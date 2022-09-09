Formats, favourites, ones to watch and dark horses… our writers look ahead to the Kerry County SFC

PAUL BRENNAN: It’s a format that lends itself almost perfectly to a 16-team championship, and there are enough teams of a similar enough standard and quality to - hopefully - make for plenty of competitive games and groups. The format worked very well for the club championships this year. The senior clubs now come into the county championship with some momentum as well as having integrated their Kerry players back into the club team. Under this format the divisional teams - which have only really had 10 or so days to get together and prepare before the first round - have three games and three weeks to find some form and cohesion. Of course, that will work the advantage of the bigger, better resourced teams, and this format offers those teams that start slow and with a loss the chance to recover and know their championship isn’t over after one game. If there is one slight negative to the schedule, which is a consequence of the format, it’s that the rounds of games come so rapid after each other that an injured players has little to no time to rehab and get back into the action. There may well be ‘dead rubber’ games in round three, but that’s unavoidable under this system, but all in all the new format should make for a better championship.

.

Is it a thumbs up or thumbs down for the new format of four groups of four teams, and why?



JOHN O’DOWD: It is a definite thumbs-up for the new format, for several reasons. There is no such thing as a perfect system, as we have all seen from the constant changes to the All-Ireland football and hurling championships down through the years, but this ticks a lot of boxes. First of all, if the GAA is truly embracing the split-season, with an emphasis being given to club affairs getting a more even share of the pie, then it surely makes sense to give teams more matches in the premier football competition in Kerry. Otherwise, you can be criticised for simply attempting to get the thing over and done with. A straight knock-out format, as employed in recent seasons because of Covid-19, did its job by facilitating the playing of the championship, which everybody was more than thankful for, but the four groups of four guarantees all sixteen entrants a seriously fair crack of the whip. Whereas before, one bad day and you were gone, now every side has a minimum of three matches to showcase their potential and their ability to progress into the knock-out stages. Nobody can claim that they are being really hard done by in such a situation.



DAN KEARNEY: For years the cry has been for a Champions League type format in Gaelic Games and finally in Kerry we are embracing what the public and players want. Or do the traditionalists think that it’s gone too far? Certainly, anyone who’s involved with a district team will welcome the round robin nature of the groups of four in that it will give them the opportunity to build a bit of momentum knowing that all is not lost if they get a negative result in the first game. The round robin format really is a huge boost for the district sides. No matter how good the individual players may be on any of the amalgamated sides a club team will always have the upper hand in the early stages of any championship after playing as a unit consistently. True, most of the district teams have had challenge games in the last week or so but really, it’s not until you get to the white heat of battle that you see how players do, or don’t, gel together. The group format gives teams the opportunity to right whatever wrongs they experience in their first match. So, it’s a big thumbs up from me and the more top class championship action that we get in Kerry the better.



JIMMY DARCY: A big thumbs up. The games are coming thick and fast this year, and I think supporters and players are much preferring it. It’s clear-cut, and having three games means that one bad night isn’t the end of your playing year, you have a bit of leeway. It’ll suit divisional teams better, obviously, giving them a chance to gel – they’ll need it; they don’t have much preparation time. The old adage is that divisional teams get stronger the longer they can stay in the competition. My only concern is that next year you will have group games in the All-Ireland, in the club championship, and in the county championship. That’s a very hard playing schedule with very little recovery time – you are asking an awful lot from bodies, and I could see injuries being a big factor. It’ll be tough going for clubs especially. I think that group winners should be rewarded with a home quarter-final, otherwise you will have dead rubbers (there were none in the club championships). But overall, nothing beats games, and the quality of this year’s club championship makes me even more hopeful for a cracking county championship.

Outside of the Kerry senior footballers, what player(s) will be most influential and that you are most looking forward to watching?

