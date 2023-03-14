Four-goal Beaufort beat Laune Rangers in Mid Kerry senior football league final

MID KERRY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE FINAL

Beaufort 4-6

Laune Rangers A 2-10

Beaufort claimed the Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup after a hard-fought two-point win over Laune Rangers in the Mid Kerry SFL final in Milltown on Sunday in what was a great game of football played in favourable conditions.

The game started well for both teams with Laune Rangers best out of the traps to lead 0-2 to 0-1 aft6er nine minutes. In the next two minutes Beaufort took over the lead with points from Fergal Hallissey and Sean O’Brien.

Laune Rangers A managed to get past the Beaufort's back and saw the green flag fly taking the lead by two again. Beaufort responded with a point while Laune Rangers A secured another goal. Just before half time Beaufort saw the green flag rise when they hit the back of the net to leave the half time score Beaufort 1-4 Laune Rangers A 2-2.

The second half saw both sides step up a gear with Beaufort coming out and again raising the green flag followed by two points from Laune Rangers A to level matters with nine minutes gone in the half. The teams swapped but with 45 minutes gone Beaufort started to pull away with another well taken goal.

Laune Rangers did everything they could to stay in the game and the team exchanged points. With five minutes remaining it was Laune Rangers A 2-8 and Beaufort 3-6. Beaufort were then awarded a penalty which Ronan Murphy sent to the net to help his team to a 4-6 to 2-10 win.

Eileen Roche presented the Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup to Beaufort captain Fergal Hallissey, while his team mate Sean O’Brien accepted the man of the match award sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin.