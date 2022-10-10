Five things we learned from the Kerry SFC quarter-finals

On a busy weekend of action we learned who the final four in the race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup were going to be – Dingle, East Kerry, Feale Rangers, and Mid Kerry.

That, however, wasn’t all we learned. Here are five things in particular that stood out from the action in Austin Stack Park and Fitzgerald Stadium over both days...

1. Cats can be social animals

One of the biggest misconceptions about cats is that they’re not social animals. A lot of people tend to think of them as cold, rather detached creatures who don’t really care about their owners beyond what they can get out of them.

Cat-owners and lovers will tell you that's simply not true, and for evidence all you had to do was look to Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening where a whole host of Cats – Geelong Cats – turned out to support their team-mate.

There was already a buzz around the place for Mark O’Connor's return to the Dingle starting fifteen as a freshly-minted Grand Final winner. Most people probably didn't quite notice or realise, however, that along to support him were bona fide Aussie superstars such as Mark Blicavs, Zach Guthrie and Esava Ratugolea.

The Dingle man, clearly, is well got in Victoria. Hopefully this batch of AFL superstars enjoyed their evening on the John Joe Sheehy Road. Certainly there was a lot of good football on view, and some of it from the man who drew them there in the first place.

O’Connor has more to give we can be fairly certain, but by the same token what he did, he did well. Starting with the number 11 shirt, he seemed to play more of a withdrawn role, acting almost as sweeper.

Still he did pop up for a lovely first half point and later assisted Paul Geaney for a second half point.

2. Districts almost take over

After the group phase it felt as though a fairly equitable balance had been struck between the club sides and the district combinations with three district outfits making it through to the quarter-finals along with five clubs.

Part of that surely was down to the fact that the club sides were able to hit the ground running better than their district colleagues, having just come off the back of the group phase (and semi-finals in some cases) of the senior club championship.

It seemed to suggest that fears of a district take-over in the context of the new format for the championship were a touch overblown. After the weekend, however, we may have to revisit the issue.

Three of the four semi-finalists are district sides, with Dingle flying the flag as the sole remaining club side in the competition. It’s worth noting too that in all club v district clashes on the weekend, the district side came out on top.

True, Kenmare Shamrocks gave East Kerry plenty of it (more than most would have expected) and Templenoe made life difficult for Mid Kerry, while Austin Stacks and Feale Rangers was a real dogfight, but the fact is the club sides all lost.

The district sides are picking up steam all the time this championship goes on and that’s got to be the real fear for Dingle this weekend. East Kerry have quite a lot of improvement to find. Then again Dingle didn’t look the finished article either against the Crokes.

3. Changing of the guard for Crokes

No Gavin White, no Micheál Burns, no chance? Not quite. True the loss of those two hugely important players probably did hole Dr Crokes under the waterline against Dingle on Saturday evening, but by the same token they showed enough to suggest the future is bright.

For the first twenty minutes Brian McMahon’s men gave at least as good as they got and maybe even were the more impressive side on view as Dingle got up to speed. The Killarney men were five points to four clear after eighteen minutes.

And, while they were blitzed for 1-6 over the next fifteen minutes or so, they recovered fairly well thereafter.

Despite the margin at the finish – and we’re sure the players and management will be hurting – the Crokes did well enough, showing decent resilience to keep on plugging to the end. Take young Mark Cooper’s performance as an example.

The UCC student was pretty excellent, his goal-line save on Paul Geaney less than thirty seconds in shows he’s well clued in. Indeed, that half-back line, despite the absence of Gavin White, is pretty impressive with Evan Looney looking tidy, while former Kerry Under 20 footballer Mark Fitzgerald showed up well too.

Compared to the Dr Crokes sides we became accustomed to winning county titles, this is a fairly new look side, but that’s the Crokes for you, they're constantly adapting, constantly evolving. To reach a quarter-final at this stage of their current development is no mean feat.

They’ve not gone away.

4. Chris O’Donoghue is top notch

In the moment which sticks out most in our mind, he was actually penalised by the referee, Billy O’Shea, for touching the ball on the ground, which to be fair he had. Still there was just something about the way he got out in front of his man, quick as a flash, with the dexterity to swoop down and scoop up the ball that got us to thinking.

Honestly every time we’ve seen O’Donoghue in action this season he’s stood out as one of the best players on the pitch. He’s capable, obviously, of shooting scores and contributing on the ball, more than anything else though he just strikes us as one of those guys who loves defending.

As an option for Kerry, he must come into contention for a place in Jack O’Connor’s plans. A 2019 Kerry Under 21 he most only be in his early twenties and the thing is, he looks like he could slot straight in there rather than needing a huge amount of time to bed in.

Of course, Kerry are well stocked at the moment in defence. He wouldn't be guaranteed a slot or anything like it, but given a fair wind behind him, a nice run of games from early season, he might be able to force his way on to the side.

With next year's All Ireland series having a lot more games in a condensed time-frame having real depth will become an even greater issue. Don’t be surprised if the Glenflesk man gets the nod from Jack O’Connor.

5. Billy Lee is some operator

Okay, okay, we know, we know. This isn’t something we learned today or yesterday, but good lord, the impact he's had on Feale Rangers this season has been nothing short of miraculous.

We hasten to add there’s more people involved in preparing this Feale Rangers side than just the Newcastlewest man – manager John James Buckley, selectors Enda Galvin, Kieran Quirke, Pat Barry and Conor Keane deserve praise too – but we’ve got to imagine Lee is the catalyst.

In the space of a couple of months Feale Rangers have gone from also rans – at best – to contenders for a place in the county final for the first time in fifteen years. It’s some achievement and, of course, most of the credit must go to the players themselves.

To guys like Barry Mahony and Aaron O'Connor who drove the Rangers on against Austin Stacks last Saturday evening. Something tells us, though, that having somebody like Lee in their corner has given these young North Kerry mean real shot in the arm, to quote John James Buckley after the game, a real confidence boost.

What’s more they’re unlikely to fear Mid Kerry this weekend either. They're a side utterly transformed and it’s a wonderful thing to see. The dog days are over, Feale Rangers have come to play their part.