PAUL BRENNAN: Any year Kerry win the All-Ireland it is great to watch the county men play with extra pomp and determination in the county championship, and this year most have been real leaders in the club championships. Outside of them, others can surf the feelgood factor in the county and look to catch the eye of and impress the Kerry team management. A few, then, to watch out for. Armin Heinrich played in last year’s county final with Austin Stacks, at trhe same time he was playing Corn Uí Mhuirí football with Traleee CBS; yes, he is that young. A powerful man with lovely skills, his development should be interesting. Keith Evans is a fine midfielder/forward who has been playing very well for Keel this year. Expect him to also do important things for Mid Kerry. Dara Ó Sé played Cork championship football for Clonakilty for the last couple of years but he has moved back to play with his native An Ghaeltacht and the expectation is that he will be part of or close to getting into what should be a decent West Kerry forward unit. Another man from the West is Barry Dan O’Sullivan, the powerful all action midfielder. He hurled brilliantly for Kilmoyley this year, and will be a pivotal figure for the Dingle footballers.



JOHN O’DOWD: East Kerry is probably the hardest divisional team to break into, but the player I am most looking forward to watching is Listry’s Ruairi Murphy. Yet another example that some players develop quicker, or slower, than others, the young midfielder wasn’t a Kerry minor at any stage, but that hasn’t hindered his progress in the slightest. One of the shining lights in Declan O’Sullivan’s under-20 side that were pipped at the post by Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final earlier this year, Murphy has carried on that form with his club, who are through to the junior premier championship semi-final and, most notably, with his divisional outfit in their successful county under-21 campaign. Anyone who was present at Austin Stack Park on the night of the final of that competition between East Kerry and North Kerry were witness to a footballing tour-de-force from Murphy. Quite simply, without him (he notched five points from play), it would have been the northerners lifting the winners’ trophy. This promising player is clearly on an upward curve. As for influential operators not currently involved with the Kerry senior team, Mark O’Shea of Dr Crokes is certainly one to keep an eye on. He is becoming a real leader for the Killarney men.

DAN KEARNEY: Liam Kearney of Spa has been mooted as a player that could make the breakthrough for a few years but for varying reasons, mostly injury related, the 2014 Kerry minor has failed to fulfil his vast potential. He did get a good run in the league with the senior team in 2020 but has fallen off the radar since, but a few exceptional performances in this year’s Club Championship point to a player that is coming into a rich vein of form at the right time. The tall forceful midfielder will be a vital cog in Spa’s push to create an upset in the ultra-competitive Group 2. Eddie Horan of St Kierans is another player to keep a firm eye on. The three-year Kerry U-20 (2018, 2019 and 2020) is another young player where injury has taken its toll, but his performance for Scartaglen against Firies in the Junior Club Championship suggested that he is coming back to fitness, which is great news for his district side. Jack O’Connor is known to be an admirer of Horan, and a place of the Kerry senior panel in 2023 could be the juicy carrot that the elusive forward can aim for, which could prove to be good news for St Kierans in a group that they will be put to the pin of their collar to qualify from.



JIMMY DARCY: I could write a book on this question! Brian Looney of Dr Crokes has been Mr Consistent Excellence for fifteen years but, alas, this year’s championship will miss Bryan Sheehan, possibly the greatest county championship performer of them all. James O’Donoghue of Legion is still one of the deadliest predators in Kerry, and he’s playing for a team where he should get plenty of ammunition. Kilcummin’s Kieran Murphy will be one of those supplying it – he’s quality. Ruairi Murphy of Listry and Eddie Horan of Scartaglin are two younger players who can shine on this stage. I really hope Jack O’Connor of Beaufort and Gavan O’Grady of Glenbeigh/Glencar are fully fit, they are joyous to watch. Paul Kennelly of Ballylongford may be the greatest unsung hero out there, his younger brother will be one to watch as well. I rate Luka Brosnan of Desmonds hugely. Liam Kearney of Spa was phenomenal in the club championship. Paul Walsh of Brosna and Gearóid Hassett of Laune Rangers. Stephen O’Sullivan of Templenoe. Conor Hayes of Strand Road, especially in the absence of Jack Savage. Killian Falvey of Annascaul, fierce clever on the ball. David Mangan as a defender is tenaciously sticky without fouling.

Apart from the great Dr Crokes teams from 2010-’18, the last club to defend a SFC title was Laune Rangers in 1996. How likely are Austin Stacks to defend their title?

