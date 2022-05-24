Kerry

GAA chairman rejects Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s claim that Kerry ladies are shut out of Centre of Excellence

Kerry footballer Ní Mhuircheartaigh annoyed that ladies couldn’t use training facility in Currans

Kerry senior footballer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh with her PwC GPA Player of the Month for March in ladies football award at PwC's Cork offices. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Paul Brennan

Kerry GAA chairman Patrick O’Sullivan has responded to the criticism of Kerry footballer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh over the Kerry ladies access – or lack of – to the GAA’s Centre of Excellence since the start of the year, saying there were exceptional circumstances that put extreme pressure on the facility at the start of the year.

Speaking last week when she picked up the PwC GPA Ladies Footballer of the Month for March award, Ní Mhuircheartaigh questioned why the ladies squad had such limited access to the CoE in Currans this year, and said it was “annoying” that while her image was used on the outside of the Centre she was “not allowed in there”.

