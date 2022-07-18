Galvin delighted Kerry have ‘another cut off Meath’ in All-Ireland Final

Kerry’s captain fantastic Anna Galvin will finally get back to playing in an All-Ireland final ten years after she was, in her own words, “a young little eager sub” on the last occasion that Kerry reached the decider in 2012.

Still just 26, the Caherdaniel native has been a hugely consistent part of the Kerry squad since then, and at the final whistle she expressed her relief that once more she would get the opportunity to march behind the Artane Band in a national final.

“It’s a huge relief and we are just thrilled,” she said. “Lorraine Scanlon and I were walking across the pitch there and we were saying that it’s taken us ten years to get back there now but we’re delighted, and we just can’t wait to get back to the pitch again, and training again during the week.”

Although it appeared to be breezy from the height of the press area, Galvin was having none of that and said that the conditions on the pitch were a lot warmer than they looked.

“We weren’t getting a whole pile of the breeze on the pitch. It was very very hot, it was very sticky and it was tough going and fierce humid. We were grateful that we were able to get the game over and done with today. We played a couple of games in the heat this year and last year actually, and sure this is the kind of conditions that we want to be playing football in and not the rain and muck that we are accustomed to in winter. We won’t complain too much about it,” she told The Kerryman.

Galvin lauded the contribution that the full forward trio of Siofra O’Shea, Danielle O’Leary and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh made in the contest and said that she was delighted with the new found ruthlessness that the team has discovered.

“The vision of the full forward line is excellent, their positioning, their football sense…it’s top class. They’re an excellent trio inside there for sure and they are a hard task to mark for any full backs,” Galvin said.

“Previously, we mightn’t have been as ruthless in front of goal and a little bit soft and lacking composure, so we’ve worked on that and are making sure that when the opportunities come around that we take them, and we know that if we don’t take them then you’re going to throw games away. Thankfully we took them today.”

Kerry took a seven-point lead in at the half time break after a tremendous first half. So, what was said during the break by the management?

“Our dressing rooms have generally been calm whether we are up or down. We keep our cool and think objectively about what happened and what we need to change, where the gaps are appearing and stuff and where we need to address them as a collective unit and discuss what we need to do in the second half. We look at where maybe we can exploit the other team and the management team give us really good feed back as to where the gaps are within the opposition and so on.

“Teams are always going to have some bit of a purple patch and you just have to weather it. We knew that we were going to have to put up a serious effort, to keep our cool, try to get scores while we can and keep the scoreboard ticking over. We knew that we’d have the legs and we’d stay going. We had put the hard yards in, and we knew that we had that in us.”

It was put to Galvin that it is great for Kerry to be back in big time football, but she insisted that they have never really been away.

“I don’t think that we ever necessarily went away, we kept biting at the heels of a lot of big teams but we just didn’t turn up on certain days,” she said. “We’ve a good group together now that’s been playing together for quite a while. We mightn’t have done ourselves justice for a little while, but we’re certainly back playing really well as a group and as a team so we’re just delighted with that.”

It is Meath in the All-Ireland final for Kerry on Sunday week and Galvin believes that the Kingdom will go into the game with redemption on their minds after their National League Division Two final defeat to the same opposition in 2021.

“We are delighted to have another cut off Meath. We felt that we didn’t do ourselves justice last year,” she said.

“I think that we’ll be going in as underdogs but we’ve belief within this team so whether there’s pressure or not we’re going to focus on ourselves and keep it in house. The only pressure that will be coming on is from each other and from us to do ourselves justice,” a focused Galvin concluded.