Former Kerry footballer Anthony Maher signs up as part of Limerick backroom team

Former All-Ireland and All-Star winning Kerry footballer Anthony Maher has signed up as part of Ray Dempsey’s management team with the Limerick senior footballers.

The Duagh man has been involved in a coaching capacity in the Treaty county in recent times. He was the coach of the Adare senior footballers for two of the the last three campaigns, so he has on-the-ground experience, which no doubt appealed to the in-coming manager, a native of Mayo.

The former Kerry midfielder is set to be joined in this Limerick backroom team by another Kerry man, Mark Fitzgerald of Kerins O’Rahillys. The Strand Road man was most recently a part of James Costello’s Kerry minor football management set-up.

Both Kerry men will be coaches under Dempsey’s remit, but will not be classified as selectors. Eoin Joy of Fr Caseys GAA club in Abbeyfeale is the third coach in the group.

The selectors are John Chawke of Kildimo / Pallaskenry, who will also act as goalkeeping coach, Mark Barrett of Mayo and Michael Downey of Feohanagh / Castlemahon.

Maher’s elevation to an inter-county role is just the latest of a number of former Kerry footballers of his generation taking steps into the management game. The most high-profile of which is Kieran Donaghy, presently with Armagh.

Limerick will be operating in Division 2 of the National Football League next term, following their promotion this year under the management of out-going manager Billy Lee (who enjoyed success in Kerry this year helping Feale Rangers to a county championship semi-final).

The Shannonsiders will come up against Dessie Farrell’s Dublin over the course of their Division 2 campaign.