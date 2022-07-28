For Kerry’s 1993 winning captain Eileen Lawlor home is in Meath but her heart remains in Kerry

There has never been a better ladies football team than the Kerry nine-in-a-row All-Ireland Championship winning team of 1982 to 1990. The magnitude of what that team achieved has been underestimated for years, one of the reasons being that their triumphs were before the advent of digital media and the broad coverage that the sport gets both in the print media and on TG4 these days.

There was no glory to be gained from winning an All-Ireland ladies title back then. Maybe a few handy paragraphs in a National Newspaper and a mention on the Radio One sports news that evening. You were either in it for the love of the game, or you weren’t.

When 1993 came around the greatest Kerry football team of all time looked a beaten docket, a punched out heavyweight boxer, having lost the Munster finals of 1991 and 1992 to the new fresh pretenders from Waterford. There was one last kick to be had though and the forces came together in 1993 again. Hunger is a powerful emotion, and with a heady mix of young raw talent and the medal laden older stars, Kerry scorched to a 4-8 to 2-6 victory over Laois in the All Ireland final.

Eileen Lawlor (Dardis) captained Kerry that day and in the process collected her 10th Celtic cross. To this day she is the last Kerry captain to collect the Brendan Martin Cup at the top of the steps in the Hogan Stand. It’s a fair distinction to have, but one that the genial Loreto Navan biology teacher would trade. “I’m hoping to give up that title up pretty soon. It would be great for Kerry, it’s gone on too long,” she said.

Eileen has been residing in Summerhill for the past thirty-two years, but the Ardfert woman has the green and gold blood of Kerry coursing through her veins. She loves her life in Summerhill, but nevertheless the pull towards home will always be there.

“I got married in 1990 so I was commuting to when I finished up in 1993. I’m a teacher so I’m off for the summer and it was handy. We’d no kids at the time so Brendan (her husband Brendan Dardis) and myself would travel down for most weekends. My parents were still alive, so I’d be going down anyway. It was hard alright during the winter, but it wasn’t a chore for the summer,” she recalled.

“I played with Summerhill club for my last year or two. Before that I had been playing with Abbeydorney. We started a club up in Meath and I transferred up in 1993, the year that I was captain. Abbeydorney won the Championship in 1992 and then I transferred up after that.

“When we were winning it was great. In 1990 we won again but in ’92 and ’93 we were beaten in the Munster final by Waterford so those seasons ended in July. That was disappointing and we kind of wanted to come back and avenge that. Waterford were always on our heels anyway and they were a very good team. We turned it around in ’93 so that was good.

“1993 was the last hurrah for a lot of the old team. I started a family, and I was away and a lot of the team...you know when you are getting that little bit older and slower and everything else even though you won’t admit it! A good lot of us retired after that, you know; sure we’d been playing together for I don’t know how many years.”

Eileen had family company on her sporting journey in the guise of her older sister Margaret, who she insists was a much better footballer than she was. In a sporting career that has produced so much success it can be difficult to pick out the moments that mean the most, but Eileen has no hesitation in naming three years that stood out above all others, with her final success in 1993 being particularly poignant.

“Winning the first one in 1982 was special. We had won minor in 1980 but to win a senior in 1982 was brilliant. We were playing Offaly and the men had been beaten going for the five in a row. That stands out definitely. I had stood on the Hill with my three sisters and tears rolling down our faces when Seamus Darby got the goal, so our win was like a vengeance for what had happened the men. It was a brutal cold day and even the showers were cold afterwards, but all that mattered to us was that we won.

“I think 1986 was the first year that we got to play in Croke Park because up to that we were playing in God knows what type of parish pitch so that definitely made it more real, and more kind of professional for yourself. You felt like you were in an All-Ireland then. So, that was good as well and of course my last year when I was captain, because that was good for my parents in that kind of way and whatever else and they were all delighted. That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day.

“When you think of it now, parents drive their kids everywhere and we often think about it like. We came from a relatively small farm here in Ardfert so it wasn’t as if there was loads of money, but like there was never any problem with my dad (Pat Lawlor) driving us here, there, and everywhere.

“He had great interest even though I suppose we actually got the football from my mom’s side – she’s from Castlemahon / Feonagh direction – but she never minded staying at home either which was great as well. Someone had to milk the cows!

“We were mad for road, and we loved it and he was a bit before his time kind of like. I’m sure when he went up to Joe’s Bar for a drink in Ardfert that people slagged him – ‘oh I suppose you’re coming from a ladies football match’. I don’t know, he never said it or anything though.

“It’s only now that we reflect back on it and say, ‘Jesus like, fair dues to him’.

“You couldn’t buy them kind of memories. I remember in 1993 and my dad was crying. I couldn’t understand it like. I said, ‘why is he making a show of himself?’. But of course, I can understand now as a parent. At the time it was like, ‘get over yourself’! I’d say the only thing Kerry men cry about is football matches. Cry if they win, and cry if they lose!”

