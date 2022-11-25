Kerry

Fossa will be strongly fancied to maintain Kerry’s winning record in the Munster Junior Club Championship

The Limerick juniors champions Feohanagh/Castlemahon will surely struggle to contain the talent of David Clifford when they host Fossa in their Munster Club JFC semi-final

kerryman

John O'Dowd

MUNSTER CLUB JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Feohanagh/Castlemahon v Fossa

Privacy