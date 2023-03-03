Kerry

Five things to look out for ahead of Kerry’s National League clash with Tyrone

The Kingdom are still looking for their first result on the road, could they get it this Sunday afternoon in Omagh?

Tyrone's Peter Harte comes under pressure from Kerry's Graham O'Sullivan during the sides' last encounter in Healy Park Omagh in 2020 Photo by David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile Expand

Damian Stack

Clashes between Kerry and Tyrone are rarely uninteresting affairs and this season’s instalment of the long-running rivalry has plenty to keep us interested. Here are just five of the talking points ahead of the big game...

1. Can Kerry get first result on the road?

