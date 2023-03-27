Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fixing their fatal flaw could set Kerry up to fly in the Joe Mac

Damian Stack

The Kingdom were much improved on the weekend, but for one obvious failing, a continuing profligacy in front of the sticks

Michael Leane of Kerry reacts after missing a point during the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Semi-Final match between Offaly and Kerry at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Michael Leane of Kerry reacts after missing a point during the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Semi-Final match between Offaly and Kerry at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Michael Leane of Kerry reacts after missing a point during the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Semi-Final match between Offaly and Kerry at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Michael Leane of Kerry reacts after missing a point during the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Semi-Final match between Offaly and Kerry at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

kerryman

Mikey Boyle emerged ball in hand, as he so often does, and sought immediately to do something positive with it, as he so often does.

He hit the pass off his hurl, seeking to pick out Jordan Conway who was on manoeuvres around the middle of the field. The pass was a smidge too low and ever so slightly behind the Crotta man.

Privacy