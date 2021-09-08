Gleeson proud of players after battling display against the odds

Lixnaw gave it one hell of a battle on Saturday evening. Coming in as underdogs they belied that status to push Kilmoyley all the way to the very last. So much so that they probably deserved at least a draw and extra-time out of the contest.

“Very proud of all the boys, all the panel, not alone the boys who were involved tonight,” Lixnaw manager Conor Gleeson said after the match.

"I’ve been involved five or six weeks and they’ve really worked hard and they showed it there tonight. It was a very good, entertaining match. It missed a couple of goals, but that was the only thing it missed. It had everything else.

"A few decisions, a few balls that might have gone over the bar, a few refereeing decisions for both sides. It was a very entertaining game. We're gutted to be coming out on the wrong side of it, but I'm really proud of the boys for giving it the effort that they did.

"I’m sure Kilmoyley will come on from that game and hope they go and do themselves justice now in the final, but I’m sure that they didn’t expect that kind of intensity from the boys.”

The performance of the match officials has come in for a bit of criticism ever since the final whistle blew, with people pointing to two decisions in particular – the decision to wave wide what looked a dead cert point for Mike Conway and what seemed like a foul on Martin Stackpoole in the lead up to Maurice O’Connor’s winner – coming in for comment.

"It’s not sour grapes,” Gleeson said.

“But on another day maybe Martin would have got a decision for a third man tackle and we may have got a chop here at the end, on another day you might get those, but look Shane [Conway] is a fantastic hurler, what an accomplishment to put that ball over the bar from that angle in the circumstances. That’s what he’s capable of.

"We played him around the middle to give him a little freedom. He got on an awful lot of ball tonight him and Paudie O'Connor were very good. I thought Conor O’Keeffe – and I don't want to be naming too many players – he was outstanding at centre-back tonight. Conor with his Kerry career only starting is going to be a real prospect in the future.

"We’d a lot of good performances all over the field and we knew we’d have to play well to compete with Kilmoyley.”

For Kilmoyley boss Maurice Murnane there must have been a sense of relief, although he rejected any suggestion his men had got out of jail somehow.

“I wouldn’t say we got out of jail,” he said.

"I think we battled, we fought from the start. You could see there was a lot of dubious decisions there this evening. Our lads dug deep when they had to in the second half. Daire Nolan came on there and played a stormer when he came on.

"He hooked, he blocked, that’s what we’re asking them to do, just work and work. Our first half we were flat, our second half we came into it. We knew we were going to get a serious battle from Lixnaw, that’s what you always get. This can’t but improve us for the final and we’re just going to drive on from there.”

As for whether his men had been a little off the pace in the first half as a result of not having played a semi-final, Murnane wasn’t so sure.

“Maybe a small bit, but I don’t think so,” he said.

"As you can see with Lixnaw over the last eight, ten years, it's been nip and tuck and when it came to knock-out championship, like I’m saying all week, it's going to be a battle and that’s what it was. You never get anything easy off them and as you can see out there Shane Conway was outstanding today. He played a great game today.

"He rules the game and you just have to compete with him. It came down to the score by Maurice O’Connor and he’d say himself he didn’t have his best game tonight, but when it counted, when he needed it he put it over the bar. It was a great score from Maurice under pressure.”