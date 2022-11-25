Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.1°C Dublin

Fossa’s Munster opposition Feohanagh/Castlemahon have a strong Kerry influence on the sideline

Duagh duo John Halpin and Eoin Horgan, along with John Histon from Tarbert, are part of the Feohanagh/Castlemahon backroom team that plays Fossa on Saturday

Feohanagh/ Castlemahon will be hoping the three Kerry men on their management team will be able to provide some useful insight into their Munster semi-final opposition, Fossa, for their meeting on Saturday Expand

Close

Feohanagh/ Castlemahon will be hoping the three Kerry men on their management team will be able to provide some useful insight into their Munster semi-final opposition, Fossa, for their meeting on Saturday

Feohanagh/ Castlemahon will be hoping the three Kerry men on their management team will be able to provide some useful insight into their Munster semi-final opposition, Fossa, for their meeting on Saturday

Feohanagh/ Castlemahon will be hoping the three Kerry men on their management team will be able to provide some useful insight into their Munster semi-final opposition, Fossa, for their meeting on Saturday

kerryman

John O'Dowd

There is a distinct Kerry influence to the Feohanagh/Castlemahon backroom team that will be entertaining Fossa at Quaid Park in Coolyroe on Saturday. Under the management of William Lomasney, there are three Kingdom representatives – Duagh duo, John Halpin (trainer) and Eoin Horgan (selector), and Tarbert’s John Histon (selector) – with kit-man Tom McCoy.

Having previously been crowned Limerick junior champions in 2013, when they went on to reach the Munster decider (losing to Keel by 0-14 to 0-4), Feohanagh/Castlemahon played superbly in dispatching the challenge of Feenagh/Kilmeedy in this year’s county final, ending up victorious by 3-10 to 0-7, full-forward Sean Downey in top form on the day with 2-2.

That county title catapulted them into a provincial quarter-final two weeks ago against Shamrocks of Waterford, and after a tricky first half against the breeze, the Limerick kingpins came out with all guns blazing on the resumption, taking control of proceedings, aided by a goal from hurling star Seamus Flanagan, to eventually triumph by three points (1-18 to 2-12).

Flanagan, who notched 1-5 that afternoon, is the undoubted stellar name in the Feohanagh/Castlemahon line-up. A key member of Limerick’s all-conquering senior hurling side, the imposing attacker is no mean exponent in the big ball game either. He is joined in the side by brother Sean, a talented midfielder.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Alongside him, in the centre of the park, is another talismanic figure in Alan Roche, man-of-the-match in the county decider, and scorer of 0-8 against Shamrocks. Elsewhere, Feohanagh/Castlemahon have a nice blend of youth and experience, from potential starlets in Cathal Lynch and David O’Donovan, to experienced stalwarts Niall Kennedy, Micheal Nolan, John Francis Reidy, and the aforementioned Downey.

Privacy