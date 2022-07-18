Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

For ‘bus rider’ Quirke it is all about driving the Kerry players to success

Kerry team selector Quirke on what winning the All-Ireland would mean: ‘The most rewarding thing would be the sense of satisfaction you’d get for the players’

Kerry team selector Micheal Quirke Expand

Close

Kerry team selector Micheal Quirke

Kerry team selector Micheal Quirke

Kerry team selector Micheal Quirke

kerryman

John O'Dowd

It didn’t need such a sensational finale to make Micheal Quirke realise the buzz he was getting from being part of the Kerry management team, but when Sean O’Shea’s stunning, long-range free sailed over the crossbar to beat Dublin, the big Strand Road man was as enthused as he would have been in his own playing days.

Having served his coaching apprenticeship as manager with his club Kerins O’Rahillys and then as manager of the Laois senior footballers over the past two campaigns, Quirke is really enjoying being part of the Kingdom’s set up in 2022. But, whether he is the ‘bus driver’ or the ‘bus rider’, as he calls it, for the O’Rahillys stalwart it really is all about the players. Getting over the line against Galway would be for them.

Privacy