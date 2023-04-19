Future is bright for Kerry ladies with the All-Ireland title now firmly in their sights

The clock has just gone over the 15th minute mark and Kerry have a tentative 1-2 to 0-1 lead. They look the better team and Niamh Ní Chonchúir’s fine goal has given them the early momentum that all teams crave, but Kerry are guilty of a couple of sloppy turnovers when in good attacking positions.

Lorraine Scanlon, plotting and probing in the middle of the field like she has done in a Kerry jersey since she made her senior debut in 2009, spots full-back Kayleigh Cronin taking a gallop up the Cusack Stand side of the pitch towards the Davin End, and finds her with an exquisite foot pass.

Cronin is naturally left-legged and was out towards the left side line, not ideal for cutting in, but the Dr Crokes star has full control of the situation and a hop, followed by a solo, a show to the right, and then a burst of acceleration to the left takes her past Meath’s Nicola Ward, herself no slouch on hard ground.

The crowd rises in anticipation, and it is then that Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh makes her move in towards goal in anticipation of what Cronin is about to do. The full-back lifts her head and obliges with a hand pass across goal where Ní Mhuircheartaigh leaps between goalkeeper Griffin and corner back Gavin, to finish with a fist to the back of the onion sack.

This move really summed up the Kerry performance on Saturday, the day this team took another national title, and took another step along their progress as a brilliant team. The skill and vision of Scanlon to spot Cronin making the run. The self belief, speed and strength of Cronin to take on her opponent, and of course the cunning and ruthlessness of Ní Mhuircheartaigh in finishing it off.

That was Kerry to a tee last Saturday. They ran off the shoulder, they supported each other, they covered ground, they hunted in packs, and there was constant communication. If ever a team has learnt from heartbreak it is this one.

When they were beaten by Meath in last year’s All Ireland final it could have had a detrimental effect on morale. Instead, they dusted themselves down and have come back stronger and fitter.

If the aforementioned Cronin was the ‘Godfather’ of the backline then Eilis Lynch was the ‘Capobastone’ as she completely snuffed out the threat of Kate Nevin, who has terrorised Kerry corner-backs in the past, particularly at underage level. In their last encounter in March, Slevin took Lynch for four points from play. On Saturday she was lucky to get a single score.

Ciara Murphy in the other corner didn’t put a foot wrong and has been steadily improving as this campaign has gone on. Her direct opponent, Eva Noone, is another highly rated forward but she was called ashore after thirty eight minutes. A job well done by Murphy.

The Kerry management were faced with a tough task before the contest as to who would get the nod for the goalkeeping position. On the one hand you had Ciara Butler, an All Star nominee in 2022, and Mary Ellen Bolger who has had a fine league campaign. Mary Ellen got the nod and didn’t put a foot wrong on Saturday. Her basic handling was good and her kick outs excellent.

It is rare that Kerry have two goalkeepers of such quality and Darragh Long insisted after the game that the position is still wide open and it is not a” long term call”. This kind of competition can only be good for the team as they head into the championship.

Up front Níamh ‘Cracker’ Ní Chonchúir had her finest outing in a Kerry senior jersey and she finished her two goals clinically. Síofra O’Shea was involved in everything good that Kerry did, as was Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Carmody. The real standout star was Hannah O’Donoghue though and she looked back to her brilliant best.

O’Donoghue can’t have been far off the player of the match award as she showed her full repertoire of skills last Saturday hitting a goal and three points between the 38th and 43rd minutes in the second half.

Her third point of the trio was an absolute beauty as she judged the wind to perfection. O’Donoghue played with confidence and backed herself, something that she may mightn’t have always done in the past.

The trip to Austin certainly didn’t affect the Kerry All Star nominees with Cáit Lynch, Anna Galvin and Aishling O’Connell all having fine games. Equally so Emma Costello who was an absolute rock at centre half-back where she has a brilliant understanding with her full-back Cronin.

The big fear after this Kerry performance is that maybe they have peaked too soon. Maybe they have already reached the highest point of their development and will find it difficult to replicate come Championship time on April 30 when the Kingdom must travel to Waterford.

There is a long journey ahead as Kerry must take on the Déise, Cork, and Tipperary in a round robin format and then hope they make the final. So, possibly four games there. They will then go into a group of three for the All-Ireland series and have the possibility of making a quarter-final, a semi-final and a final.

In total Kerry may have played eight championship games before making an All-Ireland final, so a bit of fine tuning will have to be done by the management again to bring the players down before getting them up to when it really matters. This management have proven themselves adept at doing so and there is no doubt that they will do once more.

Last Saturday was a very special day for Kerry ladies football and it should certainly be cherished. As Kerry ran the clock down at the end of the game the last pass of the game went from Amy Harrington to Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, a rising young star to a superstar, who is getting better with each passing year. The future is bright, very bright indeed.