Getting there: How Kerry and Galway arrived at All-Ireland Final day in Croke Park

KERRY’S PATH TO THE FINAL

Munster Semi-final

Kerry 0-23

Cork 0-11

All the build-up was dominated by the venue rather than the teams, with the game scheduled for low-capacity Pairc Uí Rinn to accommodate a concert in Pairc Uí Caoimh. Suggestions of a switch to Killarney proved fruitless, partly because the clash between a Kerry side who had won Division of the National League in style and a Cork outfit who had barely escaped relegation to the Taillteann Cup didn't attract the interest of other years.

Cork gave Kerry plenty of it though. Kevin Flahive did well on danger-man David Clifford, Seán Powter proved a revelation as a cornerback playmaker, and Steven Sherlock and Cathail O'Mahony picked off scores to keep Cork in touch. Kerry started well to lead by 0-7 to 0-3, and there were fears of a Cork collapse similar to last year's hammering. The Rebels are made of sterner steel, though, with Sherlock's accuracy from frees proving a major weapon.

Kerry led by just 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time and were just a point in front after fifty minutes. However, Kerry's superior fitness and strength told at that stage, taking over completely to slot eight points on the trot and run out winners by a flattering twelve point margin. An injury to Cork goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin saw Kerry dominate on Cork's kick-outs.

Munster Final

Kerry 1-28

Limerick 0-8

Limerick were the somewhat unusual opponents in the Munster Final. Back in 2009 and 2010 the Treaty had given Kerry real frights, but they hadn't actually won a Munster title since their lone victory all the way back in 1896, when Limerick Commercials went on to win the All-Ireland. That was never on the cards here, as Limerick showed more caution than ambition and a sunny Fitzgerald Stadium witnessed a procession more than a contest.

It took Kerry just ten minutes to get to grips with the game. Tom O'Sullivan, Gavin White, and Brian Ó Beaglaíoch had the luxury of attacking into open spaces, Stephen O'Brien and Paudie Clifford slipped through Limerick's defensives lines with ease, while Killian Spillane really stepped up with a rare start in place of the injured David Clifford.

It was 0-12 to 0-3 by half-time, with Limerick keeper Donal O'Sullivan denying Tony Brosnan with a great save. If anything, Kerry were slightly wasteful with some chances and could have been further ahead. The second half was more of a procession than a contest. Kerry picked off six points without reply before Iain Corbett got Limerick off the mark, and his temerity was rewarded with a rapid riposte as Killian Spillane found the net to push Kerry.

Kerry had the luxury of running their bench early on and getting badly needed game time into legs, but the truth is that this was a disappointing game and it left a niggling worrying that Kerry were coming in cold to a fairly daunting quarter-final against one of the top guns.

All-Ireland Quarter-final

Kerry 1-18

Mayo 0-13

If Kerry's passage to Croke Park had been worrying comfortable, Mayo were a battle-hardened side by this stage. They had narrowly lost a cracker to Galway before seeing off formidable opponents Monaghan and Kildare in the back door. It was nip and tuck early on, and Kerry supporters' worries weren't eased when David Clifford appeared to turn on an ankle. He soldiered on, but wasn't getting much change out of Oisín Mullin until, with Mayo a point up after 28 minutes, Stephen O'Brien slipped a perfectly weighted pass to the Fossa dangerman and he sent a great finish past a hapless Rob Hennelly. A minute later May on lost Aidan O'Shea to a black card but they rallied very well, and Kerry led by just 1-7 to 0-9 at half-time.

Kerry's corner backs nudged us two points clear on the restart but it took a long time to make it three – Tom O'Sullivan pointed but could have goaled after great work by Sean O'Shea. Paul Geaney added a mark and Killian Spillane fired over. Mayo were being pressured into some poor shooting from awkward angles and Kerry pulled clear in the last ten minutes to win by eight points. Similar to the Cork game, it hadn't been a fair reflection of the game as a whole, but it was Kerry who marched on to the final four.

