GAA Club by Club: North Kerry

ANNASCAUL

UNDERAGE: This is a busy week for our underage teams, best of luck to all involved. Wednesday our U7s are away to Castlegregory and the Annascaul/Lispole U15s are away to Ballymacelligott in the Central Region Division 7 League. Sunday, the Annascaul/Lispole U13s host Castlegregory. On Monday 16th the Annascaul/Lispole Minors meet Na Gaeil in the Division 6 County League Semi-final.

ONLINE REGISTRATION: Online registration remains open. 2021 registration fees are as follows: Senior player €80; student (Over 17) €50; non-player €40; Juvenile Boy or Girl (under 17) 1 Child €60, 2 children €90, family (2 Adults and 2 or more children under 17) €120. Registration can be paid on www.clubforce.com, or on their App. Links can be found on our facebook and twitter pages.

CLUBGEAR: Our online shop at www.oneills.com has been updated with some new lines added.

Volunteers: We are seeking volunteers to help run our club and bring new ideas for the future. If interested in getting involved, please contact any committee member to see how you can help, or contact us via social media. We would greatly appreciate this. Many hands make light work. We are asking members to volunteer 1 hour per week to help our club in the following areas: underage coaching, providing refreshments after Senior home games, fundraising eg selling lotto tickets at Senior home games, selling raffle tickets at quiz nights etc; joining working groups regarding club development plans.

BALLYDUFF

COISTE NA NÓG: U7s - Congratulations to Fionn Carroll who is our U7 Hurler of the Week. Well done to Fionn. U9s Congratulations to Josh Lucid who is the U9 Footballer of the Week. Congratulations to Kieran Lucid and Alex Costello who are the U9 Hurlers of the Week. Well done Josh, Kieran and Alex. U11s - Congratulations to Paudie Enright who is the U11 Hurler of the Week and Anthony Doherty who is the U10 Hurler of the Week. Our U11 Hurlers played Lixnaw in very poor conditions on Saturday evening. The boys gave a great performance and are showing improvement week on week. Our U11 Footballers travelled to Currow this week to play the home team in Round 3 of the Lee Strand County League Go Games. Heavy showers made for tricky underfoot conditions and a greasy ball. The boys adapted well to the conditions and finished strong with some great passages of play. U13s Our U13 footballers has a tough encounter on their hands on Sunday evening when they travelled to Tralee to take on Na Gaeil. Despite a strong showing they lost on a score line 4-10 to 5-4. BALLYDUFF GAA NEWS: Minor Hurling: Congratulations to the Ballyduff minor Hurling team on winning the Keane’s SuperValu sponsored County Minor Hurling League Division 1 title in Abbeydorney on Saturday last. Played in poor weather conditions they overcame a tough challenge from Ballyheigue. Playing with a stiff breeze the “Seasiders” led by two points at halftime. With the elements behind them and goals from Luke Rochford and Evan Boyle, from a long range free, they ran out winners on the scoreline of Ballyduff 2 11 Ballyheigue 0 12. Ballyduff team: Killian Murphy; Rory Whelan, Conor Murphy, Aaron White; Tommy O Grady, Evan Boyle, Andreas Rodrigues; Ray McGrath, Sean O’Sullivan: Aodhan Curley (Capt.), Kieran O’Carroll, Jack Enright; Anthony Kavanagh, Killian Boyle, Luke Rochford. SUBS: Adam Segal for Andrea Rodrigues; Cian Sheehy for Killian Boyle; Mikey Whelan, Ryan O’Rourke, Stefan Carrig, Adam Lynch, Shay Murphy, Diarmuid O’Connor, Oisín Ferris, Oisín Healy and Luke Kennelly. After the game Paudie Dineen, County Hurling Officer presented the trophy to winning captain Aodhan Curley. Well done to Management, John Hennessy, Mikey Boyle, William Quinlan and Padraig Harrington on a job well done.

