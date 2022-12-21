Fixture details confirmed for Kerins O’Rahillys’, Rathmore’s and Fossa’s All Ireland club semi-finals

Kerins O'Rahillys star Jack Savage and his team mates are due in action against Kilmacud Crokes in Croke Park on Sunday, January 8

Fixture details for the All Ireland club football semi-finals at senior, intermediate and junior levels have been confirmed by Croke Park.

Kerins O’Rahillys’ All Ireland senior club semi-final clash with Dublin and Leinster champions Kilmacud Crokes has been fixed for Sunday, January 8.

The hotly anticipated clash between the two clubs will go ahead in Croke Park with a 1.30pm throw-in. The game forms the first part of a double header, with the second semi-final between Derry's Glen and Galway's Moycullen following at 3.30pm.

The All Ireland club junior and intermediate semi-finals are fixed for Saturday, January 7. The intermediate semi-final between Rathmore and St Mogue, Fethard goes ahead in Cork venue Páirc Uí Rinn at 2pm.

Fossa’s junior semi-final clash with Meath side Castletown has been fixed for O’Moore Park, Portlaoise with a 2pm throw-in time.

The All Ireland club finals at junior and intermediate level are fixed for Sunday, January 15, with the senior club final to be played on Saturday, January 21. All finals will be played at Headquarters.