Five reasons to be hopeful for the Kerry ladies despite All Ireland final loss

Youth is on this Kerry team's side plus four other reasons to the hopeful after Sunday’s defeat to the Royals in Croke Park

31 July 2022; A dejected Ciara Murphy of Kerry after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

31 July 2022; A dejected Ciara Murphy of Kerry after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

kerryman

Dan Kearney

After an All Ireland final defeat the instinct is always initially to focus on what might have been. Instead, however, we might be better off focussing on what yet might be.

Certainly there are more reasons to be if not cheerful then at least hopeful for the future of the women's game in the Kingdom. Here are just five of those...