Senior Hurling Championship: Ballyduff travelled to Austin Stack Park on Sunday last to take on near neighbours Causeway in the 2021 County Senior Hurling Championship. Exchanges were even enough early but a goal from Causeway put them six ahead before Aidan Boyle replied with a similar score to reduce the arrears. Causeway led by six points at halftime. Ballyduff had the assistance of the breeze in the second half and at one stage got the margin down to the minimum. Both teams were reduced to 14 players and a few breaks did not go their way and we reduced the arrears but eventually lost by three points 1 16 to 1 13. We have to dust ourselves down and start all over again against St Brendan’s on this Friday evening at 7.00pm with the losers exiting the competition. The team management will be keen to eliminate the mistakes and if we do this we will be difficult to beat. Best of luck boys!

BALLYHEIGUE

GAA Lotto: Ballyheigue GAA lotto draw was held at the GAA Clubroom Tuesday evening . The winning numbers were 3, 15, 17 and 24. There was no winner of the jackpot. The winning tickets for the €25 prize drawn were Joan Carroll and Breda Cronin. The third ticket out was for Ann Kearney and will be entered into the special Christmas draw. The jackpot will be € 2,400 next week. Ballyheigue GAA lotto is now available online on PLAY.CLUBFORCE.COM. The online system will give the subscriber a number of play options. Thank you for your support.

Split the Bucket: The next draw will be in August. Entry envelopes are available in all Shops and Hair Salons. All funds collected are spent exclusively on juvenile teams. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

Hurling Results

Senior Hurling: The Ballyheigue Senior hurling team travelled to a wet and windy Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening to play Lixnaw. Lixnaw were deserving winners on the night on a score of 1.12 to 1.8. Ballyheigue played with the aid of a strong wind in the first half but failed to take full advantage of it on the scoreboard. In the conditions they left themselves with too much to do in the second half against an experienced Lixnaw side. The team lined out ; C. Slattery, S. Foran, J. Casey, G. Slattery, J. Goggin, C. Casey, D. Walsh, C. Walsh, R. Hussey, B. O’Riordan, M .Leane, P. Carroll, D. Mahony, P Lucid, B Guerin. Subs used, T. Gaynor, R Duggan, C O’Sullivan, D. Casey. After the game long serving player Jason Casey announced his retirement from the game. Jason has given stalwart service to Ballyheigue Club and Kerry throughout his long playing career. He has been an outstanding player and leader for the club. The club wish him and his family well for the future.

Minor Hurling: Ballyheigue Minor Hurling team lost to Ballyduff in the County League Minor final on Saturday afternoon at Abbeydorney on a score of 2.11 to 0.12. The game was played in terrible weather conditions. Though Ballyheigue led by two points at the half time break, Ballyduff finished stronger winning by five points. The Ballyheigue team was; Eoin Stack, Oisin O’Regan, Dara Donnelly, Padraig Kenny, David O’Grady, Dara Kearney, David O’Sullivan, Felim O’Sullivan, Darragh Foran, Dylan Godley, Ricky Shanahan, Eric Walsh, Donnacha Horgan, Evan Casey, Charlie Fitzgerald. Subs Muiris Harty and Rory O’Halloran.

Under 15 Hurling: Ballyheigue under 15 team had a good win over Kilmoyley on Friday evening in the Feile na Gael competition on Friday evening at John Joe O’Sullivan Park on the score 4.4 to 0.1. The game was played in atrocious conditions. The team was; Sean Flahive, Luke O’Mahony, Donnach Horgan, Brandon Leen, Jack O’Sullivan, Padraig Kenny, Nickie Corridon, Gearoid Harty, Mathew O’Sullivan, Jacob Quill, Rory O’Halloran, Alan Thornton, Will O’Sullivan, Cody Goggin, Odhran Leen, Colin Cantillion.

Under 13 Hurling: Hard luck to the Ballyheigue under 13 team who put up a battling performance against Ballyduff.

Hurling Fixtures

Intermediate County Championship: Ballyheigue B team are due to play Causeway B at John Joe O’Sullivan Park, Ballyheigue on the 17th of August at 7.30pm.

Under 13 Hurling: Ballyheigue under 13 team play Abbeydorney at John Joe O’Sullivan Park, Ballyheigue on Tuesday 10th August at 6.30pm.

BALLYMACELLIGOTT

Kerry V Tyrone

We wish Peter Keane and his squad every success when Kerry play Tyrone in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final on Sunday August 15th at 3:30pm in Croke Park.