All-Ireland Semi-final

Kerry 1-14

Dublin 1-13

Once the draw was made, given the strength of the Munster and Leinster Championships, this was a likely pairing from a long way out and eagerly anticipated. For the first time in over a decade in which Dublin had amassed 8 All Irelands, Kerry were into a clash with them as favourites. Dublin had been relegated from Division while Kerry had won it, but no-one was taking that as an omen and both sides had cruised to provincial titles. Injury worries dominated the build-up – in the end David Clifford and James McCarthy did play, but Con O'Callaghan did not.

It was a point apiece when the game exploded into life as Seánie O'Shea dinked in and fired to the net. Dublin made the better start, but a deceptive breeze at the Hill end meant that they couldn't translate it into scores and Kerry's defense was outstanding. Kerry opened a 1-4 to 0-3 lead, but Dublin trimmed that back to one. Kerry were taking over, though, and stretched it to 1-7 to 0-6 before Gavin White won a penalty. Evan Comerford saved Seán O'Shea's effort and the rebound, but a great David Clifford score saw Kerry lead by 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time.

Kerry were still in control ten minutes into the second half, but Dublin snapped up a loose ball and Cormac Costello scored a brilliant goal. This was the Dublin of old and suddenly they were firing on all engines. Kerry's defence gave them nothing easily, but they gradually worked it back to level pegging in the dying minutes. Seán O'Shea won and converted a free, but a great catch by Paddy Small saw Dean Rock reply in kind.

With extra-time beckoning, Paul Murphy kicked a long ball out to David Clifford, who was fouled. It was 55 yards out, into a swirling wind, and the passionate Dublin supporters on the Hill. Seán O'Shea, like Bryan Sheehan or Maurice Fitz or Mikey Sheehy or Mick O'Connell before him, made it look easy.

GALWAY’S PATH TO THE FINAL

Connacht Quarter-final

Galway 1-14

Mayo 0-16

Galway's campaign opened with a mouth-watering clash against their oldest rivals. Injuries had robbed Mayo of some of their potency, but they were still a side very much to be feared. The Tribesmen unleashed an early blitz, though, with Shane Walsh and Damien Comer kicking points and Johnny Heaney punishing a stray kick-out with a goal. 1-4 to 0-2.

Mayo are Mayo, though, and reeled that into a single point before Galway scored again. By half-time the sides were level, 0-9 to 1-6, and James Carr nudged Mayo ahead with the first point of the second half. A tough challenge for Pádraig Joyce, but his team responded in superb fashion, reeling off six blistering points on the trot.

After 64 minutes Galway led by 1-14 to 0-11 and the game looked all but over. Credit to Mayo, though, having reached the last two All-Ireland Finals, they weren't going to bow out without a fight. Their revival was spectacular, Lee Keegan, Kevin McLoughlin, Ryan O'Donoghue, and all-time top scorer Cillian O'Connor cutting the gap back to a single point in injury-time. They almost brought it to extra-time, but Aidan Orme's final effort in the dying seconds trailed wide to leave Galway jubilant.

Connacht Semi-final

Galway 4-20

Leitrim 0-9

If the opening game was eagerly awaited, this one always had a more predictable feel about it. Andy Moran's Leitrim gave as good as they got early on, with Ryan O'Rourke and Ciaran Cullen asking early questions. Galway's Paul Conroy and Cillian McDaid had answers, though, nudging the Tribesmen into a 0-5 to 0-4 lead. Galway took firm control after that, though, to lead by 0-12 to 0-5, and realistically the result was never I much doubt after that. The clinical efficiency of Galway and the multiplicity of threats was worth noting, though – this was obviously a team who would be aiming for the latter stages.

Patrick Kelly struck for his first goal on the restart. Once he added his second after gathering from his brother and fellow Sigerson winner Seán, it was 2-15 to 0-7. Shane Walsh, always dangerous, added two points before an unlucky defender's deflection saw Niall Daly slot home goal number three. Keith Byrne and Tom Prior hit good scores for a defiant Leitrim, but Owen Gallagher sealed an impressive victory with their fourth goal just before the final whistle.

