Five reasons to be hopeful for the Kerry ladies despite All Ireland final loss

After an All Ireland final defeat the instinct is always initially to focus on what might have been. Instead, however, we might be better off focussing on what yet might be.

Certainly there are more reasons to be if not cheerful then at least hopeful for the future of the women's game in the Kingdom. Here are just five of those...

Youth is on their side

This is a young developing Kerry side with an average age of 23. To go from Division Two football to contesting an All-Ireland final in the space of a few months is a fine achievement. Celtic Crosses don’t come easy and a season in Division 1 will do the squad a power of good.

Another year of strength and conditioning will also be of huge benefit to the younger players in particular. In total Kerry used twenty seven players in the All Ireland series so that’s good experience for all panel members.

Some solid league time will enhance their confidence and skill levels even further.

Bond between players and management

By all accounts the bond that the management has with the players appears to be both healthy and very close.

A fine team spirit has been harnessed with the squad ethic very much to the fore. Of course, not all players can be happy being an unused substitute or a member of the extended panel but for the time being there seems to be fierce buy in amongst the thirty-six players.

With the County Championship around the corner the Kerry manager will be looking to recruit some new talent in the manner that they gave the likes of Katie Brosnan, Erica McGlynn and Niamh Broderick their chance this year.

Spread of Scorers

The Kingdom had twelve different scorers in this years All Ireland series with Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh contributing 4-24 in her four games.

Phenomenal scoring from the west Kerry star. Siofra O’Shea came back from her ACL injury and has yet to reach her top form whilst there is a lot more to come from Danielle O’Leary and Niamh Ní Chonchúir.

Add into that the possible return of the likes of Emma Dineen, Fiadhna Tangney and Hannah O’Donoghue and Kerry will have serious options in their forward line to take the pressure off Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Dining at the top table in 2023

Kerry are now firmly at the top table of senior ladies football. Meath are of course the kingpins but they could be vulnerable next season if Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally decide that Melbourne’s AFLW streets are paved with gold and stay on for a little bit longer.

Cork are bound to be competitive once again, but a Munster Championship victory over their old rivals could be exactly what Kerry needs.

Dublin will be keen to make up for their relatively poor 2022, but with uncertainty over manager Mick Bohan’s role as well they could be there for the taking.

Still a work in progress

The Kerry defensive system is still a work in progress. Up to last Sunday’s game the Kingdom had conceded an average of just above 1-11 per game, but Meath hit them for three goals in the final.

This is bound to hurt as prior to this group who have prided themselves all season for their meanness in defence.

For all their attacking instinct and focus on foot passing and positive football, this is the one area that Kerry are certain to focus a lot of attention on.