PAUL BRENNAN: That statistic alone illustrates how hard it is for a club team to successfully defend a county championship title. And while it has been done a few times since Laune Rangers in 1996, it has been done more of than not by divisional teams - East kerry, South Kerry and East Kerry again. The Dr Crokes team that won a four in a row and then a three in a row in the last decade was an exceptional one; a team comfortable going on to win Munster titles and be serious All-Ireland title contender. Is this Austin Stacks team at that level? They are are, nor, we’d imagine, would they think they are. But they have become a strong, consistent team in the county as three Senior Club Championship titles would testify to, as well as last year’s county SFC title win. The ambition now is to go back to back, and while they have, unquestionably, the squad of players to defend their title, the question is, have they the mineral? And can the match and better they hunger that East Kerry, Dr Crokes and one or two others will have this year, and that have the talent to back up the ambition? East Kerry, with the pool of players to pick from, not to mention David Clifford, are most people’s favourites and with some justification. Stacks can and surely will mount a staunch defence, but they have injury issues and the thinking here is that come up a small bit short.



JOHN O’DOWD: Last season was a fairy-tale campaign for Austin Stacks. From the moment that they stunned the defending two-in-a-row kingpins East Kerry in the first round, they built up a serious momentum, to such an extent that they ended up lifting the Bishop Moynihan Cup after a victory over neighbours, Kerins O’Rahillys, in the county final. As they prepare to get the 2022 ball rolling on Friday night, with another tasty looking local derby against new boys, Na Gaeil, everything doesn’t appear to be as rosy on Rock Street. The retirement of Kieran Donaghy, injuries to key players like Dylan Casey, and their travails in the recent club championship, are all obstacles to overcome. Losing that final club outing against Dr Crokes, and being forced into the unpalatable prospect of having to prepare for a relegation play-off against Kenmare Shamrocks down the line, appears a ridiculous position for the champions to be in, but that is what lies ahead for Austin Stacks. Therefore, it is even more imperative that they go as far as they can once again this year. The likes of Kerry panellists Jack O’Shea, Joe O’Connor and Greg Horan are all still around to lead the charge. They can get out of the group. Can they win back-to-back? Unlikely.



DAN KEARNEY: Good teams win one championship, great teams win two. Or so we are told anyway. The general consensus is that Austin Stacks aren’t good enough to reclaim the silverware they won so impressively last year, and the bookies certainly concur with lowly odds of 15/2 next to the Rockies name. There’s evidence to back this up of course; after all Stacks have a senior relegation playoff to face further down the line (if they don’t reach the Senior Championship final) and this will hang over their heads like a bad smell. The club championship saw losses to Templenoe and Dr Crokes, although they did show some form when defeating neighbours Kerins O’Rahilly’s by a single point in a feisty encounter. Write these Rockies off at your peril though. There is nothing more dangerous than a wounded champion and a win against neighbours Na Gaeil in the first round could open up all sorts of possibilities in a group where they will expect to have a good cut off of Mid Kerry and West Kerry. Austin Stacks should make the quarter final and with a bit of momentum behind them who knows what could transpire for them thereafter. Whether they can go all the way and reclaim their title is the million dollar question, especially with the powerhouse that is East Kerry refreshed and hungry again.



JIMMY DARCY: That’s a great all-round Stacks team, but I think they caught East Kerry a bit cold last year and the one-off nature of the Covid championship suited the club side. With more games, the advantage falls to the divisional sides, with their greater panel depth. Stacks have had the likes of Conor Horan, Jordan Kissane and Cian Purcell on the bench in recent times – those are fair aces to draw from. But it’s a truly merciless playing schedule. Slipping into a relegation play-off in the club championship raises real questions. I have no fears for Stacks’ superb defensive structure or midfield, but can they score consistently? Opposition teams will be watching for those great line breaks from Joe O’Connor and Jack O’Shea; that can be closed off in the half back line. I do think that they will come out of their group, but the climb will get an awful lot steeper from there on. It’ll take a very good team to beat Stacks....but there are some very good teams out there. They will be up against it.

How will the promoted Intermediate champions Na Gaeil fare, and what team will be the dark horse?

PAUL BRENNAN: Na Gaeil have earned the right to go senior and best of luck to them, but on a tangential issue it is a pity they have had to separate from St Brendans at a time when the divisional team was making great and exciting progress. Anyhow, Na Gaeil are here as Intermediate champions and the initial sense is that they will do fine. They have a settled team, are under sound management, and know a thing or two about winning big games. They never looked out of place in the Senior Club Championship this year, and they are in a group with Austin Stacks, Mid Kerry and West Kerry that they can have every confidence of coming out of. Are they the weakest of the 16 teams in the competition? Absolutely not. Are they one of the weaker of the eight clubs? One would have to say so, even if that’s only because they are unproven at this higher standard. If Austin Stacks and Kenmare Shamrocks don’t both reach the county final Na Gaeil will retain their senior status, and that looks a safe bet so thee is a certain amount of pressure off already.

As for a dark horse? Templenoe with their four county men and a strong support cast cannot be take lightly, but if West Kerry can get full buy-in from all their potential players, and if they can beat Mid Kerry in the first game, there could be a bit of travel in them.



JOHN O’DOWD: In one way, the pressure is off Na Gaeil now. Having survived in a tough senior club championship group, ensuring that they won’t be one-season wonders at county championship level, they are entitled to approach Friday night, and their other two group games, with a huge amount of positivity. The last month or so, where they held their own with Kenmare Shamrocks, Dingle and Spa, shows that the Tralee side will be fiercely competitive in this Bishop Moynihan Cup campaign. Certainly, with a Kerry midfield partnership of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor, that’s what they would want. Andrew Barry’s return from injury will be a big boost at the back, and while they are undoubtedly struggling for consistent scoring options up front, they are more than capable of putting the cat among the pigeons. They are definitely in a tricky group, but it would no huge surprise if they manage to navigate their way out of it.

As for a dark horse, their qualification for the senior club final shows that Templenoe are not there to make up the numbers in any competition. But they have certainly found themselves in a favourable group this time, and a quarter-final place, at least, looks on the cards.



DAN KEARNEY: Ye are in the big time now boys; welcome to Friday Night Lights. The first game of the 2022 County senior Championship could have been concocted by a well-paid producer at Sky Sports as newbies Na Gaeil face reigning champions Austin Stacks under the floodlights of Austin Stack Park next Friday evening. Na Gaeil certainly won’t be overawed having to face the champions; most of the players will be familiar with each other from school and local Tralee District Board games and of course there was the classic encounter last season which ended in a penalty shoot-out win for the Rockies over a St Brendans team that featured eight Na Gaeil players in the starting fifteen.

With big time players like Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry, Stefan Okunbor et al, Na Gaeil will be a match for any of the sides in Group 3 and they could be the surprise package to qualify for a quarter-final. Likewise, watch out for Kenmare Shamrocks in Group 1. They mightn’t be fancied by many; after all they are in a relegation final against Austin Stacks, but they are well capable of getting results against St Kieran’s and Shannon Rangers, and with a favourable quarter-final draw who how far they may go.



JIMMY DARCY: To be honest, I’d prefer a St. Brendans team that included Na Gaeil – that combination were absolutely star performers last year and played brilliant football. Unlucky enough to bow out in the last four. I can’t see Na Gaeil getting quite that far. They have already had a long playing year, obviously, having reached Croke Park. Stefan Okunbor is a huge loss – I will say that expectations were a bit too much on his return. Na Gaeil have proven heart, great drive, and star performers – but they’ll do well to come out of the group.

Dark Horses? Easy. Mid Kerry reached a County Final two years ago, that semi-final against Crokes was one of the best games I ever saw. If they can pull together – and that’s always an ‘if’ with divisional sides – then I can see them go a step further. They have quality all over the field and good options on the bench. Milltown/Castlemaine, Laune Rangers and Beaufort have all been going well this year. I think Mid Kerry have the ability to go a long way.....possibly even all the way. I’ll be keeping a weather eye on St. Kierans as well, that’s a strong team on paper.

Name your 2022 county champions and who they beat in the final?

PAUL BRENNAN: Can’t look past East Kerry winning it against Austin Stacks or Dr Crokes in the final

JOHN O’DOWD: East Kerry to reclaim the title, beating a rejuvenated Dr Crokes in the final

DAN KEARNEY: East Kerry to beat Dingle in the final

JIMMY DARCY: East Kerry to win the title at the expense of Mid Kerry in the final