Eileen didn’t waste any time when she settled in Summerhill and herself and her husband Brendan soon had a ladies football team up and running in the local club. She is well familiar with plenty of the Meath players that will be lining out against Kerry on Sunday because of her involvement in the club, and also her work in Loreto Navan,

“There was no club when we went up to Meath. And even in the school there was none. Camogie was a little bit stronger at that time. We started up and Brendan trained Meath for their Junior All Ireland win in 1994.

“Mary Kate Lynch is the full back for Meath and she’s from our club, and Aisling McCabe who’s on the panel, she’s also from our club. I teach in Loreto in Navan and I started the football there as well; you know when Kerry people go away and I think that all we know is football so we spread the Gospel a little bit like!

“Stacey Grimes the full forward and free taker, she went through the school. Kelsey Nesbitt as well, they’re all about twenty four or twenty five. There’s a few more on the panel; Amy O’Dowd, her father was Mick O’Dowd who trained Meath for a spell, Ciara Smyth is another one on the panel, Orla Mallon. It’s great, and they’re at a great standard.

“I gave up the school team coaching reins a few years ago and I’ve left it to the younger staff to look after it. You couldn’t get people to train them before, but now teachers are coming in and they might be county players or they play club or something so it’s totally different. I’m sure it’s the same down in Kerry.

“I threw the reins away from club coaching as well last year. I’ve a daughter Meadbh who plays with Summerhill, she’s twenty five, and then I went down to be the Junior B trainer, we started a second team and I said I’d take over that. And then last year I said, ‘Listen, I’ve done my bit’ and left it all off. We’re a small club really, we wouldn’t be like the Rathoath’s or Dunboyne’s of this world. It’s a lovely tight knit community where everybody plays for the team.”

It’s clear that Eileen still has a massive passion for Gaelic football and it’s still a huge part of her family life. Her son Barry played with the Meath senior team and was highly rated, until a knee injury put him on the sidelines for a year. With club championship to come against Dunboyne on August 5th Eileen is hopeful that he will be ok to take his place on the team.

Eileen would have come up against some of the top players in the country in her own time but interestingly it’s two Kerry players that she names when asked who her toughest opponents were.

“The best defender that I ever came across was Phil Curran,” she said. “She was a class act and I used to hate marking her at training. She was the one you definitely didn’t want to pick up at training. Anyone but Phil!

“I used always play around the centre forward position if Mary Jo (Curran) moved out to midfield. Annette Walsh from Cordal was some fielder. She teased you – she was great craic. A real genuine person. She was a real athlete; she could run, she could pass, she could do it all effortlessly. She was like the Limerick hurler Gearoid Hegarty, she always seemed to have a mountain of space and made everything look so effortless.”

Eileen has been keeping a close eye on Kerry this year, although not religiously, as she says herself. She is honest enough to admit that she didn’t expect Kerry to beat Armagh in the quarter-final of the All Ireland, but she was delighted that they did so.

“I genuinely thought that Armagh would beat Kerry because I saw them play Meath in one of the rounds of the Championship, it was a draw, and I definitely fancied Armagh”, she admits.

“Thankfully I was wrong, and Kerry are still in with a huge chance. It would be great for football if they can go all the way. When Meath won last year it was the best thing that happened ladies football. The euphoria was something else like. It was crazy.

“And then for them to sustain it and get to an All-Ireland final this year; I’m delighted for them because it means that they were no flash in the pan. It’s great; I mean we won for years as well and people get sick of it, like everyone was sick of Dublin and Cork and you feel like you couldn’t compete with them. It was the same with the men’s when Dublin were winning.

“Meath beat Kerry in the Division Two final but at the same time it felt like Kerry weren’t that far off. There’s nothing really between the top six teams. It’s just given everybody confidence that you can actually win.

“The likes of Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, she’s been playing for so long and she’s absolutely brilliant. She deserves her day in the sun.”

Eileen still visits Kerry quite frequently and loves to come down and meet the people at home. She is delighted to see the progress that ladies football has made in the county and feels that there is a fierce pride in the Kerry ladies jersey once more.

“I’ve a sister in Firies and I was over in the shop in Farranfore and I saw three girls in getting ice creams, and they all had the Kerry bags, I’m sure that they were from some underage team. The thing was they were so proud to have the bag in their hand and they were wearing the Kerry gear and someone was asking them where they were playing and that, and I said to myself that it was just great.

So, who will Eileen be shouting for on Sunday?

“I can’t say who I want to win. I’m a Kerry woman through and through and I’ll always be a Kerry woman, but I can’t forget where I earn my bread and butter either at the same time. I’ve to live with these people. I think everyone is fairly understanding,” she laughed.

Kerry’s 1993 All-Ireland winning team

Kathleen Curran, Bridget Leen, Phil Curran, Patricia Murphy, Marion O’Doherty, Fionnuala Ruane, Katie Liston; Marie Fitzgerald, Ann Costello, Marina Barry, Mary Jo Curran, Geraldine O’Shea, Eileen Mulvihill, Eileen Lawlor Dardis (captain), Emily Woods.

Subs used: Helena McElligott, Aileen McLoughlin, Margaret Flaherty, Siobhan O’Sullivan.