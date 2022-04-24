Former Templenoe manager believes Killian Spillane and Gavin Crowley give Kerry strong options in attack and defence

Killian Spillane, right, and Gavin Crolwey, following behind, take their place among the substitutes before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Dublin at Austin Stack Park in Tralee in February. Photo by Sportsfile

Even though they haven’t had as much game-time in the National League as their two club-mates, former Templenoe manager John Rice believes that Killian Spillane and Gavin Crowley will still have significant roles to play when Kerry’s championship campaign commences.

Spillane started three of the Kingdom’s eight league matches, but he was an unused sub in Croke Park for the competition final against Mayo. Crowley came off the bench that afternoon, but he was only named in the first fifteen on one occasion – the round 4 trip to Monaghan.

Nevertheless, Rice knows that both players will continue to press their case in training in the build-up to the Munster semi-final with Cork on May 7, and that Jack O’Connor and his management team will be well aware of what they can bring the party.

“They are all talented boys, but I think Killian offers, obviously as a forward, something different to the rest of the guys. He’s supremely talented, and I think Killian is going to play another significant role this year,” he said.

“I think last year was definitely a year where we expected him to be starting a bit more. He took a break after the championship last year and went away, Killian is still quite young, it takes time in there. You know yourself in Kerry, you’ve got marquee forwards, Killian’s advantage is on the day. He can play well on the day, and that’s a big thing for him.

“The thing with Killian is that he is a big-day, big-game player. The big day doesn’t frazzle him. He’s well able to play on the big day, and that often goes unnoticed. He has a strong temperament. He’s been there, he’s done it before on the big stage, he might not be as flash as some of the other guys, but he gets the job done.”

Crowley, of course, was centre-back on the Kerry team that played Dublin in the drawn and replayed All-Ireland finals of 2019, and though he appears to have slightly fallen down the pecking order, such is the clamour for places in the half-back line, Rice is confident that he also has more to offer.

“The thing with all the lads is that they have been around quite a while. This was Gavin’s fourth National League medal he picked up since the first one against Dublin and the famous Diarmuid Connolly incident. They’re in there and they’re working very hard,” he added.

“Gavin is a very conscientious guy, he’s laid-back, he’s got a good temperament. He has played centre-back in an All-Ireland final. There are a lot vying for places in the half-back line at the moment, and I’m sure he gives Jack another option.

“That’s probably kudos to Jack and Paddy (Tally) and the system that they have now, in that everybody knows their job and their function, and they are able to inter-change quite well, which you are going to need down the stretch in the championship. Gavin is a quiet guy, but very determined, and good to have around the club. Not a bother to work with.”

In an interesting aside, all four Templenoe players on the Kerry senior panel have won All-Ireland Junior Championship medals playing with Kerry.

Tadhg Morley and Gavin Crowley won theirs in 2015, Adrian Spillane was a winner in 2016, and Killian Spillane in 2015 and 2017. With this grade now defunct, it is clearly a loss to the further development of promising footballers in this county.