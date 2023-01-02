Former Kerry football star Aidan O’Mahony to take charge of the Dr Crokes’ hurlers

Former Kerry footballer Aidan O'Mahony is set to take charge of the Dr Crokes hurlers in the Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship this season Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile

In a move that will come as a surprise to many, former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony has been appointed as the manager of the Dr Crokes senior hurlers for the Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Championship.

The two-time All Star winning-defender in the big ball code has carved out for himself an interesting and promising career in coaching and management on his retirement from inter-county action (he still plays with his club, Rathmore).

Last year he took charge of the MTU, Kerry side in the Sigerson Cup and led them all the way to the semi-finals of the famous third-level competition, in which they lost out to eventual champions NUI, Galway.

Nevertheless, his appointment to a hurling manager’s position isn’t as left-field as one might first have imagined, as Dr Crokes chairperson Matt O’Neill outlined to The Kerryman on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.

“Aidan has been with the hurlers last year as well, he did the strength and conditioning,” O’Neill explained.

"The thinking behind it is that there’s a lot of commonality between the two games. He’s got great management skills on the football side and has a great track record on that.

"He will also have assistance from the management team who will have hurling experience as well, but his own acumen and his own abilities are key, and there’s a lot of transferability of skills that he can bring to the table.

"We’re very excited about the appointment and looking forward to a good year ahead.”

The move is sure to pique the interest of a lot of hurling and football people both as O’Neill acknowledged.

“I’ll tell you, it has piqued interest for us!” he said.

"I was approached about the possibility and I jumped at it. We had a meeting and he set out his stall. He’s very committed, very professional in his approach and what he wants to do and the manner he means to go about.

"He’s very optimistic and he’s very much aware of the challenges that are ahead, but again we’re very excited about it and we think Aidan will advance hurling within the club and that’s what we’re about.”

O’Neill explained that O’Mahony was living in the Killarney area and that his kids are involved with the Dr Crokes club.

“He’s wanting to give something to the club and we’re delighted to have him on board,” O’Neill added.

O’Mahoney’s selectors will be Eoin Walsh, Eoin O’Shea, John Lenihan and Rob Ryan, while Ivan Hurley will work as statistician.