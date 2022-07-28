Kerry

For Kerry’s 1993 winning captain Eileen Lawlor home is in Meath but her heart remains in Kerry

Ardfert native Eileen Lawlor is the last woman to captain Kerry to an All-Ireland SFC title, and now lives in Meath where she is still involved in the GAA in her adopted county. DAN KEARNEY spoke to her

Kerry's 1993 All-Ireland winning captain Eileen Lawlor (now Eileen Dardis) raises the cup after the All-Ireland Football Final win over Laois in Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Eileen Dardis (nee Lawlor), left, receives a memento from LFGA President Marie Hickey in 2018 to mark the jubilee anniversary of Kerry's 1993 All-Ireland winning team at Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Dan Kearney

There has never been a better ladies football team than the Kerry nine-in-a-row All-Ireland Championship winning team of 1982 to 1990. The magnitude of what that team achieved has been underestimated for years, one of the reasons being that their triumphs were before the advent of digital media and the broad coverage that the sport gets both in the print media and on TG4 these days.

There was no glory to be gained from winning an All-Ireland ladies title back then. Maybe a few handy paragraphs in a National Newspaper and a mention on the Radio One sports news that evening. You were either in it for the love of the game, or you weren’t.

