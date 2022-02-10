Four red cards for MTU Kerry as they miss out on Sigerson Cup final after extra-time loss to NUIG

Sean Kelly of NUI Galway in action against Jack Savage of MTU Kerry during the during the Sigerson Cup Semi-Final at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale, Limerick. Photo by Sportsfile

Greg Horan of MTU Kerry in action against Cathal Donoghue of NUI Galway during the during the Sigerson Cup Semi-Final at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale, Limerick. Photo by Sportsfile

SIGERSON CUP SEMI-FINAL

NUI Galway

0-18 MTU Kerry 0-15

(after extra time)

DESPITE showing great courage and powers of recovery on two separate occasions to fight back from hugely unfavourable positions, a brave MTU Kerry eventually had to play second fiddle to a deserving NUIG, who advanced to the Sigerson Cup final following this absorbing extra-time confrontation at Mick Neville Memorial Park in Rathkeale.

Aidan O’Mahony’s charges were never able to enjoy the midfield stranglehold on proceedings that had served them in good stead in their previous three outings, as the outstanding Sean Kelly was the leading light in that sector for the victors. As a result, the MTU Kerry forward division, which had caused havoc heretofore, was never able to operate with any great fluency against a teak-tough rearguard.

The Tralee university didn’t score for the last twenty minutes of the first half, and by the time Tomo Culhane kicked a stunning free from out near the sideline in the 56th minute, NUIG looked home and dry as they led 0-11 to 0-6. Matthew Tierney was leading the Galway side’s attack with aplomb, and MTU Kerry were struggling badly for inspiration, and down to 14 men after Evan Looney’s second yellow card.

However, with the lights about to go out on their challenge, MTU Kerry got a second wind in an attempt not to exit the competition with a whimper. With the switch of midfielder Mark O’Shea to full-forward proving the catalyst for a fight-back, two pointed frees from Jack Savage, and a punched effort from the aforementioned Dr Crokes player O’Shea, reduced the margin to two points heading into injury-time.

Savage, thundering into the fray, kicked a beauty from long-range (one of only three points that MTU Kerry registered from play in the whole game), Tony Brosnan then fired wide with a good chance to level the scores and, amazingly, in the seventh minute of added-on time in the second half played by referee Jonathan Hayes, the Kerins O’Rahillys man lofted over the equaliser from another dead ball to make it 0-11 each.

NUIG must have been crestfallen to be brought to extra-time. They had been the better team in the first half after a bright MTU Kerry start, eventually leading at half-time 0-6 to 0-4, and they should have put the game to bed well before the unlikely late comeback from their opponents. Would Maurice Sheridan’s side be able to go again?

The Galway university answered, firmly, in the affirmative. Driven on by Tribesmen’ senior captain Sean Kelly, who was an absolute dynamo all over the field, they flew out of the traps again in extra-time, notching the first four scores, with Tierney lofting over a majestic long range effort, and substitute Tony Gill making a very positive impact.

MTU Kerry were in big trouble again, trailing 0-15 to 0-11. Once more they responded. Brosnan kicked three frees, Savage pointed another, and the protagonists were all-square again, 0-15 apiece, in the 76th minute. Without a shadow of a doubt, the game was in the melting pot again. Who would summon up the reserves of energy to finish stronger?

The indefatigable Tierney provided the immediate answer with two pointed frees of his own, and when Culhane blazed over the bar after a very costly turnover in the MTU Kerry defence, NUIG had driven the gap out to three points again, and this time there was no opportunity for the Tralee side to rescue the situation. With legs beginning to wilt, the hearts were willing, but the bodies were running on empty.

Indeed, with tempers having frayed following a late melee at the end of the first half of extra-time, the night finished in an ignominious way in the dying moments when the referee saw fit to dismiss three MTU Kerry players – Dara Moynihan and Savage for second yellow card offences, and captain Brosnan on a straight red – as the losers simply ran out of time, and patience.

That wasn’t how O’Mahony and his players would have liked their Sigerson Cup odyssey to end, but frustrations boiled over when the realisation dawned that there would be no final appearance in Carlow next week. They hadn’t been at their best, but they had shown massive character to force extra-time, and again to pull back a significant deficit a second time.

The loss of Mike Breen from the defence as he continues to recuperate a niggling hamstring injury was, undoubtedly, a blow to MTU Kerry’s prospects, but there’s no taking away from the fact that NUIG, without two talismen themselves in Sean Mulkerrin and Tommy Conroy, were, most certainly, the better side on the night.

A tally of nine points (to three from the losers) from open play is testament to that. NUIG, having practically had to win the game three different times, will gain an awful lot of confidence from that. It won’t be easy to stop them now.

MTU KERRY (Kerry unless stated): Keith O’Leary (Kilcummin); Michael Potts (Dr Crokes), Dean Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary), Tomas O’Connor (Ballymac); Evan Looney (Dr Crokes), Fionan Mackessy (Ardfert), Darragh Lyne (Legion); Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes) 0-1, Mark Ryan (Rathmore); Greg Horan (Austin Stacks), Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys) 0-5 (4f), Dara Moynihan (Spa); Tomas O Se (An Ghaeltacht) 0-1, Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) 0-8 (8f), Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin).

Subs: Ryan O’Grady (Legion) for P O’Shea (51 mins), Gary Vaughan (Spa) for O’Connor (51 mins), Mark Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes) for Looney (red card replacement 61 mins), Jake Foster (Portarlington, Laois) for O Se (68 mins), Anthony Darmody (Rathmore) for Ryan (70 mins), P O’Shea for Carew (75 mins).

NUI GALWAY: Conor Carroll; Colin Murray, Neil Mulcahy, Gavin Burke 0-1; Rory Egan, Eoghan Kelly, Nathan Mullen; Paul Kelly 0-2 (1m), Sean Kelly; Gavin Durcan, Matthew Tierney 0-8 (5f), Cathal Donoghue; Tomo Culhane 0-4 (3f), Fionn McDonagh, Cathal Sweeney 0-1.

Subs: Tony Gill 0-2 for Mullen (41 mins), Ryan Monaghan for Donoghue (59 mins), Mark McInerney for McDonagh (61 mins), Patrick O’Donnell for Mulcahy (67 mins), McDonagh for Durcan (75 mins).

REFEREE: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick)

NUIG will face University of Limerick next week in the final in Carlow, after they saw off DCU in this evening’s second semi-final in Cullen Park in Carlow.

Two late points from David Clifford helped UL to a 0-14 to 0-11 win to see the Limerick University reach a first Sigerson CUp final in 25 years.