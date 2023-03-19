Kerry

Five talking points as Kerry’s National League title defence remains a live issue going into the final weekend

Paul Brennan

Kerry are on the up but there are still plenty of areas from improvement for the defending League champions

Seán O'Shea of Kerry gets away from David Murray of Roscommon during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Roscommon at Austin Stack Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Seán O'Shea of Kerry gets away from David Murray of Roscommon during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Roscommon at Austin Stack Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry’s win over Roscommon on Saturday evening means the defending League champions have more than a decent chance of qualifying for next month’s Division 1 final via a top two finish in the table, which could – other results dependent – be secured with a win away to Galway next weekend.

Which two teams occupy those top two League final places, and which two end up below the relegation line and head for Division Two, will be decided next Sunday, but for now here are five things we have extracted from Kerry’s latest match and performance in a typically shape-shifting top tier of football...

