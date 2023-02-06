Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Five things we learned from Kerry v Monaghan in the National Football League

Down is on the up plus four other things we learned from Kerry’s second round clash in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday

Paudie Clifford of Kerry celebrates with teammate Darragh Roche after scoring his side's second goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Paudie Clifford of Kerry celebrates with teammate Darragh Roche after scoring his side's second goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Paudie Clifford of Kerry celebrates with teammate Darragh Roche after scoring his side's second goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Paudie Clifford of Kerry celebrates with teammate Darragh Roche after scoring his side's second goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

kerryman

Damian Stack

Kerry’s first home game of the season on Sunday was no classic. That doesn’t, however, mean that there weren’t things to learn. Here are five morsels we gleaned from a routine victory in Fitzgerald Stadium for the green and gold.

1. Down is on the up

Privacy