Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Future is bright for Kerry ladies with the All-Ireland title now firmly in their sights

Dan Kearney

Any notions that Kerry had peaked too soon in the league were dispelled on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park

The Kerry team celebrate with the cup after their National Football League Division 1 final win against Galway at Croke Park on Saturday. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Close

The Kerry team celebrate with the cup after their National Football League Division 1 final win against Galway at Croke Park on Saturday. Photo by Sportsfile

The Kerry team celebrate with the cup after their National Football League Division 1 final win against Galway at Croke Park on Saturday. Photo by Sportsfile

The Kerry team celebrate with the cup after their National Football League Division 1 final win against Galway at Croke Park on Saturday. Photo by Sportsfile

kerryman

The clock has just gone over the 15th minute mark and Kerry have a tentative 1-2 to 0-1 lead. They look the better team and Niamh Ní Chonchúir’s fine goal has given them the early momentum that all teams crave, but Kerry are guilty of a couple of sloppy turnovers when in good attacking positions.

Lorraine Scanlon, plotting and probing in the middle of the field like she has done in a Kerry jersey since she made her senior debut in 2009, spots full-back Kayleigh Cronin taking a gallop up the Cusack Stand side of the pitch towards the Davin End, and finds her with an exquisite foot pass.

Privacy