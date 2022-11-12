Flying Firies start lays foundation for comfortable Junior final victory over Cordal

Firies captain Jack Sherwood and his team pictured after winning the final played under lights in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY JFC FINAL

Firies 1-17

Cordal 0-11

A memorable Firies performance full of power, pace, the verve of youth, the composure of experience, and the hunger that all championship-winning teams have, propelled the sky blues to the Junior title after blowing away a Cordal side that kept trying, but didn’t have the overall class that the winners had.

The Firies full-forward line of Stephen Palmer, Donnchadh O’Sullivan and Cian Doe were lauded as being the potential match winners for their side before the game and they didn’t disappoint, with Doe particularly outstanding both in terms of his skill but also his work rate, as he finished the game with a very tasty 1-2.

Doe’s goal came in the sixth minute and it put Firies 1-3 to no score ahead as a Cordal side that looked like rabbits caught in the headlights. The winners had come out of the dressing rooms with all guns blazing and their game plan was crystal clear and straight forward – run directly at Cordal whilst they were trying to find their bearings.

Their skipper Jack Sherwood’s opening point of the game in the second minute emphasised exactly that. Gathering the ball on the half way line, the former Kerry star ran a good forty metres shrugging off would be tacklers with power and pace before slotting over the bar for an inspirational score. A sign of things to come.

Donnchadh O’Sullivan scored his first free kick a minute later, and then Pádraig de Brún, who succumbed to injury in the 19th minute, athletically slalomed through the Cordal defence before kicking a neat point as the winners were getting to every ball ahead of their opponents.

From the kick out came Doe’s goal. Diarmuid O’Mahony, who along with his wing back partner TJ Palmer was very effective, gathered ahead of his man and played in full forward O’Sullivan who in turn found Doe, and the youngster made no mistake to hit low and hard to Seán Óg Ó Ciardubháin’s right side, giving the experienced net-minder no chance.

Cordal, with a strong wind at their backs, were in serious bother but their best player, Philip O’Connor, got one back with a smashing point with the outside of his trusty left peg. Firies O’Sullivan (free), and Cathal O’Donoghue, who was a loss to Cordal when he had to go off at half-time, traded scores, but by the 17th minute another lovely score from Doe pushed Firies 1-6 to 0-3 to the good.

A 23rd minute Seán Walsh point saw Cordal trail by 1-8 to 0-5, but then they finally went on a bit of a run thanks to a 50 metre free kick from Ó Ciardubháin, and a Philip O’Connor point from play, as the St Kierans succeeded in disrupting Firies kick-outs.

It was now Firies turn to respond and with Sherwood an inspirational figure around the middle of the field they struck the final point of the half from a Stephen Palmer free to take a 1-9 to 0-7 lead in at half-time, safe in the knowledge that they’d have the wind in their favour in the second half.

When Seán Walsh took on the Firies defence and pointed in the 43rd minute to leave just four points between the sides it looked like Cordal could launch what had seemed like an unlikely comeback up to that stage.

Funnily enough, they were playing a more composed brand of football against the wind than when they had it and were asking plenty of questions of the Firies defence.

Responding to the challenge, and showing superb composure, Firies began to keep the ball and passed laterally across the field until the opening eventually came and Cian Doe was on the end of the move to pop over the bar for an inspirational point. All of a sudden the Firies lads straightened their backs again and there was no way that they were going to lose this one.

Cordal were playing second fiddle, but to their credit they manufactured a brilliant point from the very lively Seán Brosnan, and with ten minutes left to play Firies led by five points. It was from here that they put the turbo into their step, however, and smelling victory, they finished with the last four points of the game.

Ó Ciardubháin made a fine save when Doe looked like he’d score his second goal, but Donnchadh O’Sullivan, a perfect foil for Palmer and Doe, followed up to slot over. Impressive substitute James Horgan pointed for the second time in the game, Stephen Palmer added another, and centre half-forward Mike Daly finished off the scoring on a night to remember in Austin Stack Park.

A nine-point defeat was tough on a Cordal side that had given everything for their blue and gold jerseys, but in the end Firies emerged as worthy champions after a powerful display.

FIRIES: Brian McCarthy; Chris Palmer, Diarmuid Brosnan, Brian O’Leary; TJ Palmer, Niall Donohue, Diarmuid O’Mahony; Jack Sherwood(0-1), Jake Flynn; Darragh Donohue (0-1), Mike Daly (0-3) ,Padraig De Brun (0-1) ; Stephen Palmer (0-3,1f), Donnchadh O’Sullivan (0-4, 2f) , Cian Doe (1-2) Subs: James Horgan (0-2) for P de Brún, 19, Sean Burke for D O’Sullivan, 56, Thomas Clifford for D Donohue, 58, Pat Daly for M Daly, 60

CORDAL: Seán Óg Ó Ciardubháin (0-2f); Jamie Cahill, Padraig Brosnan, Gary O’Leary; TJ O Connor, Kieran Enright, Brian Reidy; Philip O’Connor (0-2), Jason Cronin; Kevin Walsh, Seán Brosnan (0-3, 1f), Cathal O’Donoghue (0-2); Eamon Nolan, Donal McCarthy, Seán Walsh (0-2) Subs: Oisin Nolan for K C O’Donoghue, H/T, Ryan Dennehy for K Walsh, 41, Michael Flynn for D McCarthy, 50, Pa Naughton for TJ O’Connor, 56

REFEREE: Jonathan Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)