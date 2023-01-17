Five reasons why Rathmore are All-Ireland intermediate club champions

Rathmore are the sixth Kerry club after Kilcummin, St Marys, Milltown/Castlemaine, St Michaels/Foilmore and Ardfert (twice) to be crowned All-Ireland Intermediate champions, following their 1-11 to 0-11 win over Galbally Pearses in last Sunday’s Croke Park final. The scoreline speaks for itself: Shane Ryan’s goal was essentially the difference between the team’s at game’s end, but there was a bit more to it than that. Here are five reasons why Rathmore are top of the Intermediate club world this week…

1. All Star goalkeeper turns goal scorer

Let's start with Shane Ryan’s goal. The 2022 All Star goalkeeper for Kerry is a bit of an outfield baller too, and has been largely leading the Rathmore attack all year. Indeed, he has played almost all of his club football in the forward line. The final was 23 minutes old when Chrissy Spiers kicked for a point, three minutes after the Derry native had set up Ryan for an equalising point. We’ll let Ryan take it up from here.

"I got a similar goal in the semi-final against Fethard where Chrissy went for a point. It dropped short and I sort of batted it in, so I suppose that was nearly in the head while the ball was still in the air. When you're in goal you’re thinking damage limitation, whereas when you’re in the forward you’re kind of gambling because the risks aren’t as big. It dropped short and I sort of flung myself at it.”

Beyond the goal, Ryan chipped in with three points from play, his second one in the 40th minute, a particularly fine score into the Hill end. The Kerry goalkeeper is a brilliant target man for his club, which his manager Denis Moynihan mentioned after the game, and Galbally just didn’t have the same sort of player at the attacking end to cause the same damage.

2. Kenneth O’Keeffe proves age is just a number

We were impressed by 36-year-old Gareth Devlin’s nimbleness for Stewartstown Harps in the Junior final, but that quickly faded from the memory at the sight of Kenneth O’Keeffe – eight years older at 44 – and his quick hands, quick feet and quick thinking in the Rathmore goal. It was a remarkable story in itself that O’Keeffe was back playing in Croke Park over 26 years after he was there as the Kerry minor team ’keeper in 1996. But he wasn’t just there for sentimental reasons; as he told this newspaper after the game, Rathmore is awash with top class goalkeepers. He was there because he is still, clearly, a great no.1 and he proved that with two excellent saves. His first in the 15th minute, tipping Enda McGarrity’s shot around the post, prevented Pearses going three points ahead, and his second save – a reflex foot stop from Daniel Kerr’s shot – kept Rathmore six points clear, instead of just three, when there was still over 10 minutes of game to play.

3. Pillow talk from the inter-county players

Manager Denis Moynihan had told The Kerryman before the final that he would be using Kerry players Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan to bring all their All-Ireland final experience to bear on the preparations. After Sunday’s final Moynihan said the two inter-county men had, indeed, shared some pearls of wisdom, including when and what to eat on the day of the game, and a tip to their team mates to bring their own pillow from home for the overnight in the hotel. “We’re very lucky to have two inter-county boys in a dressing room like that, it does help,” Moynihan said.

4. Full back gets back in time from injury

Andrew Moynihan missed the All-Ireland semi-final win over St Mogue’s Fethard just the week before the final with a hamstring injury, and Rathmore manager Denis Moynihan was genuinely concerned that his full back wouldn’t be fit in time for Croke Park. One can never be sure of the severity of a hamstring injury, or the time needed to rehab it, but Moynihan didn’t feature in that semi-final win, and it might have been little more than a calculated gamble to leave him out of the game against the Wexford champions. Either way, Moynihan – hamstring visibly strapped up – took his place at full back last Sunday, and the young defender had a fine game. Conor Donaghy looked one of Galbally's better forwards, and he finished as the game’s top scorer, but Moynihan didn’t concede one score to him from play. Yes, Galbally did get inside the cover for that Kerr goal chance late on, but overall Moynihan was reliable and authoritative at full back, and his team needed him to be.

5. Wily campaigners bring experience to bear

We cannot speak for the Galbally team, and what sort of experienced heads they have in their panel, but it was clear that Rathmore had plenty of seasoned players on the pitch to guide them through. Kenneth O’Keeffe was obviously a calming presence behind the defence, but James O’Sullivan (though he missed a chunk of the game with a blood injury) and Paul Murphy brought invaluable experience to the back-line, with Murphy having a super game at no.6. Forwards Brendan O’Keeffe and John Moynihan have been around the team a long time, and generally did the right things on the ball, while Mark Reen is another wily footballer who came on for the last 15 minutes and kicked a great point to keep Rathmore five points ahead. Rathmore’s overall discipline was excellent too.