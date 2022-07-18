Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Galvin delighted Kerry have ‘another cut off Meath’ in All-Ireland Final

Team captain was a 16-year-old substitute when Kerry last played in All-Ireland Final in 2012

Kerry team captain Anna Galvin: 'I think that we&rsquo;ll be going in [to final] as underdogs but we&rsquo;ve belief within this team' Expand

Close

Kerry team captain Anna Galvin: 'I think that we&rsquo;ll be going in [to final] as underdogs but we&rsquo;ve belief within this team'

Kerry team captain Anna Galvin: 'I think that we’ll be going in [to final] as underdogs but we’ve belief within this team'

Kerry team captain Anna Galvin: 'I think that we’ll be going in [to final] as underdogs but we’ve belief within this team'

kerryman

Dan Kearney

Kerry’s captain fantastic Anna Galvin will finally get back to playing in an All-Ireland final ten years after she was, in her own words, “a young little eager sub” on the last occasion that Kerry reached the decider in 2012.

Still just 26, the Caherdaniel native has been a hugely consistent part of the Kerry squad since then, and at the final whistle she expressed her relief that once more she would get the opportunity to march behind the Artane Band in a national final.

Privacy