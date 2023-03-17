Gavin White to start against Roscommon in first Kerry appearance since All-Ireland final last July

Gavin White will make his first appearance for Kerry since last July's All-Ireland Final when he starts in the half back line against Roscommon on Saturday evening

Gavin White will play his first minutes for Kerry since the All-Ireland Final win over Galway last July after the Dr Crokes defender has been named in the starting team to play Roscommon on Saturday evening in Tralee.

White’s return is a major boost to the defending League and All-Ireland champions as they look for a third League win tomorrow night, a result that would all but guarantee Kerry’s Division One status for another year.

In another boost for manager Jack O’Connor, Paul Geaney and Diarmuid O’Connor are named in the match day 26. Geaney, like White, hasn’t played for Kerry since last summer’s All-Ireland Final win, while O’Connor has missed all of the National League after suffering an ankle injury in the McGrath Cup in early January.

Barry Dan O’Sullivan is recalled to the Kerry midfield after missing the defeat to Tyrone through illness, while Donal O’Sullivan – who came on as a sub in Omagh – starts in the full forward line in place of the injured Darragh Roche.

Meanwhile, former Listowel Emmets man, Conor Cox, who has played for the Kerry seniors, in named in the Roscommon full forward line for Saturday’s game in Austin Stack Park at 7.30pm.

Kerry team to play Roscommon

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Dónal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)

18. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

19. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

20. Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks)

21. Greg Horan (Austin Stacks)

22. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

23. Ruairi Murphy (Listry)

24. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

25. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

26. Brian Friel (Rathmore)