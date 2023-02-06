Five things we learned from Kerry v Monaghan in the National Football League

Kerry’s first home game of the season on Sunday was no classic. That doesn’t, however, mean that there weren’t things to learn. Here are five morsels we gleaned from a routine victory in Fitzgerald Stadium for the green and gold.

1. Down is on the up

No question about it, there was a burden of expectation on the Kingdom on Sunday. They needed to deliver and, with only three home games, a victory over Monaghan (likely relegation fodder) was quite simply essential.

To do that in the absence of so many established players, especially in the forward division, was a bit more daunting in prospect than it might seem now in hindsight. It meant that the less established players drafted in just had to stand up and deliver.

There’s a world of difference between coming into an established forward unit and shooting a few scores and having the expectation upon you to be the main man. That Dónal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan was able to do what he did in Fitzgerald Stadium on the weekend is a very good sign that Jack O’Connor has a live one on his hands.

Having impressed off the bench in Donegal, the Kilgarvan man stepped up to the plate in a major way here, shooting 1-3 from play, and taking the man-of-the-match award. There are a few rough edges – maybe an over eagerness at times – but that point he shot into the scoreboard end in the first half from in front of the stand was simply beautiful.

2. Jack plays the long game

For a man whose modus operandi has been very much to hit the ground running in each of his three spells as Kerry senior football manager, Jack O’Connor is well able to play the long game too. Patience is as much part of his make up as impatience to bring Sam back to the Kingdom.

Last year, even as early as the McGrath Cup, it was clear that O’Connor was setting out his stall with very strong selections. Of course, there were some less established players in those sides – Dan O’Donoghue made a real impression early doors – but for the most part it was guys who were already blooded under previous regimes.

That, however, didn’t mean player development wasn’t taking place behind the scenes. Both the aforementioned Dónal ‘Down’ and last Sunday’s full-forward, Darragh Roche, were part of the panel last season. It wasn’t until now, however, that we’re getting to see them start games in the green and gold.

Some of that, clearly, is down to circumstance. By the same token it was probably always O’Connor’s plan for this season. Get those guys a good grounding for a season and then unleash them. Now we can watch them fly.

3. Paudie every bit as important as little brother

It was, quite simply, an outrageous goal. Jaw-dropping and the sort of thing that will get you off the edge of your seat. To honest, the fans in the stand were already there even as soon as he was brought to the side line in preparation for his introduction to the fray in place of Dara Moynihan.

He has that level of interest now too, that level of adulation and appreciation. People know just how good he is, how good he's become, how he keeps on improving. We described him on these pages a couple of weeks ago as a cult hero and this is why. He’s a bundle of personality and nervous energy.

It was a little bit of a surprise to see him back in the fold so soon – management had previously indicated that the Fossa brothers would sit out at least the opening two games – but as soon as you saw him on the pitch it made sense. He lives for this.

The run, and the finish were simply brilliant, as was the evident joy if not glee he took from it. It was a goal his little brother, David, would have been proud of and just goes to prove how important he’s become for Kerry. With him on the field everything went up a gear.

It could well be the case that he’s just as important to the cause now as David.

4. Okunbor edging close to a start

The excitement of his return from Down Under was tempered somewhat by the injuries, which kept him from making the sort of impact everyone had hoped for last season. Just as he was finding his feet time – before the league and again in the Páirc Uí Rinn warm up a few months later – he got knocked back again.

The hope for this year is the Stefan Okunbor will get a proper run at it, unburned by those troublesome injuries of last season. On Sunday he came on in the second half, getting twenty minutes having replaced Barry O’Sullivan, and reminded us all again just why we were so excited to begin with. This guy has so much potential.

If anything he looked even sharper, and more physically impressive than ever before. If Kerry can get this guy fully up to speed, he could be a serious asset to the cause. He’s big, strong, powerful and explosive. A brilliant athlete with the right instincts.

With David Moran retired – and Okunbor’s Na Gaeil club mate Diarmuid O’Connor presently injured – there’s a real chance for the Tralee man to stake a claim. We’ve a feeling he’s going to get a league start sooner rather than later.

5. Monaghan look set for the drop

They’ve done so well for so long – this is Monaghan’s ninth straight year in the top tier – that it’s hard to imagine Division 1 without them, but after two rounds it looks very much to be trending in that direction for Vinnie Corey’s men.

Fair enough a game in Fitzgerald Stadium against the All Ireland champions was always likely to be a tricky assignment for the Farney.

By the same token this was Kerry without a nice shot of first rank players and Monaghan didn’t, or couldn’t, raise much of a gallop against them. Monaghan were down a lot of first team regulars too, of course. Even so it was fairly thin gruel.

Granted it wasn’t all bad. Dessie Ward had a fine game, for instance, and some of their approach play was pretty decent. They just lacked a cutting edge, aside from Stephen O’Hanlon who had a fine second half.

Monaghan have defied expectations before – and they should improve as more first teamers return to the fold, Karl O'Connell was named on the bench in Killarney for instance – so who’s to say they can’t again?

Something tells us, though, that gravity is going to catch up with the fifth smallest (by population) of the 32 counties after a decade of flying close to the sun.