Fortune favours home side Westmeath in Kerry’s first game

Kerry's Shane Nolan is tackled by Tommy Boyle of Westmeath during the Joe McDonagh Cup Final match between Westmeath and Kerry at Croke Park last year Photo by Ray McManus / Sportsfile

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Westmeath v Kerry

Sunday, February 6

Cusack Park, Mullingar 12.30pm

Kerry hurling has enjoyed some great days in Cusack Park in the last couple of years.

Indeed, the Kingdom emerged from the midlands venue twice in two years with the spoils in the Joe McDonagh Cup – in 2019 and 2020.

Both those wins were huge at the time. Coming off the back of a chastening defeat to Antrim in 2019, the win in Mullingar got Fintan O’Connor’s men back up and running.

Then in 2020 their win – in the depths of the pandemic and lockdown – gave the entire county a boost not to mention it sent the team firmly on their way to Croke Park on All Ireland Sunday for a second final showdown of the year with Antrim.

Probably in hindsight Westmeath will feel that Joe McDonagh Cup final was on that got away from them.

Certainly it mean that they were in no mood to mess around when they came up against Kerry in last year’s Joe Mac decider.

No question they were the better side that day and no question they should really be in a better place than Kerry at this particular juncture.

True they were relegated from Division 1 last year, but the experience of playing a couple of seasons at the top table will only make them even more formidable here as the Joe McDonagh Cup final proved.

Indeed, despite losing their manager Shane O’Brien at the end of last season, to be replaced by Joe Fortune, they look very much like a team who haven't broken stride over the winter months.

Under Fortune's leadership the county have won this season’s Kehoe Cup – the second tier pre-season Leinster competition – seeing off a rejuvenated Carlow 1-14 to 0-12 in the final.

We shouldn’t probably read a whole pile into the pre-season stuff, but at the same time it’s a more representative level than the Munster Hurling League.

They’ll be fairly warm favourites to win next Sunday afternoon. They haven't really lost any of their McDonagh Cup winning squad, Davy Glennon didn’t play in the Kehoe Cup but he should be available this weekend, and they’ve gained a very tasty young talent in Jack Gillen, who was the star man of their Kehoe Cup final victory last weekend.

All things being equal you’d imagine Westmeath would have too much for Kerry this week, but things aren’t quite equal. The scales seem to be tipped in Westmeath’s favour.

With Kilmoyley in action the night before, the Kingdom will be down a handful of very important players – three likely starters at least – not to mention the players who won’t be available to Stephen Molumphy this season for one reason or another.

Molumphy’s hand has been strengthened by a number of younger guys stepping up this year, not to mention the imports from Limerick like Louis Dee and Paudie Ahern, but still it might be a too too soon for this combination of players to gel well enough to down a team as battle-hardened as Westmeath.

Still in sport you just never know. Not too many of us expected the Kingdom to down the might of Tipperary – even their second or third string side – at the start of January and they did nevertheless.

It probably wouldn't be a surprise of a similar magnitude if Kerry managed to overcome the odds in Mullingar – and the bookies have this rated at closer to a 50-50 contest that we would have to be honest – but it would be a bit of a surprise.

Verdict: Westmeath