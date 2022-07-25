Gavin White hails Kerry’s mental toughness in grinding out famous All Ireland win over Galway

Kerry players Gavin White and Jason Foley after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

He sat alongside his manager, beaming from ear to ear. As media engagements go, this is one of the good ones.

In years past we recall Sam Maguire being plonked down on the dais. Not on this occasion, however. Backstage the mother and the father of all parties was breaking out and the Cork man was the guest of honour at the Kerry shindig.

Before long Gavin White would be reunited with his team mates and the object of their desire. For now, though, he was happy to soak it all in. Listening to Jack O’Connor, waiting his turn to speak.

That he was there at all was almost a relief after a couple of days earlier this month which had the potential to ruin all his best laid plans. It had the potential to put a real spanner in the works for the green and gold too.

White, you see, is a key man as he demonstrated again on Sunday afternoon. He was a powerful presence throughout for the Kingdom on the half-back line, kicking one of the game-clinching scores on 72 minutes.

For a man whose season was seemingly hanging by a thread it was one hell of a turnaround. For all the doubts and worries and rumours that swirled ever since he limped off after the All Ireland semi-final, it was the ultimate riposte.

“It was a rocky couple of days after that Dublin game,” the Dr Crokes man admitted.

"Because I wasn’t quite sure what the extent of the damage was to the knee, but thankfully I was able to get back into training Tuesday. Had a good session Tuesday and thankfully it wasn’t a cruciate or anything like that so I was fine.

"I was just able to get through the game, through training pain-free and thankfully I was able to play on the biggest game of the year.”

When he first pulled up against the Dubs, the instant fear of many observers was that the Killarney man might have suffered a curciate injury.

“Initially I didn’t think so,” White revealed.

"But after further analysis there was a chance that it could have been. It was fairly sore, so there was a chance. I suppose you don’t know with the knee in particular.

"There’s always that kind of fear factor when you do anything with the knee. So naturally enough there was a chance. I’m forever grateful that I got that bit of luck and I was able to play today.”

Having only participated in a single meaningful training session in the last two weeks, White’s level of performance was nothing short of remarkable. Still, we guess, the work had been done before then.

Physical work, but more this Kerry team have the mental side of the game sorted better than at any time before in their development.

“The big thing is that we’re able to grind out games,” White said when asked what the differentiator between this year and others was.

“We said after the Dublin game two weeks ago that maybe once upon a time we wouldn’t have been able to get through that game. Likewise today maybe we wouldn’t have gotten through today.

"We learned that as a group over the last couple of years that we did leave games behind us and just didn’t get through them. I think that’s a big thing from a player’s point of view that we just mentally upstairs got a bit tougher on ourselves. Inside the dressing room everyone is able to call each other out and that’s a big thing I think.

"Particularly in the Dublin game we would have lost that game a couple of years ago. We were just able to grind it out, grind it out. It’s a credit to our S&C programme with Jason McGann and all the lads that there into the fourth quarter and overtime we’re able to push on, particularly with the subs who came on there today, they were able to push it on again. That’s the big thing for me.”

As for the pressure he and his colleagues may have felt coming into this game, that expectation that as part of a golden generation it was time they delivered, if not quite water off a duck’s back, then close enough to it.

“Not particularly I don’t think,” he said.

"When you’ve been in the game long enough you just have to block those things out and just focus on your own game plan. So I don’t think there was any real read into that.

"We knew that if we hit our targets and played to our best potential that we were going to be well in there and that kind of showed there today.”