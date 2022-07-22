Gavin White fit to face Galway as Kerry name same team that started semi-final

Gavin White has recovered from a knee injury to retain his place in the Kerry defence for Sunday's All-Ireland SFC Final against Galway

Gavin White has shaken off the knee injured suffered late in the semi-final win over Dublin to retain his place in an unchanged 15 to play Galway in Sunday’s All-Ireland Football Final.

There had been concern that the Dr Crokes was struggling for fitness but his place in the starting team allays those fears, but there is no place for Dara Moynihan in the match day squad.

Manager Jack O’Connor has named the same 15 that started the semi-final win over Dublin, with Jack Barry named at midfield alongside David Moran, while Diarmuid O’Connor is named at right half forward.

Sean O’Shea will captain the team on the field, though Joe O’Connor from Austin Stacks is the nominated captain for the year, and is likely to get some game time in Sunday’s final against Galway. Throw-in on Sunday is 3.30pm in Croke Park.

Kerry team (v Galway)

1 Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2 Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5 Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

6 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7 Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8 David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9 Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10 Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

11 Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12 Stephen O’Brien (Templenoe)

13 Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

14 David Clifford (Fossa)

15 Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Substitutes

16 Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17 Paul Murphy (Rathmre)

18 Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

19 Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

20 Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

21 Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

22 Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

23 Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

24 Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys)

25 Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks)

26 Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)