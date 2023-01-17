Kerry

Five reasons why Rathmore are All-Ireland intermediate club champions

Shane Ryan’s goal was essentially the difference between Rathmore and Galbally Pearses in their All-Ireland final but it wasn’t the sole reason why the East Kerry men triumphed

Rathmore players James Darmody, left, and Anthony Darmody lift the cup after their side's victory in the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Rathmore players James Darmody, left, and Anthony Darmody lift the cup after their side's victory in the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul Brennan

Rathmore are the sixth Kerry club after Kilcummin, St Marys, Milltown/Castlemaine, St Michaels/Foilmore and Ardfert (twice) to be crowned All-Ireland Intermediate champions, following their 1-11 to 0-11 win over Galbally Pearses in last Sunday’s Croke Park final. The scoreline speaks for itself: Shane Ryan’s goal was essentially the difference between the team’s at game’s end, but there was a bit more to it than that. Here are five reasons why Rathmore are top of the Intermediate club world this week…

1. All Star goalkeeper turns goal scorer