We wish to say a big Miíe Buíochas to our Secretary Fionnán Fitzgerald who at short notice had to deal with ticket orders from members for the game. It was not an easy few day as the senior Div 2 game was all ticket as well! He dealt with it all with his usual efficiency.

Senior Team

Junior Premier Championship: The Draw for the 2021 Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships took place on (Thurs 5 Aug). In round 1 Ballymac were drawn against Listry. The date and venue to be confirmed.

Division 2 Final

Our senior senior team played St Mary’s in the Div 2 Final last Saturday evening in Killorglin.

St Mary’s were in the lead from the 6th minute and the Half Time St Marys : 1-5(8) Ballymacelligott: 0-3(3). Our lads fought back in the first quarter of the second half however in the last quarter St Mary’s upped the game and went on to win. The full-time score was St Mary’s 2-16 to Ballymac 1-05. Tough luck on our team who did us so proud all year. Congratulations to St Mary’s Division 2 Champions 2021.

Inaugural Ballymac GAA Camp

starts on Tuesday next the 11th August.

We thank all the parents who registered their children for our first ever Club Summer Camp. We hope all the children enjoy it!

We ask all parents to ensure that your child/children bring the following items to the camp - all items should have his/her name on them: Lunch and Drinks Mouthguard Suitable clothing for games and the weather Towel and Hat Sunscreen

We emailed a Covid questionnaire individually to everyone attending the camp. We ask you to return the Covid Questionnaire fully completed and signed to us on entry to the Camp on Tuesday morning.

All children need to be checked in to the Camp on Tuesday morning by a parent/guardian.

For the first time ever and after many successful years of our Academy Programme Ballymacelligott GAA is delighted to be running our very own Summer Camp.

We are inviting all of our budding players and future stars from all corners of our community to join us for three days of Football, Fun, Games, Laughter, and friendship.

During the camp, the participants will develop their football skills with a little help from our coaches. So if you have a child between the ages of six to fourteen follow the link on our web site to register them. Any queries or problems contact Decan O’Connell (087 0964331) or Ger Collins (087) 6430693 Ballymac GAA Fun Camp Details 2021 Dates 10th, 11th, and 12th August. Times 9.30 am to 1.30pm For children born from age 6 to 14 DOB 2008, 2009, 2010, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 Places are limited to the first 140 that apply.

Academy

Our Sunday morning Academy was very well attended this week by our very eager young players. This week we worked on target practice using the goals, gaining possession of the ball, hand passing, agility and following detailed instructions. The children are coming along so much week on week, we’re all so proud of them

U15 Boys

We wish our Gold team every success on Wednesday next the 11/08/21 when they play Annascaul/Lispole at home at 7pm

The Blue team have a Bye this week .

UNDER-13

Our Blue team had a great win on Sunday(8/8/21) over old foes Listowel Emmets reversing the result from Phase One.

The boys dug deep right from the very start with Captain Sean Martin leading by example with some lovely scores in the first quarter.

At half time we were two points up, playing some lovely football.

The boys dug deep and believed in themselves and every one of them stood up and played their hearts out. In the final quarter Listowel upped the pressure but Ballymac could sense victory and kept putting in the tackles and managed to hit the back of the net a few times. Final score Ballymac 5-11 Listowel 3-07.

The lads showed great character and determination on Sunday tonight to secure a deserved win.

The Gold team faced a strong Miltown/Castlemaine side and despite their best efforts lost out on a 2-11 to 0-5 scoreline.

Ladies Notes Ballymac Ladies Club is once again organising a ‘Last Man Standing=94, competition.

The teams are from the Premier League and the first games are those being played on the weekend of the 21st August 2021 and the entry fee is once again €10.00. Anyone can buy a single ticket or more in one transaction, The rules are the same as previous competition, you can only pick one team once. Prize money is the same €400. We’re asking all sections and members of our club to get involved in this fundraiser. Any questions, please text Sean on 086-3853988

What do I have to do?

You need to pay your once off €10.00 fee by logging in to our web site ballymacgaa.com or (the Clubforce app) from today and follow the link to pay the €10.00. Be sure and include your mobile number in the information. You will automatically be emailed a receipt to confirm your payment. Once you have paid, we will send you a text message asking you for your teams. We will do this each week. You reply to the text message by the given date. The first week’s teams must be in by Thanks again for your continuous support.

