Ger O’Keeffe remembers Stacks team mate Liam Kearns as a ‘true Rockie’ and a ‘very knowledgeable guy’ on football

Though there a few years between them in age, Ger O’Keeffe and Liam Kearns formed an unbeatable midfield partnership in 1986 to help Austin Stacks to win the County Senior Football Championship that year. O’Keeffe was a decorated Kerry footballer, a few years retired from the inter-county game by then with four All-Ireland medals to his name; Kearns was 10 years his junior, an All-Ireland minor winner with Kerry in 1980.

Suffice to say, O’Keeffe was stunned to learn on Sunday night of the sudden death of his old team mate and friend. Down the years O’Keeffe and Kearns shared the dressing room first as players, then as part of a management team, while they also crossed path on the sidelines as opponents, Kearns as manager of the Limerick footballers, O’Keeffe as a Kerry selector with Jack O’Connor in 2003 and 2004 when the counties clashed in a couple of memorable Munster finals.

“Shocking news, a real tragedy. Just 61 years of age, and a great guy,” O’Keeffe told The Kerryman on Monday.

“Obviously I played with him with the Stacks for a number of years, and then when I was involved with Kerry he was on the opposition as the manager, and then when I was involved with Munster I had him as a selector for a couple of years. He was a very knowledgeable guy on football.

“I’d say the last time I met was at the Munster Club final between Stacks and St Finbarrs in Thurles, when we sat beside each other. That’s really the last time I met him, but with all he was busy with and living away up in Limerick he was still a great Stacks supporter all down the years. He always had great time for the club and the lads, and I’d say any time he came back to Tralee be probably always visited the club or met some of the lads around the town. He was a true Rockie in that sense,” O’Keeffe said.

Speaking of Liam Kearns as a manager, O’Keeffe was effusive in his admiration for what he achieved with so many teams.

“I’d say his ability to get teams to play to their top potential on any given day was exceptional. Even though he might have had limited resources with teams from time to time he always got the best out of them,” he said. “The best one was probably Tipperary and getting them to the All-Ireland semi-final (in 2016) which was no mean feat. He put his heart and soul into everything he did. He was a great man to prepare a training session as well. He knew what he was at. It wasn’t all bluster and shouting, he was a good man manager and very capable at it.

“I’d say the gardaí activities took second place to his interest in football. He was involved in a good few county teams and a few club teams as well. I’d say he was at his happiest on the football field and he gave it his all for a long time at the top level, like he did when he was playing.”

Though Kearns became known to the wider GAA community through his managerial career, his former club mate is on no doubt that Kearns was a very fine footballer too.

“We would have thought in the Stacks that he deserved to get a couple of matches with Kerry in the Championship. He only played League football, but he was a great fielder, a good man to distribute. I played midfield with him in ’86 and he was a very solid fella. He probably didn’t realise his full potential as a football but obviously he did realise his full potential subsequently as a manager.”