Fossa’s Munster opposition Feohanagh/Castlemahon have a strong Kerry influence on the sideline

Feohanagh/ Castlemahon will be hoping the three Kerry men on their management team will be able to provide some useful insight into their Munster semi-final opposition, Fossa, for their meeting on Saturday

There is a distinct Kerry influence to the Feohanagh/Castlemahon backroom team that will be entertaining Fossa at Quaid Park in Coolyroe on Saturday. Under the management of William Lomasney, there are three Kingdom representatives – Duagh duo, John Halpin (trainer) and Eoin Horgan (selector), and Tarbert’s John Histon (selector) – with kit-man Tom McCoy.

Having previously been crowned Limerick junior champions in 2013, when they went on to reach the Munster decider (losing to Keel by 0-14 to 0-4), Feohanagh/Castlemahon played superbly in dispatching the challenge of Feenagh/Kilmeedy in this year’s county final, ending up victorious by 3-10 to 0-7, full-forward Sean Downey in top form on the day with 2-2.

That county title catapulted them into a provincial quarter-final two weeks ago against Shamrocks of Waterford, and after a tricky first half against the breeze, the Limerick kingpins came out with all guns blazing on the resumption, taking control of proceedings, aided by a goal from hurling star Seamus Flanagan, to eventually triumph by three points (1-18 to 2-12).

Flanagan, who notched 1-5 that afternoon, is the undoubted stellar name in the Feohanagh/Castlemahon line-up. A key member of Limerick’s all-conquering senior hurling side, the imposing attacker is no mean exponent in the big ball game either. He is joined in the side by brother Sean, a talented midfielder.

Alongside him, in the centre of the park, is another talismanic figure in Alan Roche, man-of-the-match in the county decider, and scorer of 0-8 against Shamrocks. Elsewhere, Feohanagh/Castlemahon have a nice blend of youth and experience, from potential starlets in Cathal Lynch and David O’Donovan, to experienced stalwarts Niall Kennedy, Micheal Nolan, John Francis Reidy, and the aforementioned Downey.