GAA chairman rejects Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s claim that Kerry ladies are shut out of Centre of Excellence

Kerry GAA chairman Patrick O’Sullivan has responded to the criticism of Kerry footballer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh over the Kerry ladies access – or lack of – to the GAA’s Centre of Excellence since the start of the year, saying there were exceptional circumstances that put extreme pressure on the facility at the start of the year.

Speaking last week when she picked up the PwC GPA Ladies Footballer of the Month for March award, Ní Mhuircheartaigh questioned why the ladies squad had such limited access to the CoE in Currans this year, and said it was “annoying” that while her image was used on the outside of the Centre she was “not allowed in there”.

Mr O’Sullivan told The Kerryman that there were legitimate reasons why the ladies team’s access has been restricted in 2022, and that the men’s county board and the ladies county board are working together to improve the situation.

The chairman said there had been a problem with the condition of the pitches in Currans at the start of the year and that Kerry GAA had met with the executive of the ladies board in February to explain the situation to them.

“The weather conditions were horrendous in January and February and there was a problem with the availability of the pitches. We actually moved the senior men’s team out of there for a period of time. We also had (Austin) Stacks and Na Gaeil, the Kilmoyley hurlers and St Brendans (College) school all looking to get in there when they were preparing for Munster and All-Ireland championships. When you add in the Kerry football teams and hurling teams, that’s a lot of demand for the place.

“We have two time slots in MTU, which we pay for, and those have been taken up by the ladies team on Wednesdays and Fridays to train there.

“The ladies have been offered Currans up to twenty times over the last few weeks, and we’re working with them to improve the situation. I don’t think Louise might have been fully aware of all these details, but I don’t think this is anyone’s fault. It’s not like we’re trying to run away from this, but everyone was looking to train there at a time when pitches were in poor condition.”

Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who is preparing for Saturday’s Munster SFC Final against Cork in Killarney had said last week: “The IT [MTU] in Tralee are being really good to us on a Wednesday and Friday, we are always there. On a Sunday then it can change. We have been in Currans maybe once or twice since but, yeah, we don’t know what’s the story. The IT have been excellent to us and a few club grounds were very good to us leading up to the league final.

“We were there [in Currans] every session really [in 2021], especially come Championship we were there, yeah, I don’t know what the story is. I know the pitch there was in a bit of trouble in the league (this year) and the male teams were there but, yeah, I don’t know.

“It’s annoying, especially when they have four photos on the front of it and I’m one of them but we are not allowed in there, so it is a bit annoying and you were just wondering what’s the difference? I don’t know.”