Play Ball Jackpot results from 2nd August 2021

Last Monday nights Jackpot was €10,200 and the draw was made by Tom Leen our Club President and Maureen O’Shea PRO with Tony Silles on camera. The draw was live on Facebook. The numbers drawn were 19, 5, 14, and 28. There was no winner of the jackpot. The lucky dip winners were: €30.00 Brian Mulvihill, €20.00 Adam Sheehy and 3 winners of 3 for a €5 quick pick for next week’s draw were: Marie McCarthy, Daniel O’Shea and Desmond Savage. We thank you all for your support and next week’s Jackpot is €10,300.00 .

Tickets for the €10,300.00 Jackpot next Monday night by clicking on our website.

OR from any of our sellers who are now selling from the clubforce mobile phone app. Our nominated seller this week is Jer Lynch and if you wish to contact Paula Silles, she will be delighted to assist you.

No Touch Lotto Sales Ballymac GAA is now selling our lotto tickets Via Mobile. All you need to do is give us your numbers, mobile number, and payment. We enter in via mobile phone and you get a receipt to your mobile. It’s totally transparent and accountable. Once again, we thank you sincerely for your continued support.

BALLYLONGFORD

O’RAHILLY’S GAA CLUB: The following are the latest Club Lotto Results, Lotto Draw Saturday 7th August 2021 held at O’Rahilly Park GAA Grounds. Current Jackpot: €12,250: Numbers Drawn; 01, 13, 17, 24. There was No Winner. Lucky Dip Winners: €20: Tara Forde (online), €20: Brendan Heaphy Listowel Autos, Listowel. €20: Shane O’Mahony Listowel. €20: Betty Fitzelle Rusheen. 3 x Free Tickets: Jackie O’Neill Sallowglin, Tarbert. Next Week’s Jackpot is €12,300 the draw will take place Saturday 14th August at the GAA grounds and tickets can be purchased from local ticket sellers, Heaphy’s Centra.

The O’Rahilly G.A.A. Club wish to thank everybody for their continuing support. Mile Buiochas.

Division 4 Final: Commiserations to our Junior Footballers who contested the North Kerry Junior League Division 4 Final on Friday evening last 6th August 2021. Ballylongford B 3.04pts v Brosna B 0.14pts. The two teams started off the game in torrential rain and wind in Con Brosnan Park Moyvane, each side fought hard against each other and Ballylongford was leading the game in the first half, Ballylongford 3.2 to Brosna 0.7pts. During the second half of the game with weather conditions worsening, the game was played right down to the wire and Ballylongford were unlucky to have lost the game by just a single point. The Team was 1. Shane O’Sullivan 2. Stephen Foley 3. James O’ Connor 4. Pa Carmody 5. Paddy O’Neill 1.1 6. Sean Hanrahan 7. Brian Murphy 8. Sean Carmody 9. Conor Carmody 10. Michael Lynch 11. Seanie Kennelly 12. Matt O’Connor 13. Thomas Doherty 1.1 14. Liam McCarthy 15. Michael Holly 1.0 Subs: 16. Ciaran Dowd 0.1 for Seanie Kennelly 17. Niall Heaphy 0.1 for Liam McCarthy 18. Adam Finucane for Michael Lynch. 19. Neil Carmody.

BROSNA

NK Junior League Div 4: Friday evening, in torrential rain, Brosna and Ballylongford met in Moyvane to battle out the NK Junior League Div 4 Final. The game got off to a good start for Brosna who managed to clock up 4 points without reply. A missed goal opportunity and a few wides by Brosna could have made the difference between the sides even more dramatic. After the water break - which in itself seemed a little ironic as the skies were opening - Ballylongford got a handle on the game. In quick succession they found the net 3 times and pointed twice. HT saw Brosna 4 points down with a hill to climb. A determined Brosna side, replenished with subs, chipped away at the Ballylongford lead, drawing level and ultimately pulling ahead. Ballylongford had a long dry spell in the second half due mainly to a lack of accuracy in shooting. Style and finesse on the pitch was in short supply due to the weather conditions. It was enough that players could catch, hold and distribute ball without error.