Connacht Final

Galway 2-19

Roscommon 2-16

Roscommon had edged a cracking Division Two Final between the sides and went toe-to-toe with Galway early on to nudge into a 0-4 to 0-3 lead. However, they hit five wides in a row while Galway picked off 1-3, the goal finished brilliantly by Shane Walsh, and Roscommon were effectively chasing that lead from then on. Enda Smith trimmed the gap as Galway's Kieran Molloy picked up a black card but just before half-time, Patrick Kelly volleyed home a second goal to give the Tribesmen a 2-7 to 0-8 lead.

Galway put nine between them in the third quarter. Leitrim sparked some brief hope as Conor Daly goaled to bring the gap back to five points, but Galway remained unruffled and always maintained control – a late Diarmuid Murtagh goal for Leitrim made the final scoreline closer than the game itself had been as a contest. Galway's full forward line of Robert Finnerty, Shane Walsh, and Damien Comer shared a whopping 1-14 between them.

All-Ireland Quarter-final

Galway 2-21

Armagh 3-18

Kerry/Dublin was arguably the Game of the Year, with Seán O'Shea's free the slim margin between them. This one was at least as good, and it took the dreaded penalty shoot-out to decide it. Armagh led by 0-4 to 0-1 before Galway settled and gradually reeled it in to make it 0-7 apiece at half-time. One notable feature was the outfield forays of goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty, a converted midfielder. Both sides were defending brilliantly – every score was hard-earned.

This time it was Galway's turn to edge ahead, a goal by Johnny Heaney making it. It was point for point after that in a game played at frenetic pace, 1-12 apiece coming up to sixty minutes played. Three points on the trot saw Galway pull clear while Armagh were reduced to fourteen men and it looked done and dusted, but Armagh are made of tough stuff. Aidan Nugent rose high to fist home a goal to give them hope. Damien Comer slotted a point to bring the gap back to four, but Armagh launched another high ball and Conor Turbitt drilled home the rebound. Just one point in it as Rian O'Neill stepped up to one last free....and converted. 2-14 to 1-17.

An unsightly fracas stole the headlines as the teams made their way off the pitch – a shame, given the tremendous quality of the football. Kelly and Nugent were sent off for either side, but both sides restarted with a full complement and everything to play for. Galway always led in the first half of extra-time, but could never pull clear and it was 2-16 to 1-20 at the break.

et again Armagh launched a high ball on the Galway defence, and yet again it resulted in a goal as Rory Grugan scored. This time, though, Galway's response was equally emphatic, moving up the field and Cillian McDaid finding the net. 3-16 to 2-20. Woods with a point for Armagh and all square. Rafferty made a burst and Jemar Hall put Armagh in front. A nerveless Cillian McDaid scores the equaliser.

Armagh have one last chance to clinch it but it slips wide and it was on to penalties. Galway nailed their first four and Armagh missed twice, and it was enough to see Galway through and a heartbroken Armagh out.

All-Ireland Semi-final

Galway 2-8

Derry 1-6

Galway had survived an absolute nailbiter against Armagh. Derry were already the revival story of the year, having seen off Tyrone, Monaghan, and Donegal on their way to an Ulster title and slotting five first half goals against Clare. They started well, ostensible full back Brendan Rogers slotting two points as they opened a three point lead. Galway missed five on the trot before Paul Conroy lit their fires and they were back level at 0-4 each by half-time, Shane Walsh's '45 deemed wide by hawkeye but accurate by everybody else, and the technology was withdrawn. That made for a fine talking point at half-time, but the poor and overly defensive approach of both sides, especially Derry, was impossible to overlook. They paid a hefty price in the second quarter as Padraig Joyce sent his side out to attack and Shane Walsh pointed three frees before Damien Comer struck for a great goal. A Shane McGuigan free cut the gap to five, but Johnny Heaney fisted over an astute score. Roving goalkeepers had been a talking point all season, and critics' warnings finally came to pass as Odhran Lynch was caught outfield while Liam Silke's pass sailed over his head, Damien Comer with a superb finish from distance for his second goal. Derry battled hard to the finish and were rewarded with a Lachlan Murray goal in injury time, but it was Pádraig Joyce, 21 years after leading his team to victory on the field of play, who will face off against Jack O'Connor's Kerry in the All Ireland Final.