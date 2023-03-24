Five talking points ahead of Kerry's National League showdown with Galway

This weekend’s clash between Galway and Kerry has a lot going for it. A place in the National League final is potentially on the line. It’s the first showdown between the sides since last year’s All Ireland final. It could well be the last chance for both sides to test things out ahead of the championship.

Needless to say we won’t be short of talking points. Here are just five...

1. Is a league final berth worth the hassle?

All season long people have had this impression that counties weren’t altogether that interested in taking a place in the league final, a sort of a slow bike race if you will with nobody much fussed about claiming a top-two place.

Mayo’s brilliant form – they’ve not lost a game in six league outings – suggests that wasn't necessarily the case and, yet, heading into this weekend the idea persists, more so with regard to Galway than the Kingdom to be fair.

With the Connacht championship coming rapidly down the tracks, just a handful of weeks, do the Tribesmen really want a place in the final against their likely opponents in the provincial semi-final?

And what about Kerry? They’ve not exactly hit the National League as hard as they did last year. The context is different, of course. They’re now reigning All Ireland champions and have had a later start to the season than most of their peers.

Kerry also have a much longer wait for provincial action than Galway do – and the quality isn’t going to be anywhere near as high – so a league final would probably be worth the squeeze for Jack O’Connor and co.

2. Clifford and Walsh back for round 2

The fact that this game is a repeat of last year’s All Ireland final is somewhat flying under the radar this week. Maybe that’s because, to a lot of us, the stand-out moment of the 2022 campaign probably was the All Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Dublin.

All the same the All Ireland final was a cracking contest in its own right. Tense and tight, with some of the most extraordinary point-taking we’ve ever had the honour to witness from David Clifford and Shane Walsh.

Clifford was unquestionably Footballer of the Year, but to us Walsh was the man-of-the match that day beating out the Fossa man, which says it all about how good the Kilkerrin-Clonberne / Kilmacud man can be.

To be fair neither man is showing the kind of form they did last year so far this term – both had lengthy club campaigns to contend with – but if ever they were going to click back into top gear it would be when potentially inspired by one another.

It’ll be interesting to see too if something of a rivalry starts to build between these two sides who look set to be amongst the regular contenders for Sam Maguire for the foreseeable future. We might even seen a bit of niggle between the sides.

3. Will Paul Geaney and Diarmuid O'Connor be selected to start?

As mentioned above, Kerry have a longer lead in to their provincial action than most and an even longer lead in to games with real stakes (relegated-to-Division 4 Tipperary and Division 4 Waterford are all that bar their path to the Munster final).

That being the case when it comes to welcoming footballers back from injury, Jack O’Connor has a bit of time on his hands. He doesn’t need to take any risks, he can bring guys back nice and slowly if he so chooses.

There isn’t the incentive to rush somebody back to get them match-fit ahead of a provincial clash in a couple of weeks’ time. All that said, if the Kerry management team (and their medical advisors) think that a player is good to go, they won't hesitate to throw them in.

Just look at how well Gavin White fared last time out against Roscommon. Two other long-term absentees – Paul Geaney and Diarmuid O’Connor – got minutes off the bench in Austin Stack Park, and will be absolutely raring to go for a start in Salthill.

Now, maybe a more gradual return to the fold will continue to be more appropriate for those two for the time being. Or it could simply be the case that with guys like Dónal O’Sullivan ‘Down’ and Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan in flying form that they’re going to find it hard to gain their places back.

The O’Sullivans’ flying form, at least, ensures that management doesn’t need to roll any die.

4. Can Kerry get that elusive away result?

Kerry are two months and three games waiting for a result on the road. What harm you might think, didn’t their home form do enough to ensure (barring a freak set of results on Sunday) their Division 1 status for another year? And wasn’t that all that Jack O’Connor was interested in before the competition began?

Well yes and yes again. That doesn’t, however, mean that the Dromid man or his players will be happy about the situation. They’re competitive beings to their finger tips and you’ve just got to believe it’s an itch they’ll want to scratch before championship.

There’s a good chance Kerry won’t be on the road again – assuming Waterford don’t upset Tipperary or Clare upset Cork in Munster – until the new round robin section of the All Ireland championship proper.

The way the draw for that is shaping up it could be relatively benign – the Connacht runners-up (likely Leitrim, London, New York or Sligo) will face the Munster champions – all the same there’s no guarantee Kerry will win Munster, and if Kerry face a do-or-die tie away to say, Tyrone, next June they’ll want at least one league win on the road in their back pocket.

It won’t be easy come by in Pearse Stadium, but the Kingdom should be strongly motivated.

5. How will Kerry's defence shape up to Galway?

Even without Damien Comer – back in training but surely unlikely to feature against Kerry this weekend – the Tribesmen have a fairly formidable forward unit with guys like Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney, Tomo Culhane (two marks off the bench in Armagh)… oh and some guy called Shane Walsh.

The Kingdom, meanwhile, haven’t been without their defensive issues at times, particularly in that game in Castlebar in the third round. Kerry have certainly tightened up considerably since then, but they're not quite yet on the level they were last year. Not yet anyway.

This weekend’s game in the city of the tribes should provide the Kingdom with a good gut-check of the progress they’ve made since their last visit to the western province when they suffered something of a systems failure.

Tadhg Morley looks a lot more secure in his role in the meantime, while Jason Foley had a bit of a sticky time of it against Conor Cox eventually he came good last weekend. Gavin White, of course, proved a massive boon to the green and gold rear-guard.

One guy we’ll be interested to see how he fares is Tom O’Sullivan, particularly if Jack O’Connor opts to line him up against Shane Walsh again. He took a bit of a battering against the All Star forward on that occasion, he won’t want to do so again.