The game closed out with Brosna victors by a single point. Tadhg Leahy, Brosna’s most senior player, accepted the trophy from Johnny Stack, Chairman of the NK Board. FT Brosna 0 14. Ballylongford 3 4.

U12 County League Div 3, LGFA BrosnaKnock U12 ladies who were upgraded from Div 5 to Div 3 took on the might of Dingle at the weekend. The match was pacey with some very high scores. A closely fought battle ended with BrosnaKnock victorious by one point. This is one gutsy team. Well done everyone. FT BK 5 9. Dingle 5 8.

FINUGE

KERRY SENIORS: Best of luck to the Kerry Senior football team against Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Well done to the Lixnaw hurlers who got their county championship off to a winning start against Ballyheigue.

The senior team’s County League campaign came to a close last week. After a league run in which the team could not find their stride, their last game was away to Reenard which resulted in a one-point loss to the high-flying home side. Looking to the future and the draws were made last week for the Junior Premier championship. Finuge find themselves in a competitive group with Ballymac, Listry and Ballydonoghue or Gneeveguilla. We await the fixtures for this competition.

The U20’s had a bye last weekend and play their next round against Firies at home on this Saturday, throw-in 4pm.

The minors are back in action against near neighbours Listowel on Monday August 16th at 7pm, game is in Listowel.

The U15s put in a good performance in the north Kerry league against the four-way amalgamation of Ballydonoghue/Asdee/Ballylongford/Clounmacon but fell short on the scoreline 5-05 to 5-12. Next up for these lads are Beale this Wednesday, in Beale.

The U13s were unlucky not to come away with something from their Tarbert game. The score finished 1-12 to 2-11. A few missed chances were the difference between the sides ultimately. Up next is an away game to An Ghaeltacht on Sunday.

The U11s made the long trip to Dromid Pearses for their Go Game last week. Tough weather and a good game from the home side made for a memorable night! Next up is Brosna away this Thursday.

Our U9s had a great evenings football against Bally/Asdee and earn themselves a rest this week!

The U7s are out against Knocknagoshel this week having recently played St Senans - well done to all involved!

KILMOYLEY

County Championship: It’s Garveys Senior County championship action once again for Kilmoyley this weekend as they take on Lixnaw in round two at Austin Stack park, Tralee on Saturday at 4:30pm. While Kilmoyley have already qualified for at least the quarter-finals, a win could give them a bye to a semi-final spot. But this will be another tough test for the team as they look to continue their winning form following last week’s victory over Ballyheigue. Best of luck to captain Flor and the team.CamogieCillardA massive andquot; Go raibh Míle maith agatandquot; to all our volunteers that helped for two days last weekend in Ardfert village for our club bucket collection. It’s the volunteers that help keep clubs running at times like this, turn up when needed and just help. Cillard Camogie Club would like to thank the public for their contribution to a successful collection; people were so generous and for that, Cillard Camogie Club says andquot; Míle Buiochas

UNDER-12 - Well done to our andquot;Blackandquot; team who played Killarney in Killarney on Saturday in difficult playing conditions. Thank you to the Killarney club for hosting us. Kerry - It was a busy weekend for Kerry camogie sides as they had mixed fortunes. A combination of the U15/16s played in separate blitzes in Shannon, Co. Clare and in Ballyduff. The girls in Shannon started the tournament well beating the locals but they were subsequently beaten by Galway and Limerick. Having qualified for the shield final, Kerry’s earlier victory over Clare was unfortunately overturned but the players will have learned a lot from their outing. In Ballyduff, Kerry had better fortune beating Limerick 2-3 to 1-5 in the final.

Well done to the Kilmoyley girls who lined out on the day :- Ruth O’Connor, Ciara O’Sullivan, Anna McCarthy and Lillie Gaynor.

The Minor team took on Roscommon in the All-Ireland championship on Sunday but were beaten by a better team on the day. Well done to Ciara O’Sullivan, Anna McCarthy and Ellen Cooke who togged out for Kerry.

