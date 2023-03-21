Gavin White’s warrior spirit, vim and vigour have been missing ingredients for Kerry

While last year’s annexing of four competitions, including the much-coveted All-Ireland title, was a complete squad effort by everyone involved, there are always a few key cogs in the wheel that make themselves virtually indispensable.

It’s not that others cannot slot into their respective roles, and do damn good jobs in their own right. That much is a given. It’s simply that there are certain individuals that bring an extra dimension to overall team performance.

Looking at Kerry, you immediately focus in on the Clifford brothers and Seán O’Shea. Their influence was absolutely pivotal in 2022, and will be the same as this current season progresses. They possess that ‘X-Factor’ to consistently deliver match-deciding moments when the occasion demands it.

Saturday night against Roscommon in Tralee saw the much-awaited return of another of those extra special talents. After eight months out of action, the fact that he was awarded man-of-the-match in his comeback game says a lot about Gavin White.

When you think of the Dr Crokes wing-back, it’s easy to get carried away by those lung-bursting, buccaneering, swashbuckling, drives up the field. That precious ability that White has of breaking the defensive line is a considerable weapon in the Kingdom’s attacking armoury.

You could actually make a strong case that, especially in the current game, where nearly all teams seem to be adopting the mantra of putting 12, 13 and 14 players behind the ball when out of possession, that White’s particular skillset can become a bigger game-changer than ever before.

Whatever about his footballing credentials, the 26-year-old from Killarney has demonstrated his resilience and his strong character on several occasions. When setbacks have come, White has always picked himself up off the canvass, and responded positively.

Remember the 2019 All-Ireland final drawn encounter with Dublin? Away from the familiar confines of the half-back line, White was given the task of curtailing the dynamic Jack McCaffrey. It was a tough day at the office for the then 22-year-old, to put it mildly.

Dropped from the starting fifteen for the replay, and with Kerry coming up short second time around, such an experience could have potentially damaged a lesser man. When you add in the disappointments of Cork in 2020 and Tyrone the following year, it was a challenging environment for every player.

Yet, like the team itself, 2022 was a fairy tale campaign for White. An All Star recipient by the season’s conclusion and, more importantly, an All-Ireland senior medallist, the Dr Crokes powerhouse had to go through the pain barrier to get his ultimate reward.

When White picked up a serious knee injury against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final on July 10, he was given only a small chance of being fit for Galway in the decider two weeks later. Once more, however, that steely determination that he possesses didn’t let him down.

Knowing that he was almost certainly facing surgery after the final, the Kingdom number seven simply would not countenance missing out on the greatest day of his sporting life. Showing an indomitable facility to turn the odds upside down, he declared himself fit for the Tribesmen.

Not only that, but it’s hard to believe now that White went on to play the full match on July 24, notching a point, and producing a trademark impressive performance. All the sacrifice had been worthwhile when the Sam Maguire Cup had been lifted.

When you then consider the operation that took place on White’s left knee three weeks later, it becomes even more remarkable what he put himself through to get on that Croke Park pitch against Galway. Such commitment to the cause could only have inspired his team-mates that afternoon.

“I did a substantial amount of damage to my cartilage,” he said in January.

“It was an unusual injury, it didn’t just happen in one go in the Dublin game. It probably came over a period of time. It just was the last tear in the cartilage.

“There was a substantial amount of cartilage ripped off really. I had to get a micro-fracture operation done on that to get some sort of cartilage back in it. It’s a funny enough injury.”

After going under the knife last August, White had to undertake the often monotonous, pain-staking recovery process, which tests the mental strength, as much as the physical. As the weeks and months went on, the light at the end of the tunnel shone a little brighter.

An appearance with the club was the first step back and then, with the physical and medical departments more than satisfied with his progress, the player was thrown back straight into the fray for the visit of the Rossies to Austin Stack Park. March 18 was a big day for White.

To give him the utmost credit, it looked like he had never been away. Catching kick-outs, delivering assists to the forwards, winning frees after those trademark attacking bursts, the Dr Crokes man must have been thrilled with his 64 minutes. Now he is ready to go from strength-to-strength.

His display, along with 25 minutes for Diarmuid O’Connor, and the late, late cameo for Paul Geaney, will have pleased the Kerry management the most. With the long-term injuries unfortunately picked up by Stefan Okunbor and Darragh Roche in Omagh, the trip to Tyrone had been a frustrating one.

Edging over the line on Saturday by three points in the finish, and pretty much safeguarding their Division 1 status, was, of course, paramount. Now the Kingdom can head to Salthill next Sunday with even the unexpected possibility of finding themselves in the league final potentially on the table.

Even though Kerry only really performed for 20 minutes – the opening ten where they struck for 1-3, and the ten where Graham O’Sullivan found himself in the sin-bin in the second half – the only thing that ultimately mattered was the victory. Achieving that allows the side to breathe easier.

Whether there ends up being an extra league game after next Sunday remains to be seen, but it would be nice to put back-to-back wins together in any case. Grinding out a triumph on your travels would also increase the feel-good factor heading into the championship countdown next month.

At the end of the day, while most people will look back on Roscommon for the Tony Brosnan eye-of-the-needle wonder pass that led to David Clifford’s fifth minute goal, the most significant act was White’s successful return.

Adding such a tasty ingredient to the mix makes the overall meal much more palatable.