Five changes to Kerry hurling team to play Carlow in Tralee

Louis Dee, Cillian Trant, Kyle O’Connor, Paudie O’Connor and Michael Leane handed starting places in team to play Carlow
Kerry have made five changes to the team to play Carlow in their Allianz Hurling League Division 2A round 2 match on Sunday with Louis Dee, Cillian Trant, Kyle O’Connor, Paudie O’Connor and Michael Leane handed places in the starting 15.
Goalkeeper John B O’Halloran, along with Conor O’Keeffe, Tadhg Brick, Niall Mulcahy and Colin Walsh – who was sent off on an early red card in last week’s win away to Derry – drop out of the team.
O’Halloran, Brick and Mulcahy are named among the substitutes but Conor O’Keeffe and Colin Walsh drop out of the match day 26.
Daniel Collins will captain the Kerry team. Throw in at Austin Stack Park on Sunday is 2pm.
Kerry team to play Carlow in NHL
Louis Dee
Cillian Trant
Kyle O’Connor
Evan Murphy
Eric Leen
Michael Boyle
Eoin Ross
Fionan MacKessy
Daniel Collins (c)
Shane Conway
Paudie O’Connor
Daithi Griffin
Michael Leane
Dan Goggin
Padraig Boyle
Substitutes: John B O’Halloran, Sean Weir, Tadhg Brick, Morgan Madden, Vincent Doyle, Brian Lonergan, Niall Mulcahy, Keith Carmody, Philip Lucid, Brandon Barrett, Ricky Heffernan