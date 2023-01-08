Fossa boss Adrian Sheehan ahead of All Ireland final with Stewartstown: ‘We’ve a load of room to improve’

Such is the nature of management that you’re never quite fully satisfied. Take Fossa boss Adrian Sheehan after victory over Meath’s Castletown in Porlaoise on Sunday.

The Kerry and Munster champions won the game at a canter, seeing off the Royal challengers by thirteen points, having led by seven at half-time, having registered just a single wide across the sixty minutes... and, yet, Sheehan very quickly zeroed in on the areas he felt his men could improve upon.

With an All Ireland final coming in a week’s time, that desire to correct those flaws in an otherwise excellent performance, makes total sense. Fossa will need to be at their best in the big house, especially against Tyrone opposition.

“When we went in at half-time and we weren’t overly happy with our performance in the first half, but we’d made an awful lot of handling errors,” the Ballyheigue native confessed.

"We’d picked the ball off the ground three or four times, just unforced errors. Now the field didn’t help, there was a lot of slipping and sliding and that was a gale of a wind that was out there.

“At seven points up with a gale of a wind against you, we said look we’re going to be in the mother and father of all battles in the second half and when we came out we felt that we were going to have to run at them as much as we could, because we knew we couldn’t kick the ball.

“And, to be fair, when you’ve the likes of Paudie Clifford and the likes of Eoin Talbot, Harry Buckley and these fellas running at you, I can imagine from a defensive point of view, when you’ve David [Clifford] inside and he’s moving… as a defender, do you push out on the runner? Or do you stay on David? It can be problematic for the opposition, but the boys did it to T and they executed excellently so we were delighted.”

Of course, having areas to improve is just what a manager wants and needs. It’s what they thrive on, it’s their bread and butter.

“Oh we’ve a lot of room to improve, we’ve a load of room to improve,” he stressed.

"The last time we played a game was against Kilmurry, which was a month ago and we’d no challenge game since then. Yes we did train very well since then and we felt we were in a good place, but you just never know after a four-week delay.

"What way are we going to be? Are you going to be a little bit flat? Training indicated that we were in a good place. They brought their A-game today, but we’re looking forward to going up to Croke Park the next day. That’s where the likes of David Clifford and Paudie Clifford really do their best work and we’d be hoping to do the business again.”

One of the more impressive parts of the Fossa performance was how composed they seemed to be. Even when Castletown were having one of their better spells in the first half, Fossa soaked it up and struck back forcefully. No fuss. No panic.

“They [the players] do have confidence and the one thing we talk about is that we find a way,” Sheehan said.

"We have to find a way, no matter if we’re down by three or four points, which we were against Listry in the final, up by three or four points, it doesn’t matter.

"The mantra is, find a way. That’s what our mantra is and to be fair they’ve bought into that. They always believe they’re going to find a way and that’s a good thing to have in a team.”

Next up is that All Ireland final with Ulster champions Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone. The little over seven-day turnaround will make preparations tricky, the Fossa boss admits.

“Of course you’d prefer two weeks to the final,” he noted.

"You’re always a bit reluctant to... look coming in today all our focus was on Castletown, you’re reluctant to look in over the ditch and say ‘what are the other two like, could we get videos of the other two?’

“Now we’re straight away looking for videos of whoever’s in the final. We’ve a huge body of work to do, and I’m sure whoever’s in the final will also have a huge body of work to do, but it’s going to be a fairly hectic week I’m sure.”

It turns out that one of Sheehan’s backroom team – former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice – knows a thing or two about Stewartstown, having faced them once in the final of this very competition.

“He does. Éamonn’s Finuge played against Stewartstown back in 2005, and I think they had a good battle with them, I’m not too sure. But, yeah, Éamonn knows a lot about Stewartstown and, yet again, the Kerry-Tyrone rivalry comes to the fore in Croke Park. That will be a great day,” Sheehan said.

A final word on injuries.

“We had a few concerns coming into the game,” Sheehan revealed.

"Fintan Coffey had a bit of a knock and Cian O’Shea had a bit of a knock and both actually finished the game so we were happy enough with that. Paddy Sheehan picked up a small bit of a calf injury there, but it’s more of a knock than anything else. No, I think we’re okay. We’re good.”