Four things we learned from the Kerry Senior Hurling Final

TG4’s great experiment worked a treat, plus three other things we learned from Causeway’s victory over Ballyduff on Sunday afternoon

Poacher turned game-keeper: Causeway keeper John Mike Dooley had a storied career as a full-forward before his move back between the sticks Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Poacher turned game-keeper: Causeway keeper John Mike Dooley had a storied career as a full-forward before his move back between the sticks Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Poacher turned game-keeper: Causeway keeper John Mike Dooley had a storied career as a full-forward before his move back between the sticks Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

kerryman

Damian Stack

It’s always one of the great days on the domestic hurling calendar and Sunday’s Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Final certainly lived up to its billing in a lot of ways.

As ever we learned plenty about the state of hurling in the county. Here are just four of those things we learned from Causeway’s victory over Ballyduff on the John Joe Sheehy road...

