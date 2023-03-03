Five things to look out for ahead of Kerry’s National League clash with Tyrone

Clashes between Kerry and Tyrone are rarely uninteresting affairs and this season’s instalment of the long-running rivalry has plenty to keep us interested. Here are just five of the talking points ahead of the big game...

1. Can Kerry get first result on the road?

First up an acknowledgement that Kerry very nearly ticked this box already. All that stood between them and a point on the road was a last-gasp Paddy McBrearty winner first day out in Ballybofey (not even mentioning the disputed point from the same game).

Still the fact remains, Kerry haven’t had any luck on their travels so far this league and, with the majority of their remaining fixtures being on road, it could well be the determining factor in how the Kingdom finish out the campaign.

A win in Omagh could easily set them up for another tilt at the title, while defeat would see them left scrambling to avoid the drop. The table is that tight after the opening four rounds.

It would be something of a surprise if Kerry didn't manage to take something from the four games away from home, but it’s not inconceivable either. Nor would it necessarily be debilitating to their chances of staying in the division either if they didn’t.

A win over Roscommon at home would leave them on six points.. but in such a tight league that might not be enough. To be totally safe, Kerry will want to take something on the road.

Healy Park is as good a place as any to do it... not that it’ll be easy.

Read More

2. Could the Kingdom help relegate Tyrone?

Are Tyrone in crisis, as one radio segment this week provocatively suggested they might be? Probably not to be honest with you. Okay, it’s not hugely encouraging for the Red Hand county to be propping up the table on two points (the least of any of the eight Division 1 sides).

At the same time, though, with three rounds to go Tyrone could easily get to six or even eight points if things go their way. The question is are they good enough to do that? A generous way of putting it would be that the jury is still out.

After a disappointing opening round defeat in Dr Hyde Park to Roscommon they bounced back to easily see off Donegal in Omagh. Since then a pair of defeats to Galway and Mayo suggest they could be in a spot of bother.

The concession of goals – seven in four games and four against Mayo last time out – is something that will worry their management team of Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan, especially with David Clifford coming to town.

Even with some players absent from their All Ireland-winning season there’s still plenty quality there, guys like Peter Harte, Frank Burns, Conor Meyler, Conn Kilpatrick, and Cathal McShane.

If they click – and the challenge of facing Kerry will surely inspire them – then they should be capable of doing it. If not and if Kerry triumph, relegation comes very much into focus.

3. Can Stefan Okunbor double down?

The Na Gaeil man’s first season back in the Kingdom following his spell Down Under was, to put it delicately, challenging. Every time it felt like he was about to get a head of steam up he picked up a knock. Hell the poor lad even got injured in the warm-up down in Páirc Uí Rinn.

His recovery process has been very clearly managed well and it wasn’t until last time out – after some impressive turns off the bench before that – that we got to see the Tralee man from the start and he really revelled in his role on the half-back line against Armagh.

In fact he was something of a revelation having replaced Pa Warren late on in the starting fifteen bringing an intelligence and a serious work ethic to the table not to mention a real physical presence, with what could well be an unrivalled athleticism and engine.

Assuming he gets the nod again this weekend, it’ll be fascinating to see how he gets on, to see if he can continue to grow into the role and continue to thrive. If he carries on where he left off last time out he could well be Kerry’s find (for want of a better word) of the season.

4. Can Tyrone replicate Armagh’s handling of David Clifford?

Those off days for the Footballer of the Year are, self evidently, few and far between, but it could be argued that last time out against Armagh was one of those rare days for David Clifford.

Now the question we must answer is whether or not Clifford – in his first start of the start of the campaign remember – was off it or instead if Armagh just marshalled him particularly well. Our inclination would be to lean towards the latter rather than the former quite honestly.

Armagh did a better job than most in clamping down on the Kingdom’s forward unit – and Clifford in particular – but the evidence of last weekend would suggest that Tyrone aren’t capable of that.

To concede four goals to Mayo – albeit on the road to MacHale Park – does not a Clifford-stopping defence make. That said Tyrone could probably go back to basics a bit more and clog up the channel in front of the Fossa flyer.

Stranger things have happened, but something tells us the younger Clifford brother will be right back on top, top form.

5. Have Kerry’s defensive issues been solved?

Do you know what? The game in Castlebar was an outlier for lots of reasons. A team not on it, for whatever reason. A perfect storm that combined to see the Kingdom handed a thumping the likes of which they’re mostly unaccustomed.

Probably the single most disappointing aspect of that night in MacHale Park was that the Kingdom’s defensive structure seemed to totally break down. More than anything else that’s why they were All Ireland champions last year, if that goes away are they suddenly in trouble?

Probably they would be, but the evidence of the Armagh game is that Castlebar was very much a blip.

Indeed, The Kerryman columnist Shane Enright noted in his column this week that Kerry were employing a rotating sweeper system with up to four different players operating in the role at different times.

Kerry looked inflexible against Mayo, and easily figured out. Not something that Jack O’Connor will want to see again. An early afternoon test in Healy Park of Kerry’s defensive mettle – and flexibility – should be instructive.