Four things we learned from the Kerry Senior Hurling Final

It’s always one of the great days on the domestic hurling calendar and Sunday’s Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Final certainly lived up to its billing in a lot of ways.

As ever we learned plenty about the state of hurling in the county. Here are just four of those things we learned from Causeway’s victory over Ballyduff on the John Joe Sheehy road...

Mic offers a new insight

While in the ground, it wasn’t something we noticed. For obvious reasons. It was designed for the TV audience to gain an insight into how referees go about their business, and on that score it was a success. Leave it to TG4 to break new ground with Gaelic Games coverage.

Watching back some of the footage since it offered a lovely little window into the job referees have to do. The tension between letting the game flow and applying the letter of the law.

It was striking too how polite the inter-actions between players and the man in the middle were too. Perhaps the fact the players knew Limerick official John O’Halloran – who had a fine game – was mic’d up factored into that, but maybe we do a disservice to our players in this county to suggest as much!

Either way it’s probably going to become more common place now that the Rubicon has been crossed. It should go a long way towards eliminating the back-seat and couch referees to realise how difficult a job it can be. It can only be a good thing.

Poachers can turn gamekeeper

You’d halfway be inclined to suggest that age is just a number watching John Mike Dooley in action for Causeway on Sunday afternoon. The veteran hurler is in his late forties and is very much still a vital presence in the maroon and white’s band of merry men.

More notable, though, probably is the fact that he’s shown the adaptability to change his game up after a generation as one of the most fearsome predators this county has ever seen. Perhaps, it’s that record as a goal-scorer par-excellence that makes him such an effective goalkeeper.

After pulling off two top-class saves in the first half – from Jack O’Sullivan and Kieran O’Carroll – plus another in the second half from Kevin O’Connor – albeit that was less well struck, it’s clear he knows his onions as a shot-stopper, quick off his line to narrow the angle for the two Ballyduff inside forwards.

If you were choosing a team of the championship, Dooley’s name would have to be at the forefront of discussions for the number 1 slot. That’s some going and a tribute to the man.

The pageantry is a major part of it all

Joni Mitchell once sang that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone. To put a spin on that we’d suggest that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s back.

Sunday’s final was the first time since the 2019 final that the full pageantry of the occasion returned with the Killorglin & District pipe band and a pre-match parade around Austin Stack Park taking place. It made it feel that much more special an occasion. Fitting of it really.

The fans around the ground really got into it and got behind their teams. Even the rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann felt that much more special. As an occasion, if not maybe fully as a game of hurling, Sunday certainly lived up to its billing.

The 3,120 who turned out in the August sun-shine got their money’s worth that’s for sure.

You really can’t beat experience

Because Ballyduff are who Ballyduff are we would have felt they could, as they say of Cork, come up like mushrooms overnight and claim the title for themselves.

To be fair this Ballyduff run didn’t spring from nowhere, underage success has laid the foundations, still this is the first significant run at senior level for this new-look Ballyduff side and in Sunday’s final it told.

We don’t necessarily buy into the notion that you have to lose one to win one – this Causeway side won their first title since the 1990s in 2019 at the first time of asking after all.

Causeway, though, had been knocking around the upper echelons of the championship for a number of seasons before finally making that breakthrough.

You could tell how nervy Ballyduff were at times and even their manager Garry O’Brien made reference to it after the game. The green and white will have learned from the experience, it’s sure to stand them in good stead into the future. They’ll be back, for sure.

Causeway, though, won this one with that bit of knowhow and experience.