Five-goal blitz sees St Marys down home side Milltown/Castlemaine

St Mary's Alex Coffey attempts to out run Milltown-Castlemaine's Dónal Dennehy in last Saturday's game in Milltown Photo by Michael G Kenny

COUNTY IFC GROUP 4 ROUND 2

Milltown/Castlemaine 0-14

St Mary’s 5-8

Goals win games: one of the oldest sayings in Gaelic games is as accurate as it ever was, and it certainly rang true in Milltown on Saturday evening as hosts Milltown/Castlemaine were defeated by clinical St Marys, whose needed for victory was much greater.

Both sides were short handed and lined out without some key players, with the visitors from Cahersiveen having only 17 of their 30-man squad available to travel and play.

The home side had the better start as they dominated possession and scored well worked points through Jerome Flynn, Donal Dennehy and Cathal Moriarty, although St Marys stayed in touch with a couple of frees pointed by Daniel Daly somewhat against the run of play.

Shouts by the away side for a penalty were waved off after Seán Cournane went to ground in the square in reaction to a ball coming back off the posts, but it was a sign of things to come.

The ball was in the Milltown / Castlemaine net 90 seconds later, as St Marys broke on counter-attack with Aidan Walsh linking up with Seán Cournane who in turn fed Daniel Daly to slot it to the net.

Pointed frees were traded between Seán Cournane and Éanna O’Connor – the former a super ground kick from a tight angle – before the home side had a penalty shout of their own, but Jerome Flynn was deemed to have taken too many steps in the lead in.

St Mary’s were growing into the game, and scored a second goal – Paul O’Donoghue with an excellent finish to the bottom corner – just before the first half water break. With 17 minutes played, St Mary’s led their hosts by 2-3 to 0-4.

The water break was well timed for Milltown / Castlemaine, and they responded with three points in succession – two Éanna O’Connor frees and another for Cathal Moriarty. This was all undone in the 24th minute, however, as St Mary’s netted again.

A high ball aimed for Anthony Cournane in the square was initially dealt with by Cormac Leane and it looked to be going to the safety of two incoming defenders, but Paul O’Donoghue got his toe to the ball before both opponents to tap the ball into the empty net.

Points were exchanged between Gavin Horan for the hosts and O’Donoghue again to leave the visitors ahead by five at the break, 3-4 to 0-8.

Milltown / Castlemaine looked to close the gap at the beginning of the second half and scored two points through Cathal Moriarty and Éanna O’Connor (free) but St Mary’s reacted and, after Jack Daly collected a long kick-out from his goalkeeper brother Mike, he played a quick ‘one-two’ and knocked the ball over from 45 metres for the best point of the game.

Milltown / Castlemaine responded with a Jerome Flynn point, but the game was taken out of sight with two goals in a minute by the visitors. Anthony Cournane scored his side’s fourth goal with a good finish coming in from the left flank before his brother Seán punished an error at the resulting kick-out to chip the ball over Cormac Leane and score St Mary’s fifth goal.

Éanna O’Connor pointed another free for the home side but the writing was on the wall at the second water break, as St Mary’s led by 5-5 to 0-12.

Jack Daly scored another excellent point, but Milltown / Castlemaine refused to lay down and almost had the ball in the net as Seán Hogan (with his first touch) tapped the ball towards the net from close range only for Mike Daly to turn it over the bar.

Jonathan O’Sullivan was then fouled inside the square to give former St Michael’s/Foilmore man Éanna O’Connor the opportunity to hit the net against his old rivals, but Mike Daly produced an excellent penalty save to deny him.

Pointed frees at either end by Paul O’Donoghue – an excellent ground kick from outside the ‘45’ – and Eanna O’Connor, also from distance, were added late on, with Milltown/Castlemaine receiving two black cards to John O’Connor and Pa Wrenn. Paul O’Donoghue pointed a free with the last kick of the game.

MILLTOWN/CASTLEMAINE: Cormac Leane, Pa Wrenn, Gavin McKenna, Tadhg McCarthy, John O’Connor, Killian Kerins, Kieran Carroll, David Roche, Donal Dennehy (0-1), Gavin Horan (0-1), Éanna O’Connor (0-6f), Cian O’Connor, Jerome Flynn (0-2), Cathal Moriarty (0-3), Donal Kelliher. Subs: Jonathan O’Sullivan for D Kelliher, Anthony Kelliher for C O’Connor, Dylan O’Neill for Flynn, Kieran McKenna for Kerins, Seán Hogan (0-1) for Carroll

ST MARYS: Mike Daly, Patrick Cournane, Darren Casey, Josh O’Sullivan, Aidan Walsh, Conor Quirke, Mark Quigley, Jack Daly (0-2), Liam O’Connell, Alex Coffey, Daniel Daly (1-2, 2f), Kain O’Shea, Seán Cournane (1-1, 1f), Anthony Cournane (1-0), Paul O’Donoghue (2-3, 2f). Subs: Adam Quirke for O’Shea, Darragh Devlin for P Cournane, Kain O’Shea for S Cournane, Sean Cournane for A Cournane

REFEREE: John Michael Fitzgerald (Kilcummin)