Luke Kavanagh were best for a gallant Abbeydorney side.

Scoil Naomh Eirc, Glenderry: Jamie McEvoy, Noah Slattery, Bruno Grzybowski, Maliky Casey, Dylan McEvoy , Ben O'Connor , Brendan Duggan, Stephen Harty, Jason Gaynor, Tadhg O'Regan, Darragh Flahive, William Duggan, Conor Slattery. Subs: Tadhg Carroll, Cameron Godley, Noah Slattery, Caelan Dineen, Kuba Radecki, Charlie McNamara, Ryan O'Sullivan, Shane Collins.

Abbeydorney NS: Seán O’Connell, Rory O’Sullivan, Dean O’Leary, Nathan Osibodu, Éanna Leahy, .Donagh O’Connell, Tom Slattery, Andy Costello, Luke Kavanagh, Aaron Donovan, Paddy Hennessy, Kieran Fealy, Ben Donovan. Subs: Donagh Hogan, Adam O’Halloran, William Peevers, Corey Kinsella, Brendan Costello, Billy Collins, Jack Riordan, Henry Donovan, Adam Fitzgerald, Terry Healy, Cathal Keane, Abhinav Nireesh, Óran McKenna, Corey Aslett, Aaron Villones, Courage Breen Connolly, Noah Teahan.