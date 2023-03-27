Fixing their fatal flaw could set Kerry up to fly in the Joe Mac

Mikey Boyle emerged ball in hand, as he so often does, and sought immediately to do something positive with it, as he so often does.

He hit the pass off his hurl, seeking to pick out Jordan Conway who was on manoeuvres around the middle of the field. The pass was a smidge too low and ever so slightly behind the Crotta man.

In nearly every other game the Kingdom played this year, that ball would have been spilled. Not so on this occasion as Conway simply looked back, reached down and plucked the ball with the minimum of fuss.

It might seem a small thing, but in the context of this season it was huge and it was replicated all over the pitch for Stephen Molumphy’s men. Those small things, those basics that were letting the side down, weren’t causing the sorts of issues that were as recently ago as a fortnight in Newbridge.

The transformation in the side as a result was quite extraordinary. Kerry’s movement was of an different order to anything else we’ve seen throughout the National League campaign. Being able to clear their lines efficiently opened up an amount of space for players to run into.

Even if you accept that Offaly weren’t fully on it in the first half (some of their passing was pretty poor), and that the breeze in the Kingdom's favour certainly made a difference, it was a Kerry side transformed to a very large degree.

They were playing with a confidence, with a pep in their step, as they surged forward in waves, transferring the ball with an ease that was a joy to watch having suffered through some difficult days in Division 2A.

The Offaly hurling cognoscenti in the press-box in Tullamore were suitably impressed, except for one glaring failing: Kerry’s shooting was more wayward than Dick Cheeny on a duck-hunt.

A lot of it was quite frankly inexplicable, for the simple reason that other than the final finish, so much of what the players had done was on point.

Kerry moved the ball well, they got into good positions, it certainly wasn’t the case that they were taking low-percentage shots on in a hit-and-hope manner, it’s just that their accuracy was really, really poor.

On a couple of occasions you could have argued that players might have had a little bit more time than they realised to steady themselves and, perhaps, bring the ball further forward another foot or two, but for the most part they were just poor wides.

In the first half alone the Kingdom shot twelve wides – eleven of those inside the opening twenty two minutes – and you could see the frustration building in the players. It’s not a lack of desire, it’s not a lack of effort, it’s just a case of wonky radar.

No question about it, it cost the green and gold whatever chance they had of seeing off Offaly in Tullamore and claiming the League Final berth.

Had they even managed to convert half the wides they did have – and that wouldn’t have been at all beyond the realms of possibility – Kerry would have been nine points clear at the break.

It goes without saying that Offaly too missed chances, but nowhere on the same order of magnitude as their guests to O’Connor Park. It left the Kingdom playing with the handbrake on, when what they really wanted to do was accelerate away from Tullamore.

We suppose it’s been that sort of a National League campaign for the Kerry players and management. Nothing quite seemed to click the way they would have wanted, at least not on a consistent basis.

There were days when they got close – such as on Saturday and as against Offaly in Fitzgerald Stadium – but at the end of the league, five regular season games and one play-off contest, you couldn’t really make the case they deserved a place in the final.

Now the question must be: how much did they really want it? We’re not suggesting that the Kerry players or management didn't put absolutely everything into it once they crossed the white line, or that they weren’t gutted to lose out on Saturday afternoon.

No, what we’re suggesting is that, maybe (and we could be wrong here), that Kerry’s goals for the year was more to finally break through the Joe Mac glass ceiling and that everything they’ve done so far this year is firmly with peaking for that in mind.

On the evidence of Saturday afternoon definite progress has been made, it’s just a team at the moment lacking finesse. The hope now must be that the remaining kinks in the side can be worked out in the next fortnight ahead of the Joe Mac.

Missing out on a league final is both a positive and a negative in that regard. A negative because, well, the more top quality hurling this side gets the better to sharpen them up for what lies ahead.

And a positive because, well the schedule would have been crushingly punishing had Kerry won through to face the Lilywhites this weekend. Molumphy’s men would have been in action something like seven weeks in-a-row under those circumstances.

That wouldn’t have been ideal and, at the same time, the players and management were clearly quite gutted at losing out in O’Connor Park. No harm in that either, as long as they can correct the issues which plagued them in the midlands in time for the first Joe Mac tie.

From what we’ve heard – and this is a fairly tight camp so what we’ve heard could be wrong – Kerry have trained very hard throughout the league in a physical sense, allowing for a more concentrated focus on hurling in the build up to the championship.

That could pay big dividends. Kerry’s rate of return on chances created against Offaly was sub-50%. If they could get that up to 60% or 65% even that would be enough to win most games given everything else they’re doing right.

Clearly it’s far from ideal when a side is fluffing their lines with the regularity with which this Kerry side is doing, but the other side of the coin is that there’s quite a bit of low-hanging fruit to be harvested if – and it’s a big if – the team can get on top of these issues.

With just a little over a week to go to the start of the Joe Mac – and a trip to Ballycran to face Down – the click is ticking. Fast.