On Saturday, the senior team played Laois in round 3 of the All-Ireland Intermediate championship, looking to claim a quarter-final spot with a win. Played in windy but dry conditions at the Harps GAA pitch, Durrow, Co. Laois, Kerry were quickly out of the blocks and led from an early stage thanks to a Jackie Horgan goal. It was a lead that Kerry never relinquished as they limited Laois to just a single point from play, while all of Kerry’s scores besides one goal were from play. Laura Collins was excellent throughout while Jessica Fitzell made a significant contribution from the bench. Kerry are back in action next weekend and will be looking to go one step further than last year.

KNOCKNAGOSHEL

Senior County League Round 5 Result: Knocknagoshel 0-12 Scartaglin 0-12

This result now means we are in a relegation playoff against the winners of Waterville V Lispole.

Date and venue are not yet known.

Wedding Bells: Massive congratulations to senior player Denis Collins and Gillian Casey who got married on Thursday last. Wishing ye health and happiness for the years ahead!!!

Lotto: August’s jackpot of €11,000 will be held this Saturday.

Play online using Clubforce or from our lotto boxes in Super Valu and Kathleen’s Foodstore Abbeyfeale, Kieran’s Xl, Fealesbridge Co-op, Hungry Ed’s, Eileen’s Cafe, Bakery and Deli and Diarmuid’s Butchers Castleisland. Thanks for the continued support.

Club Membership: All members of Knocknagoshel GAA are asked to use the new GAA registration system ‘Foireann’ to pay their membership for 2021. If you are a first-time user you will need to register on the system. Go to https://www.foireann.ie to register. Choose ‘GAA’ as the association, ‘Kerry’ as the county and ‘Knocknagoshel’ as the club when registering. Once you have created your profile on Foireann you can pay your membership by selecting the appropriate category of membership under the Membership tab. Please retain your login details for future use.

Membership rates for 2021 are as follows:

Senior player: €50

Family Membership: €85

One Youth: €20

Third Level Students: €30

One adult: €30

LISTOWEL EMMETS

SYMPATHY: Listowel Emmets wish to extend their deepest sympathies to the family of Anne Rahilly nee Chute of Charles St. and Ballygologue Pk, to her husband Tom, son Thomas, daughters Jules, Maggie and Trace, brothers Roly and Frank and extended family may she rest in peace.

RESULTS

Last Sunday our seniors took on Laune Rangers in the County League Division 3 final in Connolly Park Tralee. Sean Keane opened the scoring from a free after just a minute on the clock. Sam Tarrant got another point for Emmets to give them a bright start in the game. Gearoid Hassett got Laune Rangers first score of the afternoon. Laune Rangers were very dangerous going forward and Conor Beasley put off a great save to keep Emmets in the lead. John Tyther got two points in a row just before the water break to give Laune Rangers a one point lead at the water break. John Heaphy got a point for Emmets just before Cormac Mulvihill got a super point of his own off the left. Daire Cleary and Gearoid Hassett kept the scoreboard ticking for Laune Rangers to give them a two point lead at half time.

Laune Rangers started the second half very strong getting four points on the bounce. Ger McCarthy was fouled in the penalty area and Sean Keane slotted home from the spot to make it a one point game again. But that was it for Emmets as Laune Rangers took complete control of the last quarter, John Tyther converted from the spot and Gearoid Hasset got a goal of his own too to give Laune Rangers the win. Full time in Tralee Listowel 1-08 Laune Rangers 3-14.

Hard luck to our lads but plenty more football to look forward to this year after a successful County League, best wishes to Micheal Kennedy who picked up an injury in the closing minutes of the game.

FIXTURES

County League U20 League - Round 5 Emmets V An Ghaeltacht, Saturday 14th August at 7.00pm in Frank Sheehy Park, Listowel

County League U13 League - Phase 2 Milltown Castlemaine v Emmets A, Sunday 15th August at 6.00pm in Milltown

Emmets B V Milltown Castlemaine B, Sunday 8th August at 6.00pm, in Frank Sheehy Park, Listowel

County Minor League Div 4 - Semi Final: Emmets v Finuge/Beale, Monday 16th August at 7pm in Frank Sheehy Park Listowel

LIXNAW

Results and Fixtures; The Under 7 panel will be playing South Kerry at home on Thursday at 7pm and a bye will be conceded if South Kerry are unable to fulfil the fixture.

