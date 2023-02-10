Five changes to Kerry hurling team to play Carlow in Tralee

Kerry have made five changes to the team to play Carlow in their Allianz Hurling League Division 2A round 2 match on Sunday with Louis Dee, Cillian Trant, Kyle O’Connor, Paudie O’Connor and Michael Leane handed places in the starting 15.

Goalkeeper John B O’Halloran, along with Conor O’Keeffe, Tadhg Brick, Niall Mulcahy and Colin Walsh – who was sent off on an early red card in last week’s win away to Derry – drop out of the team.

O’Halloran, Brick and Mulcahy are named among the substitutes but Conor O’Keeffe and Colin Walsh drop out of the match day 26.

Daniel Collins will captain the Kerry team. Throw in at Austin Stack Park on Sunday is 2pm.

Kerry team to play Carlow in NHL

Louis Dee

Cillian Trant

Kyle O’Connor

Evan Murphy

Eric Leen

Michael Boyle

Eoin Ross

Fionan MacKessy

Daniel Collins (c)

Shane Conway

Paudie O’Connor

Daithi Griffin

Michael Leane

Dan Goggin

Padraig Boyle

Substitutes: John B O’Halloran, Sean Weir, Tadhg Brick, Morgan Madden, Vincent Doyle, Brian Lonergan, Niall Mulcahy, Keith Carmody, Philip Lucid, Brandon Barrett, Ricky Heffernan