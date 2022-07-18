For ‘bus rider’ Quirke it is all about driving the Kerry players to success

It didn’t need such a sensational finale to make Micheal Quirke realise the buzz he was getting from being part of the Kerry management team, but when Sean O’Shea’s stunning, long-range free sailed over the crossbar to beat Dublin, the big Strand Road man was as enthused as he would have been in his own playing days.

Having served his coaching apprenticeship as manager with his club Kerins O’Rahillys and then as manager of the Laois senior footballers over the past two campaigns, Quirke is really enjoying being part of the Kingdom’s set up in 2022. But, whether he is the ‘bus driver’ or the ‘bus rider’, as he calls it, for the O’Rahillys stalwart it really is all about the players. Getting over the line against Galway would be for them.

“The most rewarding thing would be the sense of satisfaction you’d get for the players to be honest. That might sound clichéd but ultimately none of us are going to kick a ball; it is always the guys that have crossed the white line that are playing the game that will get the lion’s share of credit, and rightly so,” he said.

“They are the ones doing everything they can possibly do to improve themselves every night, and every day, whether it is their nutrition, work in the gym, or on the field. They are the ones that are putting in that massive sacrifice and putting themselves out there.

“So the satisfaction would come from, if you could help that group of players actually get over the line and win an All-Ireland, that would be hugely satisfying because of what it would mean to all of them as well.”

Going back to the replay defeat in the decider to Dublin three years ago, through the nightmare of the late sucker punch goal from Cork in 2020, and onto the heart-breaking reversal to Tyrone in the semi-final last year, this Kerry team have had to absorb some serious blows. Navigating their way to where they find themselves next Sunday has been hugely admirable.

“When you are on the outside, you don’t appreciate the commitment and the savage work that has to go into the whole thing. These fellas have been rocked and disappointed – 2019 was referenced, and then above in Cork in 2020,” he added.

“They have gone through huge disappointment and when you look at that, this team was your winning five in-a-row minors and they were the ones expected to dominate and that never happened. Maybe it will never happen but all we want to do is see if we can tick every single box that we can possibly tick to make sure that when we are walking off the field after Sunday that as many guys as possible have performed and given themselves the best chance to win.

“There is nothing else for us to take any joy out of it from. What am I going to get out of winning an All-Ireland? Nothing really. But the sense of fulfilment that you would get from playing a small part in helping that group over the line would be… that’s what you have!

“The buzz after that free-kick went over the bar the last day, I’ve never done drugs in my life, but I’d imagine that’s what it must feel like. And I am sure there were fans all over the stadium feeling the same thing, but it lasts a little bit longer when you are actually in the middle of it and you’ve been stuck helping guys and talking to fellas.”

While he served under his Dromid Pearses manager during his own green and gold days, Quirke admits that he is learning all the time from the Kingdom boss, and from the likes of Diarmuid Murphy and Paddy Tally as well. It has been an education up to now.

“It is different. You go from being the bus driver to being the bus rider I suppose. But, to be fair to Jack, he is very open to the collaboration really. He understands that people are coming with different ideas or with fresh ideas. He hears them out, if they are good ideas we will roll with it, if not ‘no I don’t think that’s a good idea’.

“But it is a collaboration more than anything else which is great. It is probably a big sign of his management, that it is not just his way. Obviously, when you are manager, your name is above the door and ultimately you are responsible for results and everything else, but I think his approach is one of collaboration and it is one that’s easy enough to slip into.

“I would say one of Jack’s greatest strengths is that he is constantly talking to players. There are some managers that don’t do that. His communication with players is as good as I have come across. Maybe it’s not a conversation about something serious, maybe it’s just something about tweaking this or that, he is very open to all that kind of stuff.

“That is probably a testament to his own growth and development in the game. When you are involved in a game as long as he is, you understand what works and what doesn’t work for players. I would see that as a real, real strength. That side of it is really, really important,” stressed Quirke.

If Kerry do manage to complete the job on Sunday, the former Laois supremo will certainly be made up for his clubmate, David Moran, as much as everybody else on the panel. Retaining the services of the big midfielder this season has been vital.

“That was a horrific injury he suffered in the county final last year at the start of the game. It would have been a much easier path for him just to pack it in. He has a young a child at home, himself and his wife Sinead, he’s got a busy business, so he had every reason he could possibly have to pack it in,” he added.

“But David also understands that this group is close, and everybody is greedy. I suppose he is greedy because he understands that he has an opportunity to be part of that one more time, and he was slow to let it go. We spoke, Jack spoke to him, and everyone spoke to him, and he was happy to stay on and we were delighted that he did.”