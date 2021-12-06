GAA President officially opens ‘gold standard’ Centre of Excellence in Currans

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy, left, Larry McCarthy, Uachtarán CLG, and Liam Lenihan, Munster Council Chairman, right, at the official opening of Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence in Currans on Saturday. Photo by Tom O Donoghue

Outgoing chairman of Kerry GAA, Tim Murphy, has told delegates the development of the Centre of Excellence at Currans has been one of the best strategic decisions taken by Kerry GAA in the promotion and development of Gaelic games in the county, and has been described as the ‘gold standard’ by GAA President Larry McCarthy who officially opened the centre on Saturday.

Addressing delegates on Monday night, Mr Murphy said: “Facilities and infrastructure development have been a constant over the past five years in particular and something which I am aware is inextricably linked with my tenure as chairperson and previously as Development officer. In my five years as chairperson €6.1m was expended in facilities development at Currans, Austin Stack Park and Munster Technological University.

“Ten years ago, having been elected Development Officer I was appointed to lead and manage the Centre of Excellence project in Currans on behalf of the executive and the clubs of Kerry. The Currans facility is now our flagship training centre and has proven to be one of the best strategic decisions taken by Kerry GAA in the promotion and development of football and hurling in the county. The facility is benefiting all strands of the association including our inter county teams, Kerry LGFA, development squads, clubs, schools, and underage squads.”

The Centre of Excellence, which has been facilitating Kerry football and hurling team training, club training and matches for a few years, was officially opened on Saturday by GAA President Larry McCarthy. A new feature at the entrance to the gymnasium is the ‘All Ireland Senior Medal Winners Wall’ that recognises every senior All Ireland medal winner in both codes.

“Having led the project from the outset, it is a source of great satisfaction and pride for me personally and for all associated with making this dream a reality to finally witness the official opening of what the Uachtarán described as “gold standard” in terms of facilities development,” Mr Murphy told delegates.

“The second strand of our Centre of Excellence involves the partnership with Munster Technological University here at the North Campus. This Academy represents a global best practice model of social inclusion through sport, physical activity, and inclusive physical education.

“The strategic alliance between Kerry GAA and MTU Kerry complements and underpins our training centre in Currans and keeps Kerry GAA at the cutting edge of best practice in sports science and education at all levels.

“Earlier this year we completed the contract with Munster Technological University and discharged our final monetary payment as the strategic sporting partner in the newly developed Sports Academy at the North Campus.”