The Under 9 panel will also be playing South Kerry on this Tuesday at 7pm and a bye will be conceded if South Kerry cannot fulfil the fixture.

Both of the Under 11 teams were playing on Saturday with the Gold team playing Rathmore away while the Green team played Ballyduff in Lixnaw. The conditions were far from ideal for both teams but they are gaining invaluable experience.

The Gold team have a bye this week while the Green team are away to Ballyheigue on Saturday at 5pm.

The Under 13 team were beaten by St. Brendans on Tuesday evening by 3-10 to 1-5. They will play Kilmoyley on Tuesday evening at 6.30 in Hermitage Park.

The Under 15 team had a bye this week and are awaiting confirmation of their fixture for this week.

Family Fun Day; This event which was organised by the Bord na nÓg committee which was scheduled to take place on Sunday was postponed due to the forecast for further inclement weather after the downpour on Friday and Saturday. The event is provisionally rescheduled for next Sunday but more definite information will be forthcoming later in the week from team mentors / officers and on the club facebook website.

A lot of planning has been involved in organising this Family Day so hopefully if fixtures/weather allow it will go ahead on Sunday.

Senior County Championship; Lixnaw defeated Ballyheigue by 1-12 to 1-8 in their first game in the championship. The game was played in an almost continuous downpour on Saturday evening. Lixnaw were 4 points adrift of Ballyheigue at half time {0-7 to 0-3} after playing against the wind and rain.

However a goal scored by John Buckley midway through the second half proved crucial as did the contribution of nine points from Shane Conway.

Lixnaw lined out as follows; M. Stackpoole, D. McCarthy, G. Stackpoole, T. Foley, C. O’Keeffe, J. McKenna, W. Costello. R. Galvin{0-1}, B. Brosnan {Capt.}, J.Buckley {1-2}, J. Brosnan, A. Shanahan, J. Flaherty, S.Conway {0-9}, M.Kelliher. Subs who played, J. Wallace.

Lixnaw will play Kilmoyley in their second group game on Saturday evening at 7pm in Austin Stack Park.

Split The Bucket; Congratulations to Bernadette O’Sullivan, Drumcunnig, Abbeydorney who won 129 euro in the draw on Friday evening.

Lotto; The numbers drawn last week were 8,19,29,32 but the jackpot was not won. Anne O’Brien, Irrebeg, Marie King, Muckenaugh and Pat Joe McElligott, Ballinagare won €20 each. The jackpot will be for €6,100 on this Monday evening, August 9th.

MOYVANE

MOYVANE GAA LOTTO: There was no winner of the €2,800 Jackpot. Numbers drawn were 11,22,23 and 28 ﻿Lucky Dips: 1.Tom Murphy, Cloumaccon 2.Philomena and Norella Molyneaux, Knockanure 3.Amanda and Richard Coulson c/o Mike Brosnan 4.Michelle Dore, Online 5.Bridget Donegan, Online

We would like to thank Jeremiah Mulvihill on behalf of Eoin Mulvihill, Beale View Landscapes for helping us with the draw tonight.

Tickets are available Online by following the link on Moyvane GAA Facebook Page. All online entries to be registered by 6pm on the day of the draw. Entries after 6pm will be entered in the next draw.

Tickets also available at Kennelly’s Homevalue Hardware, Holly’s Gala, Stack’s Butchers, Corridan’s Garage, Newtownsandes Co-op, A New U and Curl Up and Dye.

You can also contact any Committee Member.

Current Jackpot is €3,000 and the draw will be held on Monday August 16th outdoors at Con Brosnan Park at 8pm. As always thank you for your continued support. #UpTheBoro

Fixtures: Minor County League Semi Final: Moyvane will play either Kenmare or Miltown/Castlemain on Monday, August 16th at 7.00pm. Best of Luck to the team and Management.

