Fossa boss Adrian Sheehan ahead of All Ireland final with Stewartstown: ‘We’ve a load of room to improve’

The Ballyheigue native feels that their performance against Castletown on Saturday afternoon wasn’t anywhere near their full potential

Damian Stack

Such is the nature of management that you’re never quite fully satisfied. Take Fossa boss Adrian Sheehan after victory over Meath’s Castletown in Porlaoise on Sunday.

The Kerry and Munster champions won the game at a canter, seeing off the Royal challengers by thirteen points, having led by seven at half-time, having registered just a single wide across the sixty minutes... and, yet, Sheehan very quickly zeroed in on the areas he felt his men could improve upon.