ST SENANS

St Senans GAA Club lotto results for Monday 2nd August 2021 Jackpot €8,600. No jackpot winner, The numbers drawn were: 5, 11, 21, 32. Lucky dip winners €30 Shane McKenna, Dronmakee; €30 O’Mahony Grandchildren C/O Mattie Dillon; €20 Mary McDaid, Listowel; €20 Aoife, Darragh and Aiodan Behan; €20 Michael Joe Galvin, Stacks Mountain. Tickets €2 each or 3 for €5 Tickets available at Kelly’s Six Crosses, The Halfway Bar, from club officers, lotto sellers or play online. Thank you for your continued support

FIXTURES

Lee Strand U 13 Co League: St Senans entertain Tarbert Sunday 22nd August throw in 6pm

Lee Strand U 11 Co League St Senans travel to play Ballyduff Thursday 19th August throw in 6:30.

RESULT

Senior Co League Senans retained Div 3 status with victory over Keel on a score of 1-15 to 2-08. Well done to the panel and management in what has been a difficult competition, Senans lost many players to injuries during the league. Wishing all a speedy recovery. This victory was a super team performance with every member playing their part.

WELL DONE to the Kerry Camogie team and management on a fantastic victory over Laois to claim a spot in the All Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter final. Senans Aoife Behan and Jacqueline Horgan are members of this fantastic team.

TARBERT

U11 Result: Our U11s played Scartaglin last Thursday evening 5th Aug in Shannon Park. Well done to all the boys and girls and well done to Scartaglin for a very sporting game. Panel was: Ryan Collins, Odhran Finucane, Jamie Buckley (0-02), Jack Fennell (C), Oisin Holme, Ali Sheehan, Danny Finucane, Gavin Denihan (0-02), Tomatea Charlie (1-02), Sean O Connell (2-04), Luke Walsh (0-01), Jerome Woods, Flynn Culhane, Sarah Flaherty, Hillary Barrett, Victoria Barrett

U11 Phase 2 County Go Games Fixture: Our U11s play Ballylongford/Asdee on Thursday evening 12th August in Ballylongford. Throw in is at 6.30pm.

U13s Phase 2, County League Division 4 Result: Tarbert 2-11, Finuge 1-12. Tarbert made it three wins from three games played in Division 4 of the County League on Sunday evening 8th Aug. Tarbert had a very good first quarter and led 1-01 to 0-00 at the first water break. It was a lead the Tarbert boys would maintain to the end, even though Finuge put up a serious challenge throughout the match. The teams went into the half time break on a scoreline of Tarbert 1-05, Finuge 0-05. Finuge, who have some fine footballers in their ranks, pushed hard in the 2nd half but could only reduce the lead to two points as the boys in Red and Black sealed another victory. Panel: Christian O Donnell, Micheal Finucane, Lee Moriarty, Fionn Egan, Gavin Denihan, Robert Fitzell, Shea Culhane, Tadhg O Connell (1-05), Seamus Carrig (0-01), Dylan Buckley (1-01), Donal Finucane (0-02), Pa Dillon (0-01), Ryan Browne (0-01), Cathal Halton, Killian Haugh, Patrick Kissane, Liam Musgrave, Ryan Collins. Missing : Mikey Carmody, Cian O Connor.

U13s Phase 2, County League Division 4 Fixture:

U13s are at home to Ardfert on Sunday evening 15th August. Throw in 6pm in Shannon Park

U15s Result: North Kerry League Division 1: Duagh 3-06, Tarbert 3-12. After their recent victory in the County League Final, our U15s travelled to Duagh this evening and got off to a winning start in the North Kerry League with a fine performance against Duagh. Tarbert, who were missing key players Michael Coolahan, Jack Walsh and Mikey Carmody, battled hard for the 60 minutes and deserved the win at the final whistle. Well done again to players and management. Panel: Aaron White, Thady Mulvihill, Shaun Wren, Lee Moriarty, Dylan Kennedy, Shane Stack, Conor Egan (1-03), Paudie Finucane, David Mulvihill, Lee Mulvihill (0-01), Adam Enright (1-01), Pa Dillon, Cathal Halton, Caolam Moriarty (1-06), Tadgh O Connell, Seamus Carrig, Donal Finucane (0-01)

U17 Fixture: County League semi-Final: Tarbert v Dromid Pearses / Waterville is fixed for Cromane on Monday 16th August. Throw in at 7pm.

Monthly 500: Tickets are on sale at the Post Office, online at tarbertgaa.ie and from committee members. Thanks for your continued support.